BMI EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Badger Meter (BMI) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 3, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Badger Meter To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Badger Meter between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Badger Meter, Inc. (“Badger Meter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMI) and reminds investors of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that Badger Meter’s strong financial results reflected “ongoing favorable industry trends,” “secular growth drivers,” and “solid operating execution.” They likewise touted “strong” demand and said they were seeing “robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth,” and that Badger Meter possessed a “long runway” for growth.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Badger Meter’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Badger Meter class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BMI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Badger Meter Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Badger Meter securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Badger Meter securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Badger Meter, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMI) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by touting "strong" demand, a "robust" order pipeline, and a "long runway" for growth while concealing that the Company's financial results were not sustainable. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including disappointing Q2 2025 results and a sequential sales decline forecast on July 22, 2025, missed revenue expectations and a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales on January 28, 2026, and Q1 2026 earnings that missed consensus estimates by $0.26 per share with revenue missing by $28.58 million on April 17, 2026 — BMI's stock price dropped sharply, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Badger Meter class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Badger Meter (BMI) stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Badger Meter securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Badger Meter employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Badger Meter lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Badger Meter class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Badger Meter investor who purchased BMI stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 3, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Badger Meter stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Badger Meter (BMI) stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Badger Meter securities class action is August 3, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/BMI for more information.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5