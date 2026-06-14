Rally House Ready with New York Knicks Championship Gear Following NBA Finals Victory

NEW YORK, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Knicks are NBA Champions, and Rally House is helping fans celebrate with officially licensed championship merchandise available starting tomorrow morning at select locations throughout New York and the surrounding region.

Fans can shop official Knicks Championship apparel beginning tomorrow morning at their local Rally House including Rally House Jackson Premium Outlets, Rally House Destiny USA, Rally House Walden Galleria, Rally House Viewmont Mall, Rally House Union Lake Crossing, Rally House McKinley Parkway and additional Rally House locations across the region while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to visit stores early as championship merchandise is expected to be in high demand. Availability may vary by location, and products are available while supplies last. Customers can also shop online at Rally House for champions gear available now.

In addition to championship gear, Knicks fans can expect frequent restocks and new product arrivals throughout the week. For the most up-to-date store hours and directions, visit Rally House’s Store Locator. Follow Rally House on Facebook, Instagram, and X for continued updates and information on new product arrivals.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates 310+ locations across 28 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e3b015b-c65d-4009-817b-40df6737843f