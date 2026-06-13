New York City, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK CITY, June 10 2026 (GLOBAL NEWSWIRE) -- Acebet.cc, the US social casino operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd., has raised its welcome offer to a 200% match on a new player's first Gold Coin package, plus 10 free Sweeps Coins at signup with no purchase required. The 200% match is double the 100% that anchors most US social casino welcome offers, and paired with the free Sweeps Coins and a low 1x playthrough, it stands as the best social casino bonus available to US players as of June 2026. Sweeps Coins (SC) redeem for real prizes at one SC to one USD. New players claim the offer with code ACEBET at https://acebet.cc/welcome/r/acebet.

Why this is the best social casino bonus right now

Most US social casinos build their welcome offers around a 100% first-purchase match. Acebet.cc's 200% is double that, so a first Gold Coin package returns twice the bonus Sweeps Coins a standard 100% offer would.

The matched SC carries a 1x playthrough requirement, which sits at the low end for the category, where playthrough commonly runs anywhere from 1x to 10x. Players redeem Sweeps Coins for prizes at one SC to one USD, with crypto redemptions finalizing on-chain in 10 to 15 minutes. The 10 SC at signup is free and needs no purchase, so a player tests the catalog and works toward a redemption before buying anything.

What makes a social casino bonus actually worth it

A welcome figure only means something once you read the terms behind it. The size of the first-purchase match sets how far a package stretches, and 200% stretches it twice as far as the typical 100%. The playthrough decides how much play stands between the bonus and a redemption, and a 1x requirement clears far faster than a 5x or 10x one. The redemption rate sets what the Sweeps Coins are worth, with one SC to one USD as the standard players should expect.

Then there is the free SC, the kind credited with no purchase, which is what lets a player reach a redemption without spending. Acebet.cc holds up on each of these, which is the case for calling it the best social casino bonus rather than the biggest headline number.

No deposit bonus, free spins, and what they mean at a social casino

The bonus types players search for at real-money sites map onto a social casino like Acebet.cc, with one difference. There is no deposit, only an optional Gold Coin purchase. What other sites call a social casino no deposit bonus is, at Acebet.cc, the 10 free Sweeps Coins credited at signup. What players search for as a free welcome bonus with no deposit required is that same free SC, plus the daily login bonus, mail-in entries, missions, and chat rain. Where a real-money casino hands out free spins on registration, Acebet.cc credits free Sweeps Coins that play across the catalog rather than spins locked to a single slot, so the value is not tied to one game.

The headline match itself reads as a 200% sign-up bonus on a first Gold Coin package, double the 100% most social casinos run. Free Sweeps Coins are the social casino version of free cash: no purchase to claim, and redeemable for real prizes once a player clears playthrough and identity verification.

How the welcome offer works

The 10 SC signup credit posts to a new account immediately after registration, with no purchase required. The 200% match then applies to a player's first Gold Coin package bought with code ACEBET, adding bonus Sweeps Coins on top of the Gold Coins in the package, up to the cap shown in the welcome offer.

Matched Sweeps Coins carry a 1x playthrough requirement before redemption, which means a player plays through the bonus SC once on eligible social casino games . Sweepstakes slots play counts in full toward the requirement, while table and live games count at lower rates set in the welcome terms. The matched SC plays across the full Acebet.cc catalog, including social casino slots, live dealer tables, and Acebet Originals.

Free Sweeps Coins without a purchase

Sweepstakes rules require a path to play that costs nothing, and Acebet.cc runs four of them alongside the welcome offer.

A daily login bonus credits 1 SC each day a player's balance reaches zero, with no streak to maintain. A mail-in request sent to 8 The Green, STE B, Dover, DE 19901 returns 7.5 SC per qualifying envelope, with formatting rules listed on the Promotional Play Rules page. Twenty-five missions pay between 0.1 SC and 100 SC depending on the task, and some reset for repeat completion. Chat rain drops random SC to active players in the on-site chat, with eligibility tied to 5 SC of recent play.

These four free methods plus the 10 SC signup credit are the no-purchase equivalent of free money at Acebet.cc. A player can play free, build a balance, and work toward a real prize without spending. SC earned through free methods plays the same as bonus SC from a purchased package.

A real money social casino, through Sweeps Coins

Acebet.cc is a real money social casino in the way that matters to players: Sweeps Coins redeem for cash prizes at one SC to one USD. It sits among the social casinos that pay real money, redeeming SC for USD rather than holding value as a fixed chip. The Gold Coins in a package are for entertainment play and carry no monetary value, while the Sweeps Coins are the side that converts to prizes.

What players can play

The library runs past 2,000 titles across 25 categories. Slots come from studios including BGaming, Hacksaw Gaming, and ShadyLady. Live dealer tables for Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette run through Vivo Gaming and 155.io.

Acebet Originals include Crash, Blackjack, Roulette, Keno, Dice, Mines, Plinko, Craps, and Baccarat, among other in-house titles. Every Acebet Original runs on a provably fair system, and players verify each round independently through the Fairness History page tied to their account.

How redemptions work

Sweeps Coins redeem for USD at one to one through the account cashier once a player clears the playthrough threshold and identity verification. The minimum redemption is 100 SC. The maximum single redemption is 10,000 SC, and the daily limit is 20,000 SC. Crypto redemptions finalize on-chain in 10 to 15 minutes, and bank transfers take one to three business days depending on the receiving institution. Verified VIP players qualify for higher limits.

Is Acebet.cc legitimate?

Acebet.cc operates under Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. as a US sweepstakes social casino, which runs on promotional sweepstakes law rather than a gaming license. Prizes are real. Sweeps Coins redeem for USD at one to one once a player clears playthrough and identity verification. Every Acebet Original runs on a provably fair system, with each round verifiable through the Fairness History page on the account, so outcomes are checked rather than taken on trust.

Where Acebet.cc is available

Acebet.cc operates in most US states. Residents of California, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington cannot play for prizes. Players must be at least 18, or the age of majority in their state, whichever is higher.

"Most welcome offers in this category stop at a 100% match, so moving to 200% gives new players more room to find the games they like before they ever buy a Gold Coin package," said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. "The 10 free Sweeps Coins at signup and the daily faucet mean a player can test the catalog and reach a redemption without spending anything."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best social casino bonus right now? As of June 2026, Acebet.cc's welcome offer ranks at the top for US players. It pairs a 200% match on a first Gold Coin package, double the 100% most social casinos offer, with 10 free Sweeps Coins at signup and a low 1x playthrough on the matched SC. Sweeps Coins redeem for prizes at one SC to one USD.

Is the 200% match the best social casino signup bonus? On the terms that decide value, it leads most of the category. The match is double the typical 100%, the playthrough is a low 1x, and Sweeps Coins redeem at one to one with USD. Players should still read the welcome terms shown at signup before buying a Gold Coin package.

Does Acebet.cc have a no deposit bonus? At a social casino there is no deposit. The equivalent is the 10 free Sweeps Coins credited at signup with no purchase, plus the daily login bonus, mail-in entries, missions, and chat rain. SC redeems for prizes at one SC to one USD after playthrough and identity verification.

Does Acebet.cc offer free spins with no deposit? The welcome value arrives as free Sweeps Coins, which play across the whole catalog rather than being locked to a single slot the way free spins usually are. The 10 SC at signup needs no purchase.

Is there a free welcome bonus with no deposit required? Yes. The 10 SC signup credit is free and requires no purchase. The 200% match is separate and applies only to a first Gold Coin package purchase.

Can I win real money at a social casino? Yes, through redemption. Sweeps Coins redeem for cash prizes at one SC to one USD after a player clears the playthrough threshold and identity verification.

What is a social casino no deposit bonus? Free Sweeps Coins credited without a purchase. At Acebet.cc that is the 10 SC posted at signup, plus the daily login bonus, mail-in entries, missions, and chat rain.

Do I have to make a purchase to claim the bonus? No. The 10 SC posts at signup with no purchase. The 200% match activates only on a player's first Gold Coin package purchase.

How does the 200% match work? It applies to a player's first Gold Coin package bought with code ACEBET and adds bonus Sweeps Coins up to the cap shown in the welcome offer. The matched SC carries a 1x playthrough before redemption.

How do Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins work? Gold Coins are for entertainment play and hold no monetary value. Sweeps Coins are the promotional currency that redeems for prizes at one SC to one USD. SC arrives free through daily bonuses, mail-in, missions, and chat rain, and as a bonus on Gold Coin package purchases.

Which US states can play at Acebet.cc? Most US states, with the exception of California, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington. Players must be 18 or older, or the age of majority in their state.

How do I redeem Sweeps Coins for prizes? Through the account cashier, with a minimum of 100 SC, after clearing the playthrough threshold and identity verification. Crypto redemptions finalize on-chain in 10 to 15 minutes, and bank transfers take one to three business days.

Are prizes taxable? Prize redemptions may be subject to US tax reporting, and winners of prizes valued at 600 SC or more may receive a 1099 form. Players should consult a tax professional for their situation.

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a US social casino operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. The platform runs on a Gold Coin and Sweeps Coin model with no purchase necessary to play, a catalog of more than 2,000 titles, and provably fair Acebet Originals. Sweeps Coins redeem for prizes at one SC to one USD.

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