MUSSO E80 Muse Sees Strong U.S. Sales Following European Breakout and MUSE Design Award Win

NEW YORK, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After winning the prestigious MUSE Design Awards in 2025, the MUSSO E80 Muse achieved breakout success in the European market, with sales reaching well into the five figures. Now, the petite‑friendly ergonomic chair designed specifically for women has brought that same momentum to the United States. Launched in the first quarter of 2026, the E80 Muse is already selling several hundred units per month—rapidly gaining traction among American households seeking a refined, comfortable alternative to bulky, one‑size‑fits‑all office seating.





This traction is driven by the E80 Muse's thoughtful, user-first design. For petite individuals—such as women below 5'3"—standard office chairs often feel oversized, leading to poor posture and shoulder strain. The E80 Muse addresses this with a uniquely adjustable seat depth and a meticulously calibrated backrest. Users have noted that MUSSO's CozyCloud cushion provides a plush, supportive feel that helps alleviate common discomfort. For those who have struggled with chronic back pain, the E80 Muse offers consistent, reliable support that makes long hours at a desk significantly more manageable.

Beyond static support, the E80 Muse champions the freedom of real-life movement. Traditional ergonomic chairs can often feel restrictive. In contrast, the E80 Muse is designed for the dynamic ways people actually inhabit their spaces. It provides ample, unrestrictive room for sitting cross-legged or tucking a leg beneath you while reading or typing. Furthermore, its responsive design allows for the gentle, continuous micro-movements that many users find essential for maintaining focus and physical comfort throughout the workday.





Ultimately, the E80 Muse is designed for the versatile nature of the modern home. Moving away from aggressive, industrial aesthetics, it features elegant, muted Beige and soft Pink colorways that seamlessly blend into a warm, contemporary living space. With its integrated, pull-out footrest, the chair effortlessly transitions from a tool for focused productivity to a comfortable spot to pause and recharge. The MUSSO E80 Muse proves that world-class ergonomic health and beautiful, accessible design can coexist.

Learn More & Availability

The MUSSO E80 Muse is now available in the United States with a limited-time 39% discount. Visit musso.co to explore colorways, read verified reviews, and experience tailored ergonomic support.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic seating for home and office environments, driven by continuous research and innovation in workplace comfort. The company focuses on practical, functional minimalism, ensuring its furniture is intuitive, simple to use, and built for everyday life. To create a healthy and comfortable work environment, MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials—including OEKO-TEX® certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lift systems from South Korea. Additionally, MUSSO products are designed and tested in accordance with internationally recognized standards such as BIFMA, ensuring exceptional durability, safety, and long-term comfort.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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