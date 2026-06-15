Matsato Introduces Two Chef’s Knife Designs Engineered for Different Cooks and Cutting Styles

New York, NY , June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matsato offers two distinct chef’s knife products engineered to address the specific needs of different cooks and cutting tasks. The Matsato Classic Knife and the Matsato Osuren 6” Chef’s Knife represent Matsato’s design philosophy that effective kitchen performance requires purpose-specific engineering rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Both knives are crafted from Japanese stainless steel and feature beechwood handles, yet each is engineered around a distinct set of priorities. Both the Matsato Classic and the Matsato Osuren are available at matsato.com.



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Understanding the Matsato Knife Design Philosophy

The kitchen knife industry has long operated under a common assumption: a single knife design can serve every cook and every task equally. Matsato challenges this premise through the development of purpose-built knives designed around specific kitchen applications.

This philosophy underlies the decision to develop two separate Matsato knives rather than a single compromise. The Matsato Classic and the Matsato Osuren represent fundamentally different engineering approaches to two distinct groups of cooks.

Matsato attracts home cooks seeking reliable everyday performance, food enthusiasts prioritizing precision and refined control, and users who want a knife engineered to the specific demands of their kitchen work. Those who choose Matsato invest in purpose-built performance rather than settling for generic blades that ignore the demands of real kitchen use.

Matsato Classic Knife: Engineering for Everyday Kitchen Performance

The Matsato Classic Knife is the original product that launched the Matsato brand. It is an all-purpose chef’s knife built around reliability, ease of use, and lasting durability. The Classic combines quality stainless steel with a roasted beechwood handle, designed to handle the full range of everyday kitchen tasks: chopping vegetables, slicing meat, mincing herbs, and everything in between.



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Key Features of the Matsato Classic Knife

The Matsato Classic Knife is built from Japanese stainless steel — selected for its balance of sharpness, edge retention, and low-maintenance durability. The blade measures 5.9 inches (15 cm) in length with a total knife length of 11.3 inches (28 cm), weighing just 176g (0.38 lb), making it light enough for extended prep sessions without hand fatigue.

The roasted beechwood handle provides a natural texture that fits comfortably and securely in hand. The knife’s precision-weighted design delivers balanced handling and effortless control, making every slice feel natural. The blade is also subjected to an ice-hardening process — cooled to sub-zero temperatures of −80°C — a process used in knife manufacturing to refine steel grain structure and support long-term edge stability.

Each Matsato Classic is shaped, polished, and carefully inspected to ensure consistent, refined performance.

Matsato Classic Knife Specifications

• Blade Length: 5.9 inches (15 cm)

• Total Length: 11.3 inches (28 cm)

• Weight: 176g (0.38 lb)

• Blade Steel: Japanese stainless steel

• Handle: Roasted beechwood

Who Benefits from the Matsato Classic Knife

The Matsato Classic is engineered for home cooks who need a single, dependable knife that performs well across a full range of daily kitchen tasks. It suits cooks who want reliable performance without high-maintenance care routines, those who prepare a variety of ingredients daily, and anyone looking for a comfortable, well-balanced knife that feels natural in hand from the first use.

If you want a kitchen knife that handles everyday tasks with confidence and holds its edge, the Matsato Classic was engineered for you.

Matsato Osuren 6” Chef’s Knife: Engineering for Refined Precision and Control

The Matsato Osuren 6” Chef’s Knife is Matsato’s newer, refined design, built for cooks who prioritize precision cutting, lightweight handling, and a higher level of everyday performance. The Osuren is engineered around a taper grind edge and a dual-wood handle, delivering sharper cutting characteristics and more controlled cutting feedback.



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Key Features of the Matsato Osuren

The Matsato Osuren 6” Chef’s Knife is built from the same Japanese stainless steel as the Classic, but with a taper grind edge angle of 12°–14° — a geometry designed to produce finer, more precise cutting performance. The blade measures 6.3 inches (16 cm) in length with a total length of 10.6 inches (27 cm) and weighs just 180g (0.40 lb).

The Osuren’s hardness is rated at 54–56 HRC, supporting the blade’s ability to hold a sharp edge. The dual-wood handle provides a comfortable, secure grip, and the precision-weighted balance delivers effortless control — making cutting feel natural and accurate regardless of the ingredient.Like the Classic, each Osuren is shaped, polished, and inspected through a careful process to ensure consistent quality. Matsato Osuren Specifications

• Blade Length: 6.3 inches (16 cm)

• Total Length: 10.6 inches (27 cm)

• Weight: 180g (0.40 lb)

• Blade Steel: Japanese stainless steel

• Hardness: 54–56 HRC

• Edge Angle: 12°–14° (taper grind)

• Handle: Dual-wood

Who Benefits from the Matsato Osuren

The Matsato Osuren is engineered for cooks who want a step up in precision and cutting refinement. It suits food enthusiasts who slice frequently and value exactness, cooks who work with a wide variety of ingredients from delicate tomatoes to tougher cuts of beef, those who appreciate a lightweight knife with confident handling, and anyone looking for a refined everyday chef’s knife built to perform for the long term.

Customers who choose the Osuren are choosing sharper cutting geometry and a more refined everyday kitchen experience.

Matsato Knives Buying Guide: How to Choose the Right Knife

Selecting between the two Matsato knives comes down to understanding your primary cooking habits and what you value most in a kitchen knife. This guide helps customers make an informed decision.

Choose the Matsato Classic Knife if you:

• Want a reliable, easy-to-maintain all-purpose chef’s knife

• Cook a wide variety of everyday meals and need one knife that handles everything

• Prefer a slightly shorter blade for quick, efficient daily prep

• Value the legacy of Matsato’s original, proven design

• Are new to quality kitchen knives and want an accessible entry point into Japanese steel performance

Choose the Matsato Osuren if you:

• Prioritize precision and refined cutting characteristics

• Frequently slice ingredients where edge sharpness and angle matter

• Want a knife engineered for refined cutting precision, delivering finer and more controlled cuts than broader-angle designs

• Cook regularly and want a knife built for regular, high-frequency use

• Appreciate a slightly longer blade (6.3”) with a fine taper grind edge.

This guide highlights the distinct engineering focus of each Matsato knife. The right question is not “which knife is better” — it is “which knife was engineered for how I actually cook.”

Understanding Selected Japanese Stainless Steel

Both Matsato knives use Japanese stainless steel — a grade selected for its combination of sharpness, durability, and ease of maintenance. Understanding what this means helps customers evaluate how Matsato knives perform relative to other options on the market.

What Makes Matsato Steel Different

Standard kitchen knives often use lower-grade stainless steels that prioritize corrosion resistance at the expense of edge retention. Matsato selected steel balances both: it is rust-resistant and low-maintenance, while also being capable of holding a sharp edge through regular daily use.

Unlike high-carbon Japanese steels used in premium culinary knives (such as VG10), Matsato steel requires minimal maintenance. It does not need special treatment to prevent rust, and it sharpens reliably with regular home use.

The Ice-Hardening Process

Matsato subjects its blades to an ice-hardening step, cooling the steel to sub-zero temperatures of −80°C during manufacturing. This treatment step is designed to support the blade's long-term edge stability and performance consistency.

Matsato vs. Other Knife Categories

Many of the budget stainless steel knives (e.g., 420 SS) are inexpensive but may typically require sharpening every 1–3 months. High-end Japanese knives (e.g., VG10) offer comparable edge retention but require higher maintenance and significantly higher investment. Matsato’s steel provides a practical middle ground: high-quality edge, low maintenance requirements, and rust resistance — without the upkeep demands of premium culinary-grade steel.

Frequently Asked Questions About Matsato Knives

What makes Matsato knives different from other chef’s knives?

Matsato knives combine Japanese steel construction with precision-balanced design. The stainless steel blade is engineered for sharpness and edge performance, while the beechwood handle is designed for comfortable, secure grip. Each knife is inspected to ensure consistent quality. The result is a knife that handles everyday kitchen tasks reliably..

What is the difference between the Matsato Classic and the Matsato Osuren?

The Matsato Classic is an all-purpose chef’s knife built for everyday kitchen versatility. The Matsato Osuren is a refined design with a taper grind edge (12°–14° angle) and a longer blade (6.3” vs. 5.9”), engineered for more precise cutting characteristics. Both share the same Japanese steel and beechwood construction, but the Osuren’s geometry and 54–56 HRC hardness make it the better choice for cooks who prioritize cutting precision.

How should I care for my Matsato knife?

Hand wash with warm water and mild soap, then dry immediately with a soft cloth. Never put a Matsato knife in the dishwasher — the heat and harsh detergents may damage both the blade and the wooden handle over time. Store the knife using a blade guard, knife block, or leather case to protect the edge between uses. With proper care, a Matsato knife is designed to perform well for many years.

Can I sharpen a Matsato knife at home?

Yes. Both Matsato knives can be maintained at home with the right tools. A quality whetstone or a Matsato sharpening accessory works well. The Japanese steel responds well to proper honing and typically requires only occasional sharpening to maintain the sharpness

Are there protective cases or accessories available for Matsato knives?

Yes. Matsato offers leather cases, knife sharpeners, a whetstone, a rolling sharpener, and a knife stand, all available at matsato.com. Proper storage is important: even a high-quality blade can be damaged by careless storage. Matsato’s accessory range helps customers protect and maintain their knife over the long term.

Do Matsato knives ship internationally?

Yes. Matsato ships worldwide with tracked delivery. Orders are typically processed and shipped within 24 hours from US warehouses. Under normal circumstances US delivery takes 7–9 business days; international orders typically arrive within 10–18 business days. Actual delivery times may vary depending on destination, carrier operations, customs processing, and other factors beyond our control. All purchases are covered by a 60-day return policy.

Matsato Knives: Availability and Where to Buy

Both the Matsato Classic Knife and the Matsato Osuren 6” Chef’s Knife are available online at matsato.com.

The Matsato website provides detailed product specifications for each knife, side-by-side comparisons to help customers choose between the Classic and Osuren, information about the full range of Matsato accessories, and care guidance to maintain knives over time.

Customers can also explore Matsato’s broader lineup, including the Matsato 6” Meat Cleaver Knife, the Matsato Pocket Knife, and the Matsato Premium 6” Chef’s Knife, along with sharpening accessories, leather cases, and kitchen essentials from the Emura cookware line.

Matsato offers free shipping on orders over $99, and provides a 60-day return policy. All orders include a free recipe e-book.

About Matsato

Matsato engineers kitchen knives based on the principle that effective kitchen performance benefits from purpose-specific design rather than universal compromise. The company develops knife products inspired by Japanese steel construction and careful manufacturing inspection — aimed at delivering consistent cutting performance for everyday home cooks and food enthusiasts alike.

Matsato’s design philosophy recognizes that different cooks have different needs, and that the best kitchen knife is the one engineered for how you actually cook. All Matsato knives are available at matsato.com.

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