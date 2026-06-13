Bangalore, India, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dining table and air conditioner rentals are surging across Hyderabad through 2026 as salaried IT professionals weigh the combined cost of buying — ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 for an AC before installation and ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 for a dining set — against rental plans that start near ₹900 a month for an AC and ₹500 for a dining table. Rental platforms operating in Hyderabad, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand build across Gachibowli, HITEC City, Madhapur, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Manikonda and the Financial District, where the resident base skews toward salaried professionals whose stay in any one flat is governed by project timelines. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

The corporate-employee economics make the purchase case harder to defend than the sticker price suggests. A mid-career IT professional in Gachibowli or HITEC City earning ₹70,000 to ₹1,40,000 a month who buys an AC and dining set outright at ₹85,000 wipes out a meaningful share of liquid savings in a single purchase, leaving the household exposed to the kind of unplanned event — medical, family, redundancy — that arrives without warning. The alternative most buyers reach for, EMI financing, looks easier on the cash flow but installs a different problem: a twelve- to twenty-four-month financial obligation that does not pause when the income does. A professional whose role is restructured or whose team is reorganised mid-cycle continues to owe the next instalment regardless, and a sector being reshaped by AI-driven role changes and corporate restructuring offers fewer guarantees on the underlying income than buyers tend to assume at the point of signing.

The AC compounds the problem with installation costs ownership routinely understates. A split AC bought at ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 carries an installation bill — copper piping, a stabiliser, mounting and labour — that adds several thousand rupees before the unit runs, and a second installation charge lands again at the next move. Star-rating economics complicate the purchase further: a higher-efficiency five-star unit costs more upfront but recovers the premium only over years of summer-cycle use a project-bound tenant may never reach. A purchased unit also sits unused for much of the year while continuing to depreciate, and the gas refills, coil cleaning and servicing it needs to run efficiently through the next summer all fall on the owner.

The ₹45,000 air-conditioner outlay, before installation and a second install charge at the next move, financed against a salaried income with no guarantee of stability through the EMI period, versus a ₹900-a-month rental plan, is increasingly being cited in cost-control evaluations among Hyderabad's IT-corridor tenants.

Dining furniture in the city tracks the same mobility and EMI-lock-in logic. A four- or six-seater dining set runs ₹40,000 to ₹60,000, varies sharply in fit between a compact Kondapur flat and a larger Gachibowli unit, and is awkward to relocate intact when the next project posting moves the household. The configuration that suits a couple in a one-bedroom unit is undersized for a shared apartment of four professionals, and a set bought for one household size becomes a poor fit the moment the living arrangement changes. Rental at ₹500 a month lets a household size the table to its current flat, swap configuration on the next move, and hand relocation to the provider — sidestepping the EMI lock-in and the resale loss that ownership imposes.

Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report cited in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, offers AC and dining table plans across the Hyderabad IT belt, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, installation included, and free in-city relocation bundled into plans rather than billed separately.

Underestimated installation costs, summer-cycle usage patterns, EMI lock-in against an income stream the sector cannot guarantee, and steep first-cycle depreciation combine to make outright purchase a weak fit for Hyderabad's salaried IT professionals. The shift toward AC and dining rental in the city reflects how poorly a fixed financial obligation suits a workforce whose stability is shorter-horizon than the instalment plan itself.

Air conditioner and dining table rentals in Hyderabad sit within a broader move toward an appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where high-friction, seasonal and installation-dependent items are increasingly consumed as serviced monthly plans that end when the posting, the role or the city does. For the city's IT-corridor households, renting an AC that arrives installed and a dining set sized to the current flat has become the rational answer to appliances that ownership makes expensive to commit to in a job market that no longer accommodates long commitments. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture-on-rent

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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