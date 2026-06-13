KFSH Showcases Trusted AI as the Foundation for Scalable Healthcare Transformation at HLTH Europe 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will use its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, to advance a clear message: artificial intelligence in healthcare will only scale when institutions can prove that it is safe, reliable, governed, and trusted by clinicians and patients.

Participating as a sponsor, KFSH will join the workshop “AI, Trust & Human Impact: What Healthcare and Global Brands Can Learn From Each Other,” which will examine how AI is moving beyond automation toward more responsible, human-centered decision-making. The discussion will align with KFSH’s own approach to AI adoption, where technology is embedded into clinical and operational workflows only after it is tested for accuracy, reliability, and safety.

Established in 2019, KFSH’s Centre for Healthcare Intelligence has supported the development of 20 locally powered AI applications across medical image analysis, patient-flow management, resource optimization, and patient-experience enhancement. These applications have helped accelerate diagnosis, improve treatment planning, and strengthen predictive capabilities for both hospital operations and patient needs.

KFSH has also applied AI to operational trust through its Patient Flow and Capacity Command Centre, which has executed more than 170,000 interventions since its launch, reducing average bed waiting times from 32 hours to 6 hours and cutting emergency department delays. These results demonstrate that trusted AI is not only a technical achievement, but a measurable driver of safer, faster, and more responsive care.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa