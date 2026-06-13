BTGO EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds BitGo Holdings (BTGO) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 7, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BitGo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in BitGo between (a) BitGo Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s January 22, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) BitGo securities between January 22, 2026 and May 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTGO) and reminds investors of the August 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company's business and financial performance; (2) consequently, Defendants' statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo's financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding BitGo’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the BitGo class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BTGO or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the BitGo Holdings Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the BitGo Holdings securities fraud lawsuit about?

The BitGo Holdings securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTGO) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by understating the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to the Company's business and financial performance. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including a March 26, 2026 announcement of a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 (compared to $156.6 million in net income the prior year) and deteriorating margins in its Digital Asset Sales segment, followed by a May 13, 2026 disclosure of a $60.7 million net loss for Q1 2026 — BTGO's stock price dropped sharply, causing significant losses for investors who purchased shares in or after the Company's January 22, 2026 IPO.

Who may be eligible to participate in the BitGo Holdings class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired BitGo Holdings (BTGO) securities may be eligible to participate in the BitGo securities class action if they: (a) purchased Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's January 22, 2026 initial public offering (IPO); and/or (b) purchased BTGO securities between January 22, 2026 and May 13, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses as a result. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former BitGo employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the BitGo Holdings lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the BitGo Holdings class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any BitGo investor who purchased BTGO securities during the Class Period or in connection with the IPO may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 7, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased BitGo Holdings stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased BitGo Holdings (BTGO) securities in connection with the January 22, 2026 IPO or between January 22, 2026 and May 13, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BitGo Holdings securities class action is August 7, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/BTGO for more information.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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