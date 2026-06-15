Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — June 15, 2026

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Dassault Systèmes successfully issues €1 billion in bonds and refinances its revolving credit facility

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), rated A (stable) by S&P Global Ratings, announces the successful issuance of a bond which has been significantly oversubscribed by institutional investors. The Company has also refinanced its maturing Revolving Credit Facility.

Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented:

“Industrial AI is reaching an inflection point.

Across every industry, companies are moving from AI experimentation to AI-powered operations. This transformation requires far more than large language models. It requires a scientific understanding of products, processes, biology, materials and manufacturing systems.

Dassault Systèmes has spent decades building exactly this foundation. Our Virtual Twins and Industry World Models capture the knowledge and know-how of the real world, enabling a new generation of trusted, scalable and actionable AI applications.

The exceptional investor demand for this transaction reflects confidence in our long-term strategy and our ability to execute at scale. With this financing, we are accelerating our investment in 3D UNIV+RSES, advancing our Industrial AI roadmap and expanding our global reach.

We see a future where every product, every process and ultimately every industry is powered by a virtual twin and AI. Dassault Systèmes is building that future today.”

Bond Issuance and Revolving Credit Facility Details

The characteristics of the single tranche of the bond issue are as follows: 5-year, senior, unsecured bond for an aggregate nominal amount of €1 billion, with an annual coupon of 3.375%, due June 16, 2031 (ISIN: FR0014019147).

The new issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the €900 million 0.125% notes due September 2026. The bonds have been rated A by S&P Global Ratings, in line with Dassault Systèmes’ rating, and will be listed on Euronext Paris on June 16, 2026.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, MUFG, and Société Générale acted as global coordinators and Bank of America, CIC, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan and Natixis as active bookrunners in relation to the issuance of the bonds.

Additionally, Dassault Systèmes has refinanced its €750 million revolving credit facility, originally due in October 2026, with a new five-year facility maturing in June 2031, including two optional one-year extensions. The Facility incorporates a €250 million swingline and an accordion option of up to €500 million. This transaction was also oversubscribed by a syndicate of core banks.

Investor Relations Calendar

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release: July 23, 2026

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release: October 28, 2026

Capital Markets Day: November 17, 2026

Fourth Quarter 2026 Earnings Release: February 3, 2027

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Dassault Systèmes does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com





ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact.

For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas : +33 1 61 62 70 92 Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

investors@3ds.com Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73 / 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA, SOLIDWORKS, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

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