Kennewick, WA, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before marketing. HeroMD connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who evaluate eligibility before any prescription is issued. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting or changing any prescription treatment. See full terms through the official HeroMD website. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through links in this content, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Quick Answer: HeroMD 4-MAX is a compounded prescription ED formula combining Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, and Apomorphine 2mg in a single sublingual dose. The formula is designed to support erectile function through vascular and neurological arousal pathways, and the sublingual delivery route is intended to support faster absorption than swallowed tablets. An online consultation with a licensed U.S. provider is required before eligibility or prescription issuance is determined. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products.

View the current HeroMD 4-MAX offer (official HeroMD page)

HeroMD 4-MAX and Consumer Verification Search Terms

Consumer search interest around "HeroMD 4-MAX claims evaluated," "HeroMD 4-MAX scam," "HeroMD 4-MAX legit," "HeroMD reviews," and "HeroMD under investigation" reflects due diligence behavior before men submit health information, payment details, and prescription-related intake forms to a telehealth platform. These searches typically focus on provider review, compounded-medication status, pharmacy fulfillment, subscription billing, refund terms, and support access.

Search interest around "most effective ED formula" reflects how men compare prescription ED options before completing a telehealth intake. HeroMD 4-MAX is a compounded 4-in-1 prescription formula designed to combine fast-onset PDE5 inhibitor support, extended-duration PDE5 inhibitor support, and arousal-pathway support in a single sublingual dose. Treatment requires provider review before any prescription is issued.

HeroMD 4-MAX requires an online consultation before prescription issuance. The platform provides U.S.-licensed provider review, partner pharmacy fulfillment, and support access through HeroMD contact channels. Men who want to verify platform details or documentation before starting can contact HeroMD at info@heromd.us or (813) 751-5848, Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm ET.

Buyer takeaway: Search interest in HeroMD 4-MAX reflects standard pre-intake verification for a prescription telehealth platform. HeroMD connects patients with U.S.-licensed physicians and licensed U.S. pharmacy partners. Contact information, pharmacy partners, subscription terms, and safety considerations are detailed in the sections below.

HeroMD 4-MAX at a Glance

Formula type: Sublingual liquid - compounded 4-in-1 prescription formula

Sublingual liquid - compounded 4-in-1 prescription formula Active compounds: Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, Apomorphine 2mg

Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, Apomorphine 2mg Delivery mechanism: Sublingual - designed to support absorption through oral mucosal tissue

Sublingual - designed to support absorption through oral mucosal tissue Onset window: Designed around an approximately 10-minute onset reference; individual response varies

Designed around an approximately 10-minute onset reference; individual response varies Active duration: Designed to support an active window of up to 36 hours through the Tadalafil component when prescribed and used as directed

Designed to support an active window of up to 36 hours through the Tadalafil component when prescribed and used as directed Prescription required: Yes - 100% online consultation with U.S.-licensed physician

Yes - 100% online consultation with U.S.-licensed physician Starting price: From $3 per dose; pricing, plan terms, and prescription availability may vary

From $3 per dose; pricing, plan terms, and prescription availability may vary Subscription: Auto-renewing monthly or every two months; cancellation available through account dashboard before next shipment date

Auto-renewing monthly or every two months; cancellation available through account dashboard before next shipment date Shipping: Ships across the United States; state availability confirmed during consultation at heromd.us; discreet delivery within 3-5 business days after prescription approval

Ships across the United States; state availability confirmed during consultation at heromd.us; discreet delivery within 3-5 business days after prescription approval Website: heromd.us

View the current HeroMD 4-MAX offer (official HeroMD page)

How Sublingual ED Drug Delivery Works

Quick answer: Sublingual drug delivery places medication under the tongue, where active compounds absorb directly through the mucous membrane into the bloodstream. This route bypasses the gastrointestinal tract and first-pass hepatic metabolism - the liver-clearing process that standard swallowed tablets must complete before reaching systemic circulation. HeroMD 4-MAX uses sublingual delivery, intended to support a faster absorption timeline than oral tablets for eligible patients whose provider determines this format is appropriate.

Standard oral PDE5 inhibitor tablets absorb over a 30-to-60-minute window because of the metabolic overhead built into the gastrointestinal route. Swallowed tablets pass through the stomach, cross the intestinal wall, and clear the liver before reaching systemic circulation. That route adds timing considerations before systemic absorption occurs. Sublingual absorption is designed to reduce reliance on the gastrointestinal route.

For men who've experienced timing friction - planning around a pill before a moment is predictable enough to act on - that delivery route difference is the core distinction. HeroMD 4-MAX is built around sublingual delivery as the foundational format. The four-compound formula works within that delivery architecture.

HeroMD 4-MAX: The Four-Compound Formula Explained

Quick answer: HeroMD 4-MAX is formulated with Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, and Apomorphine 2mg. The two PDE5 inhibitors are designed to support vascular blood flow to erectile tissue. Tadalafil is designed to maintain an active window of up to 36 hours. Apomorphine is a dopamine agonist designed to support neurological arousal pathways. All four require a physician prescription and pharmacy dispensing.

Vardenafil 7.5mg. Vardenafil is a PDE5 inhibitor - the same drug class as sildenafil and tadalafil. PDE5 inhibitors work by blocking the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 5, which breaks down cyclic GMP. Cyclic GMP is the signaling molecule responsible for smooth muscle relaxation and increased blood flow to erectile tissue. In 4-MAX's sublingual formulation, Vardenafil is designed to support rapid onset, with HeroMD materials referencing a 10-to-15-minute action profile through the sublingual route.

Sildenafil 40mg. Sildenafil is an FDA-approved PDE5 inhibitor - the active ingredient in the original branded ED treatment - with a clinical record spanning more than two decades. Sildenafil is designed to support blood flow to erectile tissue through PDE5 inhibition, with onset typically in the 30-to-60-minute range via swallowed tablet. In 4-MAX's sublingual format, the delivery route is intended to support a faster absorption profile. The 40mg dose reflects the mid-range of standard sildenafil prescribing.

Tadalafil 4mg. Tadalafil is an FDA-approved PDE5 inhibitor with an extended half-life that is commonly associated with an active window of up to 36 hours. The 4mg dose is the extended-duration component of 4-MAX, designed to maintain erectile support across an extended window without re-dosing. Tadalafil at low doses is also prescribed for daily use to maintain baseline PDE5 inhibition in eligible patients.

Apomorphine 2mg. Apomorphine operates through a different mechanism than the three PDE5 inhibitors in 4-MAX. As a dopamine agonist, it's designed to activate arousal-signaling pathways in the brain rather than working on vascular tissue. Erectile dysfunction has a psychogenic dimension for many men - performance-related anxiety and reduced mental drive are recognized contributors alongside vascular factors. Apomorphine is intended to support those neurological pathways, so 4-MAX addresses multiple contributing mechanisms in a single dose rather than blood flow alone.

Buyer takeaway: HeroMD 4-MAX combines Vardenafil 7.5mg and Sildenafil 40mg as PDE5 inhibitor components intended to support vascular response, Tadalafil 4mg for extended duration up to 36 hours, and Apomorphine 2mg for neurological arousal-pathway support - all in one sublingual dose. The formula is designed around the understanding that erectile function involves vascular, timing, and psychological factors at once. All four compounds require a physician prescription through HeroMD's online consultation process.

View the current HeroMD 4-MAX offer (official HeroMD page)

Clinical Context for PDE5 Inhibitors and ED Treatment

PDE5 inhibitors are established prescription options in erectile dysfunction care. The American Urological Association (AUA) states that men with ED should be informed about FDA-approved oral PDE5 inhibitor options, including benefits and risks, and that these remain first-line treatment in the absence of contraindications. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, characterizes erectile dysfunction as a condition with vascular, neurogenic, hormonal, and psychogenic contributing factors. That multifactorial picture maps to the reasoning behind a formula that addresses more than one mechanism in a single dose.

Sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil each have established clinical use as individual FDA-approved prescription drugs. The evidence base for these individual agents is stronger than the evidence base for any specific compounded multi-agent formula combining all three at these particular doses.

Reasonable physicians can and do disagree about whether combining PDE5 inhibitors at lower individual doses confers advantages over higher single-agent doses for a given patient. That's exactly why HeroMD's model routes every 4-MAX prescription through physician review before issuance. Provider evaluation determines whether this combination is appropriate for the individual, at what doses, and with what monitoring.

Buyer takeaway: PDE5 inhibitors are established prescription options in ED care and are discussed in professional treatment guidelines. The evidence base for sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil individually is stronger than the evidence base for any specific compounded multi-agent combination at these doses. HeroMD 4-MAX is a physician-reviewed compounded option designed for eligible patients who have discussed this formulation with a licensed provider. Provider evaluation before prescription issuance is required.

Important Safety Considerations for PDE5 Inhibitors

PDE5 inhibitors can interact with medications and health conditions that require disclosure during the HeroMD intake process. Sildenafil prescribing information states that use with organic nitrates or nitric oxide donors is contraindicated because PDE5 inhibitors can potentiate hypotensive effects - meaning potentially dangerous drops in blood pressure. This contraindication applies to prescription nitrates used for chest pain and to nitrates used recreationally.

Men using alpha-blockers for blood pressure or prostate conditions, antifungal medications, HIV protease inhibitors, or other medications that affect CYP3A4 metabolism require disclosure and provider review before any PDE5 inhibitor prescription. Men with significant cardiovascular disease, a recent history of heart attack or stroke, uncontrolled hypertension, or low blood pressure require physician evaluation of their specific cardiovascular status.

Apomorphine, the dopamine agonist component, is associated with nausea as a known side effect in some patients and requires disclosure of conditions affecting dopamine pathways during the consultation process.

HeroMD's online consultation process is designed to screen for these contraindications before any prescription is issued. Men with questions about a specific medication or health condition can message the provider team through the platform or reach the physician network directly before completing intake. Full prescribing information for each active ingredient is reviewed with the prescribing provider during the HeroMD consultation process.

HeroMD SURGE Explained

HeroMD SURGE is the on-demand sildenafil option in the HeroMD lineup. SURGE is designed for eligible patients who want provider-reviewed, as-needed ED support - a format built around taking it before an anticipated encounter rather than maintaining daily baseline coverage. The on-demand model allows for targeted dosing at the time it is clinically relevant, rather than systemic daily exposure.

SURGE is prescribed through the same online consultation and licensed pharmacy fulfillment process as 4-MAX. Provider review determines eligibility, dose, and appropriate use instructions for each patient.

HeroMD PRIME Explained

HeroMD PRIME is the daily tadalafil option in the HeroMD lineup. PRIME is designed for eligible patients who prefer ongoing baseline PDE5 inhibitor support rather than on-demand-only use. Daily low-dose tadalafil maintains steady-state PDE5 inhibition, which is intended to support erectile response across a continuous window without the timing dependency of on-demand dosing.

The daily format is not a universal solution for all men - provider review determines whether a daily or as-needed regimen is appropriate for a given patient's health profile, medication history, and clinical goals.

The Hero System Explained

The Hero System refers to HeroMD's sublingual delivery approach for its ED treatment lineup. The sublingual format - whether for 4-MAX or other platform products - is designed to support absorption through oral mucosal tissue rather than relying solely on swallowed-tablet digestion. For patients comparing telehealth ED platforms, the delivery route is the core architectural differentiator: when the gastrointestinal pathway is reduced as the primary absorption route, absorption timing, onset window, and food-interaction profile all change.

The Hero System does not refer to a single product - it refers to the delivery architecture across the HeroMD lineup. Individual products within that system (4-MAX, SURGE, PRIME) differ in their compound profiles, dosing structures, and intended use patterns, all of which are addressed during provider consultation.

HeroMD 4-MAX Pricing and Subscription Structure

HeroMD 4-MAX starts at $3 per dose. Final pricing, quantity options, eligibility, and prescription availability may vary based on the plan selected and provider review. Current pricing and plan details are available at heromd.us.

HeroMD operates through an auto-renewing subscription. By creating a HeroMD account, patients agree to the platform's subscription program terms. Billing recurs monthly or every two months depending on the plan selected, automatically billed to the payment method on file on the same date of each billing cycle. Billing appears on statements as HEROMD.US or a similar descriptor.

To avoid charges for the next cycle, cancellation must be completed before the scheduled shipment date through the account dashboard at heromd.us. Once a prescription is approved by a licensed provider and shipped, it cannot be returned or refunded per U.S. consumer safety law. Patients with questions about their plan or next shipment timing should contact HeroMD support before a prescription is processed.

View the current HeroMD 4-MAX offer (official HeroMD page)

Availability and the HeroMD Consultation Process

HeroMD ships to patients across the United States; current state availability and eligibility requirements are confirmed during the online consultation process at heromd.us. The consultation, prescription, and fulfillment process runs entirely online.

The process follows three stages. First, patients complete a secure health questionnaire and confidential medical intake form through HeroMD's platform. A licensed, board-certified U.S. physician then reviews the submission and independently evaluates eligibility - including contraindications, medication interactions, and cardiovascular status - typically within 24 hours. Physicians may request additional information or decline to prescribe if the patient's health profile raises a contraindication or clinical concern. Once a prescription is issued, a partner compounding pharmacy fulfills the order and ships it discreetly, with most patients receiving their prescription within 3 to 5 business days after approval.

All medical assessments and prescriptions from HeroMD are administered by physicians and pharmacists licensed in the United States. Cured Med, LLC, the operating entity behind HeroMD, is not itself a healthcare provider. Medical services are provided through HeroMD's licensed provider and pharmacy network.

HeroMD Partner Pharmacy Network

HeroMD prescriptions are fulfilled through licensed U.S. compounding pharmacy partners. The current network includes:

Epiq Scripts

Phone: 214-478-8564

Email: sdmin@epiqscripts.com

Address: 465 W President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75080

Southend Pharmacy

Phone: 855-414-5356

Email: info@southendpharmacystore.com

Address: 415 Westheimer Rd., Ste 103, Houston, TX 77006

AbsoluteRX (Absolute Pharmacy)

Phone: 844-338-2200

Email: support@absoluterx.com

Address: 16011 N. Nebraska Ave., Suite 103, Lutz, FL 33549

Emerald Compounding Pharmacy (EmeraldsRx)

Phone: +1 (321) 321-3313

Email: support@emeraldsrx.com

Address: 5325 Primrose Lake Circle, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33647

Partner pharmacies fulfill prescriptions and ship via USPS First Class Mail with tracking information provided by email after shipment.

Contact Information

HeroMD General Support:

Email: info@heromd.us

Phone: (813) 751-5848

Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm ET

HeroMD Physician Network:

Email: support@drtelx.com

Phone: 1-855-697-5757

Address: 1030 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA 99336

Operating Entity:

Cured Med, LLC

4401 Ludwig Ln, Stafford, Texas

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeroMD 4-MAX and how does it differ from a standard ED pill?

HeroMD 4-MAX is a physician-prescribed compounded sublingual liquid formula containing four compounds: Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, and Apomorphine 2mg. Conventional ED pills are swallowed tablets that absorb through the gastrointestinal tract over 30 to 60 minutes. HeroMD 4-MAX uses sublingual delivery, designed to reach the bloodstream through oral mucosal tissue rather than through digestion, which is intended to support a faster absorption profile. The formula also includes Apomorphine, a dopamine agonist designed to support neurological arousal signaling - a different mechanism from standard single-agent PDE5 inhibitor tablets.

Is HeroMD 4-MAX FDA-approved?

The active ingredients in HeroMD 4-MAX - sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil - are individually FDA-approved medications. HeroMD 4-MAX as a compounded multi-agent formula is not an FDA-approved finished drug product. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded medications before marketing. Compounded pharmacies operate under applicable state pharmacy standards and federal regulations. Every HeroMD prescription is reviewed and issued by a U.S.-licensed, board-certified physician before the order is fulfilled.

How long does HeroMD 4-MAX take to work and how long does it last?

HeroMD materials reference an approximately 10-minute onset window for the 4-MAX sublingual format. Individual response time may vary based on health status, medication history, food intake, metabolism, and provider-directed use. The Tadalafil 4mg component supports an active window of up to 36 hours, with Vardenafil and Sildenafil contributing a faster-onset profile at their respective shorter durations.

What are the safety considerations men need to know before using HeroMD 4-MAX?

PDE5 inhibitors - including all three in 4-MAX - are contraindicated with nitrates, including nitroglycerin used for chest pain and organic nitrates used recreationally. Combining PDE5 inhibitors with nitrates can cause severe, potentially dangerous drops in blood pressure. Men using alpha-blockers, certain antifungals, HIV protease inhibitors, or other medications that affect CYP3A4 metabolism require disclosure and provider review. Men with significant cardiovascular disease, recent heart attack or stroke history, or uncontrolled hypertension require physician evaluation of their cardiovascular status before any prescription is issued. These contraindication reviews are conducted during HeroMD's online consultation process.

What is the HeroMD subscription and cancellation policy?

HeroMD operates as an auto-renewing subscription billed monthly or every two months. Billing recurs automatically on the same date of each cycle to the payment method on file. To avoid charges, cancellation must be completed before the next scheduled shipment through the account dashboard at heromd.us. Once a prescription is approved by a licensed provider and shipped, it cannot be returned or refunded per U.S. consumer safety law. Billing and plan questions can be directed to info@heromd.us or (813) 751-5848.

What is the difference between HeroMD SURGE, PRIME, and 4-MAX?

SURGE is HeroMD's on-demand sildenafil formula, designed for eligible patients who want as-needed ED support taken before an anticipated encounter. PRIME is a daily tadalafil formula designed for eligible patients who prefer continuous baseline PDE5 inhibitor support rather than on-demand dosing. HeroMD 4-MAX combines PDE5 inhibitor components intended to support vascular response, extended-duration tadalafil, and dopamine agonist arousal-pathway support into a single sublingual dose - addressing multiple contributing factors in one prescription format. All three require physician review and a prescription before fulfillment.

Which pharmacies fulfill HeroMD prescriptions?

HeroMD prescriptions are fulfilled by a network of licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies: Epiq Scripts (Richardson, TX), Southend Pharmacy (Houston, TX), AbsoluteRX (Lutz, FL), and Emerald Compounding Pharmacy (Tampa, FL). Full contact details for each pharmacy partner are listed in the pharmacy section above. Prescriptions ship via USPS First Class Mail with tracking provided by email.

Summary

HeroMD 4-MAX is a compounded prescription sublingual formula combining Vardenafil 7.5mg, Sildenafil 40mg, Tadalafil 4mg, and Apomorphine 2mg. The formula is designed to address vascular, timing, and neurological dimensions of erectile function in a single dose. Vardenafil and Sildenafil are PDE5 inhibitor components intended to support vascular response. Tadalafil provides extended duration through a 36-hour active window. Apomorphine contributes arousal-pathway support through its dopamine agonist mechanism. Sublingual delivery is intended to support faster absorption than swallowed tablets by reducing reliance on the gastrointestinal route.

The active ingredients sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil are individually FDA-approved. The 4-MAX compounded combination is not an FDA-approved finished drug product. Treatment requires an online consultation with a U.S.-licensed physician, who independently evaluates eligibility, contraindications, and dosing before any prescription is issued.

HeroMD ships to patients across the United States through heromd.us; current state availability is confirmed during the online consultation process. Pricing starts at $3 per dose through an auto-renewing monthly or bimonthly subscription. Cancellation must be completed before the next shipment date through the account dashboard. Approved and shipped prescriptions cannot be returned or refunded per U.S. consumer safety law.

View the current HeroMD 4-MAX offer (official HeroMD page)

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before marketing. HeroMD connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who independently evaluate eligibility for treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting or changing any prescription treatment.

Results may vary. Individual responses to prescription medications depend on personal health status, medical history, contraindication review, and provider evaluation. Onset timing, duration, and efficacy referenced here reflect HeroMD's product materials and established pharmacological profiles of individual active ingredients. Outcomes, timing, and duration may vary by patient and do not guarantee results for any individual.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing referenced is current as of the date of this release. Pricing, plan options, and prescription availability are subject to change. Review current pricing, plan details, and prescription availability before enrollment.

Compounded Medication Notice: HeroMD 4-MAX is a compounded medication prepared by licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs. The active ingredients sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil are individually FDA-approved prescription medications.

HeroMD® and Hero® System are trademarks of Cured Med, LLC. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of these trademarks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship beyond what is expressly disclosed.