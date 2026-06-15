Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Stage 17 Sold Out as Dogecoin Price Prediction Eyes $1.00

MONACO city, Monaco , June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project confirmed that Stage 17 of its presale has sold out and Stage 18 is now live. The presale has raised over $1.55 million, the current token price is $0.01896, and holder growth has climbed above 9,500 as AlphaSwap Early Access, live AI features, and a pending first CEX partnership reveal strengthen the project’s pre-listing profile.







The Stage 17 sellout gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Dogecoin price prediction headlines continue to track the long-running $1.00 target, with traders watching whether meme coin demand, payment adoption, and broader market liquidity can return.

AlphaPepe Stage 17 Sells Out as Stage 18 Opens

AlphaPepe Stage 17 selling out marks another important milestone in the project’s presale trajectory. Stage 18 is now live at $0.01896, and the presale has already raised over $1.55 million before public trading begins. That continued growth shows the project moving through stage progression, community expansion, and product development as launch preparations continue.

The stage-based structure gives participants a visible path as the launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the common friction points seen across early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe has now passed 9,500 holders, giving the project a larger presale community as it enters Stage 18. The project’s product layer has also moved forward with AlphaSwap Early Access now live across Ethereum and BNB Chain, allowing users to trade selected pairs through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers while the native AlphaSwap router remains part of the next expansion.

AlphaSwap Early Access also includes the first two live AI features: AI Trending Tokens and AI Daily Briefing analysis. AI Trending Tokens gives users an AI-scored view of market activity, while AI Daily Briefing adds a broader intelligence layer designed to help users follow market conditions before trading.

The first CEX partnership reveal is also pending within weeks, adding another launch-related catalyst to the roadmap. Combined with 9,500+ holders, over $1.55 million raised, Stage 18 momentum, AlphaSwap Early Access, live AI features, instant token delivery, and a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Eyes $1.00

The Dogecoin price prediction debate continues to focus on whether DOGE can eventually reach $1.00 . Bullish cases usually depend on renewed meme coin demand , stronger crypto market liquidity, payment adoption, and a return of retail momentum.

The $1.00 Dogecoin price prediction remains a bullish scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 sold out, Stage 18 live at $0.01896, over $1.55 million raised, 9,500+ holders, AlphaSwap Early Access live, and a first CEX partnership reveal pending within weeks.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader meme coin traders continue watching Dogecoin price prediction targets. Stage 17 has sold out, Stage 18 is live at $0.01896, the presale has raised over $1.55 million, and holder growth has passed 9,500.

The $1.00 Dogecoin price prediction shows how legacy meme coin narratives still drive retail attention when liquidity and social momentum return. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with stage progression, AlphaSwap Early Access, live AI features, audit completion, holder growth, and a pending CEX partnership reveal all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working AlphaSwap access, live AI functionality, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and exchange preparation moving together. Stage 18 remains active at $0.01896, with limited time left to enter the presale before the next major launch milestones arrive.

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FAQs

What is Dogecoin Price Prediction?

Dogecoin Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where DOGE could trade based on meme coin demand, retail sentiment, payment adoption, liquidity conditions, and broader crypto market momentum. The $1.00 target remains a bullish scenario and is not guaranteed.

What is the best crypto presale right now?

AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it combines Stage 18 momentum at $0.01896, over $1.55 million raised, 9,500+ holders, AlphaSwap Early Access, live AI features, instant token delivery, a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, and a first CEX partnership reveal pending within weeks.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access now supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, with AI Trending Tokens and AI Daily Briefing analysis already live.

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.55 million, passed 9,500 holders, sold out Stage 17, opened Stage 18 at $0.01896, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. Token delivery remains instant, with no vesting, no claim delay, and the first CEX partnership reveal pending within weeks.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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