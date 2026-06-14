KFSH Highlights Human-Centered AI as a Path to Better Care at HLTH Europe 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HLTH Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, taking place from June 15 to 18, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will highlight that the value of artificial intelligence in healthcare is measured not by technological complexity alone, but by its ability to give clinicians more time, patients better experiences, and health systems greater capacity to deliver specialized care.

As a sponsor of HLTH Europe 2026, KFSH will participate in the workshop “AI, Trust & Human Impact: What Healthcare and Global Brands Can Learn From Each Other.” The session will explore how AI can strengthen personalization, responsible engagement, privacy, and trust while improving the quality of human interaction in care environments.

KFSH’s experience shows how human-centered AI can reduce operational burden while improving clinical focus. Its locally developed generative AI technologies were designed to analyze large volumes of patient records, clinical reports, hospital policies, and patient-flow data, helping physicians and administrators access relevant insights faster and spend less time on administrative tasks.

The hospital has also applied AI to patient-flow and capacity management, enabling real-time monitoring, demand forecasting, and faster interventions across care pathways. These tools have contributed to shorter waits, improved resource utilization, and more responsive care delivery, proving that human-centered AI can support both patient outcomes and clinician effectiveness.

KFSH’s smart care environments further reflect this approach. The Middle East’s first Smart Neuroscience Ward combines advanced monitoring, intelligent alerts, secure telemedicine integration, and patient-centered design to support earlier intervention while preserving privacy, dignity, and safety.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa