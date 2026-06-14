Power Up Winter Adventures: Jackery Australia Launches EOFY Sale with Up to $3,000 Off

SYDNEY, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australians prepare for winter road trips, camping getaways, caravanning adventures and home backup needs, Jackery Australia is launching its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Sale, offering up to $3,000 off selected portable power stations and solar generator bundles from 8 June to 4 July 2026.

Customers can enjoy extra savings with an additional 5% off during the EOFY Sale by using promo code MARKETING5 at checkout.

The Jackery EOFY Sale brings limited-time savings across a wide range of portable power solutions, from lightweight entry-level units for weekend escapes to higher-capacity solar generators.

Designed for winter getaways, 4WD touring, caravans, camping, off grid travel, outdoor work, home backup and everyday preparedness for emergency backup, Jackery’s portable power stations help keep essential devices, fridges, lights, cameras, tools and outdoor appliances powered when access to the grid is limited or unavailable.

Must-Buy Jackery EOFY Deals



Alongside its existing best-selling models, Jackery Australia is also offering EOFY savings on its latest portable power stations: the Explorer 600 v2 and Explorer 1500 Ultra.

Product EOFY Offer Further Information Jackery Explorer 600 v2





Now $649

Originally $899

(27.81% off) The Explorer 600 v2 is Jackery’s latest lightweight 600Wh-class LFP portable power station, designed for users who want compact, easy-to-carry power for road trips, camping, emergency backup and everyday convenience. Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra





Now $1,799

Originally $2,299

(21.75% off)



With 1536Wh capacity, 1800W rated output and IP65 water and dust resistance, the Explorer 1500 Ultra is built for tougher outdoor conditions, making it a strong fit for Australian adventures, outdoor work, overlanding, power tools and emergency backup. Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra + 200W Solar Panel





Now $2,299

Originally $3,299

(30.31% off) A rugged solar generator bundle designed for users who need higher-capacity power, solar charging and durability across more demanding outdoor environments.



Choosing the Right Jackery Power Solution This Winter

For weekend camping and lighter travel, the Explorer 600 v2 and Explorer 600 Plus bundles offer compact power for essential devices, small appliances, lighting and mobile charging.

For road trips, car camping and general outdoor use, the Explorer 1000 v2 bundles provide a balanced mix of capacity, portability and solar charging flexibility.

For caravanning, off-grid travel, outdoor work and home backup, the Explorer 1500 Ultra and Explorer 2000 Plus offer higher output and larger capacity for users who need stronger, more reliable power in demanding environments.

The Jackery EOFY Sale runs from 8 June to 4 July, while stocks last. To explore the full range of EOFY deals, visit https://au.jackery.com/pages/eofy-sale

Customers can also get an additional $100 off by subscribing through Jackery Australia’s official website.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products — from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage — Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore — prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bcfd28d-ba23-4185-8d96-da832952ad8b.