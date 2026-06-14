Modat adds Passive DNS to its Platform Magnify, Connecting Every Signal in a Single Investigation Graph

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modat today launched native Passive DNS intelligence in Magnify, its internet intelligence platform, unifying IP, device fingerprint, certificate, and passive DNS into a single pivot-driven investigation flow. Threat intelligence, threat hunting, exposure management, fraud and Security teams have long been forced to stitch together evidence across multiple tools and datapoints. Magnify eliminates that gap, building on its clustering-based device fingerprinting and geo-native scanning to surface infrastructure that conventional internet scanners miss.

Most internet intelligence platforms are built around a single primary signal, with other data types bolted on as secondary lookups. Magnify is built the other way around: every signal is a first-class pivot point. With Passive DNS now native to the platform, an investigator can start from a domain and surface every IP that has hosted it, start from a TLS certificate and surface every domain it has secured, or start from a clustered device fingerprint and surface every host running the same software stack, all in the same query path. The result is an attacker-infrastructure graph that updates as the internet does, not a series of disconnected lookups that analysts have to assemble by hand.

Key capabilities of the Modat Passive DNS platform include:

Infrastructure Pivoting: Move between IP, domain, TLS certificate, and clustered device fingerprint in a single graph, with relationships preserved rather than reconstructed across tools.

Move between IP, domain, TLS certificate, and clustered device fingerprint in a single graph, with relationships preserved rather than reconstructed across tools. Real-Time Threat Correlation: Automated correlation of newly observed domains and IPs with known indicators of compromise (IOCs), threat actor TTPs, and malware families.

Automated correlation of newly observed domains and IPs with known indicators of compromise (IOCs), threat actor TTPs, and malware families. Retrospective Infrastructure Analysis: Queryable Passive DNS alongside Magnify's IP, device, and certificate timelines, so analysts can reconstruct the benign and the attacker's full infrastructure lifecycle.

Queryable Passive DNS alongside Magnify's IP, device, and certificate timelines, so analysts can reconstruct the benign and the attacker's full infrastructure lifecycle. API-First Integration: Seamless integration with leading SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence platforms via a robust REST API.

“Most internet intelligence tools were built one signal at a time, and it shows analysts spend more time stitching evidence together than acting on it," said Soufian El Yadmani, CEO and Founder at Modat. "Magnify was designed from the start so that every signal, IPs, devices, certificates, and now Passive DNS, is a pivot point in the same graph. Passive DNS isn't an add-on for us. It's the fourth pillar that makes the picture more complete. We’re proud to share this milestone with the global security community at FIRSTCON26.”

The Modat Passive DNS Intelligence Capability is available immediately to enterprise customers and MSSP partners. A live demonstration will be available at Modat’s presence at FIRSTCON26. Attendees are encouraged to visit our booth or contact Modat directly by e-mail or book your meeting here directly.

About Modat

Modat is the only European internet intelligence company. Headquartered in The Hague, The Netherlands, and founded in 2024 by experienced cybersecurity professionals, Modat builds AI-driven intelligence on global internet infrastructure. It reveals who is behind it, what they are preparing, and when they will act. Its flagship platform, Modat Magnify, continuously scans the entire internet, profiles every connected device using deep fingerprinting, and delivers contextual intelligence across 50+ categories. Modat serves national CERTs, critical infrastructure operators, security companies, and large enterprises. Its intelligence is used daily by security operations, cyber threat intelligence, threat hunting, and exposure management teams across multiple continents.

Contact

Soufian El Yadmani, Founder and CEO at Modat

info@modat.io

www.modat.io