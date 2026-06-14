Stake Launches its Referral Code SHIMA – 200% Bonus and 5% Cashback for New Users in 2026

TORONTO, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stake has announced the availability of its referral code SHIMA, providing eligible new users with access to a promotional package that includes a 200% welcome bonus and up to 5% cashback rewards. The offer is designed to enhance the onboarding experience for new account holders and provide additional value through ongoing promotional benefits.





As referral programs continue to play an important role in user acquisition and engagement, Stake's SHIMA referral code has become one of the most searched promotional codes among individuals looking to maximize available signup incentives in 2026.

Growing Interest in Promotional Rewards

New users frequently seek referral opportunities before creating an account in order to access additional benefits that may not be available through standard registration. Stake's latest promotion aims to provide enhanced value through a combination of welcome rewards, cashback opportunities, and access to future promotional campaigns.

The company noted that referral programs remain a key component of its user engagement strategy, helping new members discover available offers while providing a streamlined registration experience.

Introduction of Referral Code SHIMA

The referral code SHIMA has been introduced as part of Stake's latest promotional initiative for 2026. New users who enter the code during registration may become eligible for a variety of account benefits and promotional rewards, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Potential benefits associated with the SHIMA referral code include:

Up to a 200% welcome bonus

Up to 5% cashback rewards

Access to exclusive promotional campaigns

Additional member-focused incentives when available

Eligibility for future promotional opportunities



According to Stake, entering the referral code during the registration process allows users to connect their account with the promotional campaign and unlock available benefits.

Why Users Are Choosing SHIMA in 2026

The SHIMA referral code has attracted significant attention due to the combination of welcome rewards and ongoing cashback opportunities. Many users view referral promotions as a simple way to enhance account value from the outset.

Industry observers note that users increasingly compare promotional offers before registering on digital platforms, making referral programs an important factor in account creation decisions.

The combination of bonus rewards, cashback incentives, straightforward activation, and access to future campaigns has contributed to SHIMA becoming one of the most recognized referral codes associated with Stake in 2026.

Understanding the Promotional Benefits

The promotional package linked to SHIMA includes a welcome bonus that may provide additional account value for eligible users. Specific promotional details can vary based on campaign availability, geographic location, account status, and other eligibility requirements.

Stake encourages users to review all applicable promotional terms and conditions before participating in any campaign.

Alongside the welcome offer, the cashback component provides users with the opportunity to receive ongoing rewards tied to qualifying account activity. This feature extends the value of the promotion beyond the initial signup period and has become one of the most discussed aspects of the SHIMA referral program.

Commitment to User Experience

Stake continues to focus on improving user engagement through promotional initiatives, educational resources, and member-focused programs. The introduction of referral code SHIMA reflects the company's ongoing efforts to provide accessible incentives for new users while supporting long-term account participation.

By combining welcome rewards with cashback opportunities, Stake aims to deliver a more rewarding onboarding experience for individuals joining the platform in 2026.

Availability

The SHIMA referral code is currently available for eligible new users registering in 2026. Interested individuals are encouraged to review the latest promotional information and applicable terms during the account registration process.

About Stake

Stake is an online platform that provides users with access to investments, promotions, referral opportunities, rewards programs, educational content, and account-related resources. Through ongoing promotional campaigns and user-focused initiatives, Stake continues to expand its offerings and enhance the overall member experience.

Disclaimer

Promotional offers are subject to eligibility requirements, regional availability, and applicable terms and conditions. Users should review all promotional details before participating. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice.