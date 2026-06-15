Vallourec Geothermal Deep Dive

Meudon (France), 15 June 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium steel tubular solutions, will host its Geothermal Deep Dive today at 17:00 CET / 11:00 EDT. A webcast link will be available on Vallourec’s website for those wishing to join virtually.

Key topics to be discussed during today’s presentation include:

Geothermal energy as a key pillar within Vallourec’s New Energies portfolio. Management will discuss how commercial and market momentum for conventional and next-generation geothermal applications supports Vallourec’s ambition to reach a New Energies contribution to group EBITDA of at least 10-15% by 2030.





Management will discuss how commercial and market momentum for conventional and next-generation geothermal applications supports Vallourec’s ambition to reach a New Energies contribution to group EBITDA of at least 10-15% by 2030. An overview of geothermal market forces, drivers of geothermal development and cost dynamics. Structurally higher demand for clean, baseload, dispatchable electricity supply, driven by AI data centers, adoption of electric vehicles and the electrification of industry is leading to an inflection point for geothermal energy. Our premium tubular solutions enable next-generation technologies to unlock major scale and cost reductions.





Structurally higher demand for clean, baseload, dispatchable electricity supply, driven by AI data centers, adoption of electric vehicles and the electrification of industry is leading to an inflection point for geothermal energy. Our premium tubular solutions enable next-generation technologies to unlock major scale and cost reductions. Vallourec’s role as a key enabler of conventional and next-generation geothermal development. Vallourec geothermal specialists will outline the complex environments and unique challenges of geothermal wells, with higher temperatures and longer lifetimes compared to oil and gas. Technical specialists will demonstrate how Vallourec’s extensive oil and gas expertise, best-in-class R&D and testing capabilities are leading the way in designing and supplying fit-for-purpose, premium tubular products for geothermal applications.





Vallourec geothermal specialists will outline the complex environments and unique challenges of geothermal wells, with higher temperatures and longer lifetimes compared to oil and gas. Technical specialists will demonstrate how Vallourec’s extensive oil and gas expertise, best-in-class R&D and testing capabilities are leading the way in designing and supplying fit-for-purpose, premium tubular products for geothermal applications. Vallourec’s significant and rapidly growing addressable market opportunity set in geothermal. Management will discuss the key operational and financial metrics differentiating conventional, enhanced and advanced geothermal applications. Vallourec will outline an addressable market in geothermal which could approach 400 thousand tonnes by the end of the decade, equivalent to the market size for premium, seamless tubes of South America or Africa today.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

“The accelerating momentum in geothermal, especially next-generation technologies, highlights both the relevance of our strategy and the strategic importance of this market within our New Energies portfolio. This strategy, which we initiated in 2022, has been a key success factor in our competitiveness and growth. This was demonstrated on two occasions already this year in the field of next-generation geothermal, with Fervo Energy and XGS Energy placing their trust in Vallourec to enable their ambitious project development plans over the coming years.

Vallourec is enabling scalable, reliable and low-carbon geothermal energy solutions by leveraging its strong track record, premium product offering, leading R&D capabilities and local asset footprint. As demand for clean, baseload electricity, particularly from data centers, continues to accelerate, we are well positioned to support the deployment of next-generation geothermal projects while driving profitable growth and value creation.”

Live Broadcast of Vallourec’s Geothermal Deep Dive

The slides and live broadcast of Vallourec’s Geothermal Deep Dive will be available at: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

To view the webcast: https://vallourec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-06-15-geothermaldeepdive





To participate in the conference call, please register beforehand to receive dial-in details: https://engagestream.euronext.com/vallourec/2026-06-15-geothermaldeepdive/dial-in

Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “assume”, “plan”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec’s or any of its affiliates’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec’s or any of its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, or “AMF”), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 26, 2026, under filing number n° D. 26-0145.

Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned against relying on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. Vallourec disclaims any intention or obligation to complete, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute any offer to purchase or exchange, nor any solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange securities of Vallourec. or further information, please refer to the website https://www.vallourec.com/en.

Future dividends and share buyback authorizations will be assessed on a yearly basis by the Board of Directors taking into account any relevant factor in the future, and will be subject to Shareholders’ approval. The Board of Directors will have discretion to employ share buybacks throughout the year, up to the limits authorized by the relevant resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com







Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Data and Concepts

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization is calculated by taking operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, and excluding certain operating revenues and expenses that are unusual in nature or occur rarely, such as:

impairment of goodwill and non-current assets as determined within the scope of impairment tests carried out in accordance with IAS 36;

significant restructuring expenses, particularly resulting from headcount reorganization measures, in respect of major events or decisions;

capital gains or losses on disposals;

income and expenses resulting from major litigation, significant roll-outs or capital transactions (e.g., costs of integrating a new activity).

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