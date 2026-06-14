Bangalore, India, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A non-RO water purifier rental plan priced at ₹292 a month has been introduced in Delhi and Mumbai, addressing a health gap most households in low-TDS localities do not realise they have. Purification remains a baseline requirement for safe drinking water across both metros against the backdrop of India's low overall water-purifier penetration, with platforms operating in the two cities including Rentomojo seeing demand build across Dwarka, Rohini and Saket in Delhi and Andheri, Powai and Thane in Mumbai — areas where matching the purification technology to the actual water profile is becoming the central decision. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

The most common — and most consequential — household misconception about water safety is the assumption that low total dissolved solids means safe water. It does not. A low TDS reading speaks only to dissolved mineral and salt content; it says nothing about bacteria, viruses or microbiological contaminants, which can be present regardless of how soft the water is. Untreated water remains among the leading drivers of preventable disease in India, and the country's still-low purifier penetration means that a meaningful share of households are drinking water that may look and taste fine while carrying contamination they cannot see. Purification — specifically the UV and ultrafiltration stages a non-RO unit provides — remains necessary in low-TDS localities even though the RO stage is not. The decision is not whether to purify but which technology the local water actually calls for.

Reverse osmosis is the right answer for hard water, but in low-TDS pockets — common across parts of Delhi and Mumbai — running RO can strip out naturally occurring minerals the body benefits from, treating water that does not need that level of intervention. A non-RO purifier, typically combining ultraviolet and ultrafiltration stages, is the technically appropriate fit for those localities, and the ₹292 plan is built for exactly that profile, sitting below the ₹391 RO plan offered for higher-TDS homes. Buying a basic non-RO unit outright is cheaper than buying an RO system — around ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 — and annual maintenance is also lower at roughly ₹2,000, but the rental case still holds: annual upkeep on an owned non-RO unit remains close to a third of product value, and rental at ₹292 a month converts the household's purification need into a fully serviced subscription where filter replacement, scheduling and reliability are handled by the provider rather than the resident.

The ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 non-RO purifier outlay, carrying roughly ₹2,000 in annual maintenance, versus a ₹292-a-month rental plan with filter replacement included is increasingly being cited in Delhi and Mumbai household conversations about matching purification to actual water profile rather than defaulting every home to reverse osmosis.

The reason rental matters more for a purifier than for almost any other home appliance is the silent-failure profile of the asset. A lapsed filter does not announce itself — the water continues to flow and look the same while the protection it is meant to provide quietly degrades — and the cost of that lapse is paid in health, not in inconvenience. For an appliance whose primary job is preventing illness, owner-managed maintenance introduces a scheduling and reliability risk that a serviced subscription removes by design. The ₹292 plan extends that discipline to a price point that makes technology-appropriate purification financially trivial for the households that need it.

Other platforms in the segment, including Livpure Smart Homes and Waterwala Labs, operate purifier rental offerings across these markets, and the category has expanded rapidly as more households treat treated water as essential. Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report cited in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, now lists both its ₹391 RO and ₹292 non-RO purifier plans across Delhi and Mumbai, with automated filter replacement every six months at no additional cost, more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, and a private-label purifier described as amongst the lowest-priced rental offerings in the Redseer report as of December 31, 2025.

The contamination risk that survives even in low-TDS water, the silent-failure profile of an unmaintained purifier and the recurring upkeep that holds across both RO and non-RO units combine to make technology-matched rental the most rational acquisition route for Delhi and Mumbai households. The launch of a non-RO plan is more accurately read as the category maturing toward fitting the purifier to the water — and to the health need — rather than defaulting every home to reverse osmosis.

The ₹292 non-RO purifier plan in Delhi and Mumbai sits within a broader shift toward an appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, in which essential health-related home utilities are increasingly consumed as serviced subscriptions matched to local conditions. For households in low-TDS localities across the two cities, a technology-appropriate, fully maintained purifier on a monthly plan has become the practical way to meet a genuine safety need without paying for treatment the water does not require. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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