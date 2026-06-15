Sky Aircraft Maintenance Named Authorized Garmin Aviation Dealer

Lexington, NC , June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Aircraft Maintenance (SAM), an FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station and member of the Atlantic Jet Partners family of companies, is proud to announce that it has been named an authorized Garmin Aviation dealer.

The new dealership allows Sky Aircraft Maintenance to provide factory-authorized Garmin avionics sales, installation, integration, and support for private and business aircraft owners and operators seeking modern flight deck solutions.



Sky Aircraft Maintenance

Garmin has become one of the most trusted names in aviation avionics, offering advanced navigation systems, flight displays, digital autopilots, ADS-B solutions, connected aircraft technologies, and integrated flight deck modernization programs. As an authorized Garmin dealer, Sky Aircraft Maintenance can now support a wide range of Garmin upgrades, from focused avionics improvements to complete cockpit transformations.

One of the most significant opportunities for business aircraft operators is Garmin's G5000 integrated flight deck retrofit program. Available for select aircraft including the Beechjet 400A, Hawker 400XP, and Citation 560XL / Excel / XLS series, the G5000 replaces aging avionics architecture with a modern integrated flight deck featuring touchscreen controllers, advanced navigation capability, digital autopilot integration, wireless cockpit technology, and enhanced situational awareness.

For many operators, a G5000 retrofit provides a practical path to extend the useful life of proven airframes while addressing avionics obsolescence, improving reliability, and enhancing long-term supportability.

In addition to flight deck modernization, Garmin's wireless cockpit technologies help streamline pilot workflow through wireless flight plan transfer, avionics database management, mobile device integration, and connected aircraft capabilities that simplify cockpit operations before, during, and after flight.

"Aircraft owners and operators are looking for solutions that improve capability, reduce pilot workload, and help protect the long-term value of their aircraft," said Christopher Arnett of Sky Aircraft Maintenance. "Garmin continues to lead the industry with products that accomplish those goals, and we're excited to bring those solutions to our customers as an authorized Garmin dealer."

Sky Aircraft Maintenance can now assist customers with:

• Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck retrofits

• GTN Xi navigator installations

• TXi flight display upgrades

• GI 275 electronic flight instrument retrofits

• Garmin digital autopilot installations

• ADS-B compliance solutions

• Wireless cockpit and connected aircraft technologies

• Complete avionics modernization projects

As a full-service maintenance facility, Sky Aircraft Maintenance can also coordinate Garmin avionics upgrades alongside scheduled inspections, maintenance events, connectivity upgrades, interior refurbishments, and other aircraft services. This approach helps reduce downtime and allows owners to accomplish multiple projects during a single visit.

To celebrate the new Garmin dealership, aircraft owners and operators are encouraged to contact Sky Aircraft Maintenance to learn more about current avionics upgrade opportunities and how they may qualify for 10% off scheduled maintenance when combined with a Garmin avionics upgrade.

To learn more about Garmin avionics solutions available through Sky Aircraft Maintenance, visit: https://atlanticjetpartners.com/garmin-avionics-aircraft-upgrades/

About Sky Aircraft Maintenance

Sky Aircraft Maintenance is an FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station located in Lexington, North Carolina. SAM provides aircraft maintenance, avionics installation, inspections, connectivity upgrades, interior refurbishments, pre-purchase inspections, and aircraft modernization services for private and business aircraft operators throughout North America.

For additional information, contact:

Sky Aircraft Maintenance

843-729-1177

https://atlanticjetpartners.com

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