AI Infrastructure News: How Investors Can Participate in the Cloud GPU Leasing Boom and Generate Passive Income in 2026

London, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The stuff that makes AI work, called AI infrastructure, is one of the fastest-growing parts of the digital economy worldwide. Fortune Business Insights says this market could jump from about $75 billion in 2026 to nearly $500 billion by 2034. This really shows how quickly AI, GPU computing, data centers, and cloud AI systems are expanding.

Meanwhile, data centers worldwide are also getting much busier. JLL's report for 2026 predicts that global data center capacity could hit 200 gigawatts by 2030. They expect this whole area to almost double between 2025 and 2030 because huge cloud services are expanding and more AI needs more power.

All this fast growth is opening up a new way to invest: in AI computing power itself.

Instead of just putting money into AI stocks, tokens, or chip companies, more people are now looking at the actual systems that power AI. This includes things like GPU power, AI data centers, renting cloud GPUs, leasing computing power, and new ways to earn money from digital infrastructure without much effort.

To help people get involved in this growing market, AI GPU Rental has launched its 2026 AI Computing Power Investment Contracts. These offer people worldwide an easy way to join AI infrastructure projects by leasing computing power for short periods. New users who qualify can also get up to $128 in trial credits as part of this offer.

Investing in AI Infrastructure Through Computing Power Contracts

The systems that run AI need a huge amount of computing power. Every AI model, automated system, cloud app, data processing system, and business AI tool needs GPUs to work.

But building your own AI infrastructure is very costly. Buying GPU servers, ensuring enough electricity, handling cooling, maintaining hardware, and running data centers all need a lot of money and technical know-how.

AI GPU Rental offers a simpler way to do this.

Users don't need to buy GPU machines or run data centers. Instead, they can get involved with AI computing power contracts through the platform. Each contract is for a short period of AI computing power, and you'll see how much it costs to start, how long it lasts, and an estimated daily and total return before you commit.

This lets people get into the AI infrastructure investment market through a set contract system instead of owning hardware outright. If you're looking for ways to earn AI passive income, the platform gives you a contract-based way to see how much you might make from renting cloud GPUs and leasing AI computing power.

How Users Can Participate and Earn Passive Income

The process is simple.

Users go to the AI GPU Rental platform, look at the available AI computing power contracts, pick a plan that fits their budget and how long they want to commit, and then activate it.

After activation, the platform puts the chosen amount into the AI computing power leasing project. During the contract, users can check the estimated daily earnings shown on the platform. At the end of the contract, users get the total amount shown for the end of the term, following the platform's rules.

This system is for people who want a way to get involved with AI infrastructure investment, cloud GPU rental, GPU rental income, AI passive income, and AI computing power opportunities without dealing with the technical details.

2026 AI Computing Power Investment Contract Options

AI GPU Rental currently offers several short-term computing power contracts, designed for different investment levels.





The Starter Plan is for people who want to try out AI computing investment with a smaller starting amount and just for one day.

The A15 Compute and A2 Cluster contracts offer bigger options for those who want more AI computing power.

For people looking for even more AI infrastructure, GPU Node and Hyd Compute offer higher-capacity contracts that show bigger estimated returns at the end.

Each plan is set up for short periods, letting users see how much passive income they might make from leasing AI computing power, all without buying or looking after hardware.

Up to $128 in Trial Credits for New Users

As part of its 2026 offer, AI GPU Rental is giving qualified new users up to $128 in trial credits.

These trial credits are meant to help new users check out the platform, look at the available AI computing power contracts, and get a feel for how investing in AI infrastructure works before they choose a bigger plan.

If you're looking for ideas for AI passive income, AI infrastructure investment, ways to earn from GPU rentals, or cloud GPU investment platforms, this offer makes it easier to get started.

Why AI Computing Power Investment Is Attracting Attention

The AI boom is making one of the most important digital resources much more in demand: computing power.

As more companies create AI tools, train models, set up automated systems, and handle huge amounts of data, the need for GPU infrastructure will likely keep going up. This is why renting cloud GPUs and having enough AI data center space are getting a lot of attention in the market.

AI GPU Rental focuses its platform on this trend by letting users get involved with AI computing power contracts without buying hardware themselves.

Here are some advantages:

Users can get into AI infrastructure investment without buying GPU machines.

Users can see how much passive income they might earn from leasing AI computing power.

Users don't need to manage electricity, cooling, or hardware upkeep.

Short-term contracts offer flexible choices for getting involved.

There are different starting amounts for different users.

You can see daily and end-of-term estimates before you pick a contract.

New users might get up to $128 in trial credits during this offer.

AI Passive Income Becomes a 2026 Market Theme

Artificial intelligence is shifting from just software to the underlying systems. The next phase of AI growth isn't just about the apps, but also about the computing power needed to make them work.

This change is making investments in AI infrastructure, AI computing power contracts, cloud GPU rental, GPU rental income, and AI passive income opportunities more noticeable in the market.

AI GPU Rental's 2026 computing power investment offer is meant to give people a direct way to join this trend with short-term contract options.

For beginners, the Starter Plan offers a smaller starting option. For those looking to invest more, A15 Compute, A2 Cluster, GPU Node, and Hyd Compute provide bigger capacity choices.

As the demand for AI infrastructure keeps growing, AI GPU Rental wants to be a platform for people who want to get involved in the AI computing power economy and see if they can earn passive income through flexible, contract-based investments.

About AI GPU Rental





AI GPU Rental is a platform for AI infrastructure and cloud GPU leasing that deals with short-term contracts for investing in AI computing power. It lets users take part in AI computing lease projects without having to buy physical GPU hardware or deal with the technical setup.

The platform's 2026 offer includes several AI computing investment contracts and an offer for qualified new users to get up to $128 in trial credits.

All contract figures, daily estimates, and end-of-term estimates shown here are just examples for this offer. What actually happens for users can change based on their account, platform rules, how the market is doing, if computing resources are available, and the official contract details.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact: David Pawson

Official website：https://www.aigpurental.com/

Email: media@aigpurental.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.