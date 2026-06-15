WORLDLINE : Completion of reverse share split - Press release

Worldline announces the completion of its reverse share split

Adjustment of the conversion/exchange ratio of the OCEANEs, the exercise parity of the Options, and the allocation rights of the Performance Shares and Free Shares

Paris, La Défense, 15 June 2026 – Worldline S.A. [ISIN: FR0011981968 – Euronext: WLN] (the “Company” or “Worldline”), a European leader in payment services, announces today the completion of the reverse share split of the shares comprising its share capital, decided by Worldline’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 April 2026 in accordance with the tenth resolution approved by Worldline’s shareholders at the general meeting held on 8 January 2026 (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”), through the exchange of forty (40) existing shares with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02) each (the “Existing Shares”) for one (1) new share with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80) (a “New Share”).



It is recalled that this reverse share split has no impact on the amount of the Company’s share capital, and only results in dividing the number of outstanding shares by forty (40) and the corresponding multiplication by forty (40) of their par value. It has no direct impact on the total value of the Worldline shares held by each shareholder.

Terms and conditions of the reverse share split

The main terms and conditions of this reverse share split, as detailed in the reverse share split notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 29 April 2026 and in the press release published by Worldline on 29 April 2026, which are now final, are as follows:

Basis of the reverse share split : exchange of forty (40) Existing Shares with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02) for one (1) New Share with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80) and current dividend rights.

: exchange of forty (40) Existing Shares with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02) for one (1) New Share with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80) and current dividend rights. Number of Existing Shares subject to the reverse share split : two billion two hundred and sixty-three million six hundred and seventy-two thousand eight hundred (2,263,672,800) Existing Shares with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02) each, corresponding to the total number of shares of the Company comprising the share capital of the Company.

: two billion two hundred and sixty-three million six hundred and seventy-two thousand eight hundred (2,263,672,800) Existing Shares with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02) each, corresponding to the total number of shares of the Company comprising the share capital of the Company. Number of New Shares resulting from the reverse share split : fifty-six million five hundred and ninety-one thousand eight hundred and twenty (56,591,820) shares with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80) each.

: fifty-six million five hundred and ninety-one thousand eight hundred and twenty (56,591,820) shares with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80) each. Centralization: the New Shares resulting from the reverse share split have been admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris from 15 June 2026, the first day of trading, and have been assigned the following new ISIN code: FR00140182K6.

The New Shares resulting from the reverse share split are eligible for the DSS (Deferred Settlement Service) with effect from today. Shareholders holding a number of shares that is a multiple of forty (40) do not need to take any action. These shares have been automatically consolidated by their financial intermediary on the basis of one (1) New Share (with a par value of eighty euro cents (€0.80)) for each block of forty (40) Existing Shares (with a par value of two euro cents (€0.02)).



Shareholders who were unable to obtain a number of shares in multiple of forty (40) will be compensated for their fractional rights by their financial intermediary during the compensation period (i.e., from 17 June 2026 to 17 July 2026, in accordance with Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and market practice, on the basis of the share price during this period), with the exception of beneficiaries of free shares allocated under Worldline free share allocation plans during the holding period, in accordance with tax doctrine.



Each shareholder is invited to contact their financial intermediary with any questions on this matter.



Automatic adjustment of the conversion/exchange ratio of the OCEANEs, the exercise parity of the Options, and the allocation rights of the Performance Shares and Free Shares



As a result of the reverse share split, and by decision of the Chief Executive Officer dated 15 June 2026, in order to preserve the rights of the holders of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares of the Company issued on 30 July 2019 and 4 December 2020 (the “OCEANEs”), the holders of share subscription or purchase options granted by the Company currently exercisable under plans established since 25 May 2016 (the “Options”), the beneficiaries of performance shares allocated under plans decided by the Company since 8 June 2023, the vesting period of which is currently in progress (the “Performance Shares”), and the beneficiaries of free shares allocated under plans decided by the Company since 25 July 2023, the vesting period of which is currently in progress (the “Free Shares”), the conversion/exchange ratio of the OCEANEs, the exercise parity of the Options and the allocation rights of the Performance Shares and Free Shares have been automatically adjusted as follows:

Adjustment of the conversion/exchange ratio of the OCEANEs: the number of Company shares that each OCEANE will entitle the holder to receive, upon conversion and/or exchange, is adjusted from 2.928 Company shares to 0.073 Company shares.

Adjustment of the exercise parity of the Options: the exercise parity of the Options is adjusted so that it corresponds to the product of (i) the exercise parity of the Options in force before the start of the reverse share split operations and (ii) the ratio between the number of New Shares comprising the Company’s share capital after the reverse share split operations and the number of Existing Shares comprising the Company’s share capital before the reverse share split operations, i.e., 1/40, it being specified that where the number of shares under option so calculated is not a whole number, the number of shares to be allotted to the holder of such Options will, for each holder, be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares (in accordance with tax doctrine).

Adjustment of the allocation rights of the Performance Shares: the number of shares to be allotted to each beneficiary of Performance Shares is adjusted so that it corresponds to the product of (i) the number of allocation rights of Performance Shares to be allotted to each beneficiary under the Performance Share plans in force before the start of the reverse share split operations and (ii) the ratio between the number of New Shares comprising the Company’s share capital after the reverse share split operations and the number of Existing Shares comprising the Company’s share capital before the reverse share split operations, i.e., 1/40, it being specified that where the number of Performance Shares so calculated is not a whole number, the number of Performance Shares to be allotted to the beneficiary of such Performance Shares will, for each holder, be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares (in accordance with tax doctrine).

Adjustment of the allocation rights of the Free Shares: the number of shares to be allotted to each beneficiary of Free Shares is adjusted so that it corresponds to the product of (i) the number of Free Shares in force to be allotted to each beneficiary under the Free Share plans in force before the start of the reverse share split operations and (ii) the ratio between the number of New Shares comprising the Company’s share capital after the reverse share split operations and the number of Existing Shares comprising the Company’s share capital before the reverse share split operations, i.e., 1/40, it being specified that where the number of Free Shares so calculated is not a whole number, the number of Free Shares to be allotted to the beneficiary of such Free Shares will, for each holder, be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares (in accordance with tax doctrine).

Transaction timetable

15 June 2026 Effective date of the reverse share split

First day of trading of the New Shares (under new ISIN code FR00140182K6)

Delisting of Existing Shares



16 June 2026 Record date

Closing of the period of suspension of the exercise of the OCEANEs and the Options



17 June 2026 Delivery of New Shares

Resumption of the right to exercise the OCEANEs and the Options



17 June 2026 to 17 July 2026 Period of compensation of shareholders with fractional rights by their financial intermediaries

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cesar Zeitouni

cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Virginie Bonnet

virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

teamworldline@taddeo.fr

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe’s leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment