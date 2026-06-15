The Mom’s Choice Awards Names GROWNSY’s Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

NEW YORK, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, is honored to announce that their Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator have both earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, the Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator is deemed to be among the best products for families. Designed around real parenting routines, both products reflect GROWNSY’s brand philosophy of “Grow smart, made easy.” From feeding on the go to daily nasal care, the two award-winning products help parents solve common baby care challenges with smarter, more convenient solutions that reduce extra steps, save time, and make everyday care feel easier.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.





The GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer is designed to make feeding away from home simpler and more convenient. Its standout feature is a detachable warming and feeding design with interchangeable caps, allowing parents to warm and feed from the same container. Instead of warming milk and transferring it into another bottle, parents can simply switch caps, helping reduce spills, save time, and make feeding easier during errands, travel, outdoor outings, or night feeds.

The product also functions as an all-in-one feeding system. It can be used as a warming container, feeding bottle, or warming cup for other bottles. With battery-powered portability and an easy-to-clean design, the Portable Bottle Warmer addresses a common parent pain point: feeding outside the home often requires too many tools, transfers, and cleanup steps.





The GROWNSY SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator is a new baby care device designed to make nasal care gentler, cleaner, and more efficient. It combines saline spray, suction, and micro-mist in one system, helping parents complete the nasal care routine without switching between multiple separate tools.

Parents can start with saline spray to help loosen mucus, use adjustable suction to clear tiny nasal passages, and finish with a soothing fine mist to help comfort and hydrate delicate nasal areas. By combining three steps into one device, SniffEase Spa helps parents save time and make congestion care feel less stressful, especially when babies are fussy or uncomfortable.

The Mom's Choice Awards recognitions reaffirm GROWNSY as a trusted partner for families, offering products that combine convenience, safety, and thoughtful design. From simplifying daily routines to giving parents peace of mind, GROWNSY continues to be a brand modern families can count on.

“Winning two Mom's Choice Awards means a lot for our team because they come from a trusted organization dedicated to recognizing products that truly serve families. The Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator were built to take the stress out of those hard parenting moments, and knowing they're delivering on that promise is exactly why we do what we do,” said GROWNSY’s Marketing Director, Celine.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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