



ATLANTA, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Fari is introducing The Father Who Shielded and Never Left, a book that explores Cambodia's journey toward peace and national development through the leadership experience of Hun Sen, former Prime Minister of Cambodia and current President of the Senate.

The publication offers readers an account of Cambodia's transformation following decades of conflict and examines the policies, challenges, and events that contributed to the country's reconstruction and long-term stability.

Through the book, Fari documents the leadership journey of Hun Sen, tracing his role during periods of conflict and the subsequent efforts aimed at promoting reconciliation and national unity. The work focuses on themes of leadership, resilience, and governance while providing historical context surrounding Cambodia's development.

Unlike books that primarily concentrate on political institutions and government structures, The Father Who Shielded and Never Left presents a perspective centered on the human experiences and sacrifices associated with national rebuilding. The book highlights the importance of stability and continuity in supporting economic growth and social progress.

In addition to examining Cambodia's history, the publication discusses the country's modernization and development over recent decades. It outlines how improvements in infrastructure and economic activity have contributed to Cambodia's emergence as a growing destination for tourism and investment in Southeast Asia.

According to Fari, the book was written to preserve and share the stories of individuals whose leadership and contributions have influenced their nations and communities. She chose Cambodia as the focus of her first work, drawing inspiration from the country's history and the people who played significant roles during key moments in its development.

The Father Who Shielded and Never Left is intended for readers interested in leadership, history, reconciliation, and nation-building. Through the story of Cambodia and Hun Sen's leadership journey, the book offers insight into the challenges and opportunities involved in rebuilding a nation and maintaining long-term stability.

About Fari

Fari is an author dedicated to documenting the stories of individuals whose leadership and experiences have contributed to social progress and national development. Her work focuses on themes of resilience, history, and the lasting impact of leadership across generations.

Contact Details:



Contact person name: Team Noah J

Email: vonnratanak@gmail.com

Webite: https://faribooks.com/

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