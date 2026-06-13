ThinkCareBelieve: Week 73 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that happened during Week 73 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur published every week since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/06/13/week-73-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How is FLOTUS giving Foster Children a head-start in developing finance skills and building wealth?

2) What rules did Dr. Oz announce were changing for able-bodied individuals to continue to receive Medicaid?

3) Medical Schools are now teaching Nutrition to doctors to become part of treatment plans.

4) The trade deficit dropped 32% since May 2025, to what is that attributed?

5) To honor the 250th Anniversary of our Great Nation, President Trump’s signature will appear on what?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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