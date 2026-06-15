Supervest Surpasses $50 Million in Total Capital Raised for Its Promissory Note Programs, Highlighting Continued Growth in Specialized Private Credit

New York, NY , June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervest, Inc., a leading alternative investment platform specializing in revenue-based financing, today announced that it has surpassed $50 million in total capital raised across its promissory note programs. The milestone reflects continued investor demand for income-oriented private credit opportunities outside of traditional fixed-income and equity markets.



Supervest

Since inception, Supervest has focused on providing accredited investors with access to short-duration, yield-generating investment opportunities historically limited to institutional participants. Through its fixed-interest note offerings, investors are able to participate in diversified portfolios tied to revenue-based financing receivables while benefiting from enhanced transparency, automation, and portfolio management tools.

The company also announced that it has returned more than $13 million in principal to investors and paid over $6 million in interest to date across its note offerings.

“Surpassing $50 million in note subscriptions represents a significant milestone for the platform and reflects the growing maturation of revenue-based financing as a differentiated segment within the broader private credit market,” said John Donahue, CIO of Supervest. “Investors are increasingly seeking alternatives that can provide attractive risk-adjusted yield with limited correlation to traditional public markets. Our focus continues to be on disciplined underwriting, portfolio diversification, transparency, and building long-term investor confidence through performance and execution.”

Supervest’s growth has been driven by both existing investors increasing allocations and new accredited investors seeking alternatives to traditional fixed-income products in an uncertain interest rate environment. The company continues to expand its network of funding and origination partners in an effort to increase deal flow, enhance diversification, and scale platform capacity.

Since inception, Supervest has facilitated more than $250 million in total deal investments through a combination of its promissory note offerings and institutional self-directed investment platform, further solidifying its position within the revenue-based financing market. Through its proprietary technology infrastructure and portfolio management systems, Supervest provides investors and institutional participants with enhanced reporting, transparency, and operational scalability within the private credit ecosystem.

About Supervest

Supervest, Inc. is a New York-based alternative investment platform that provides accredited investors access to income-oriented private credit opportunities tied to diversified portfolios of revenue-based financing receivables. The company’s mission is to expand access to institutional-style alternative investments through technology-driven transparency, disciplined underwriting, and a streamlined investor experience.

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Media Contact

Supervest Inc.

marketing@supervest.com

www.supervest.com

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The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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