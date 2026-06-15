T7X to Present at IMN Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth West, Introducing a New Path Forward for Real Estate Capital Formation





At one of the most influential family office and private wealth conferences in the Western United States, T7X will anchor a panel of real-world asset operators who are moving capital formation on-chain and explaining why the traditional raise model is no longer the only option.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T7X, a compliance-first digital securities infrastructure company, will present at the IMN Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth West conference, taking place June 15-16 at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The T7X team will anchor the panel "Tokenizing Real-World Assets: The New Playbook for Family Office Portfolios," host a booth on the conference floor, and be available throughout the event for one-on-one conversations with operators, family offices, and private wealth managers exploring new capital formation models.

A Better Path Forward for Entrepreneurs and Capital

The operators and family office investors attending IMN have spent careers working within the constraints of the traditional private capital raise: months of outreach, private placement documentation, and multi-year hold periods with limited liquidity. These are structural features of a system built on infrastructure that predates the internet.

Private capital formation has historically required layers of intermediaries, adding cost and time to a process that has not fundamentally changed in decades. The accredited investor threshold, while designed for consumer protection, has historically limited the participation of a vast majority of U.S. households. T7X was built on a straightforward premise: that compliant, on-chain capital formation can compress raise timelines and expand the potential investor base while operating squarely within U.S. securities law.

Ivan Kan, CMO of T7X, noted ahead of the conference: "The private real estate capital raise has not fundamentally changed in 40 years. Operators spend six to eighteen months working accredited investor networks, locking them into illiquid positions. T7X’s on-chain issuance framework is designed to remove those ceilings without asking operators to change their legal structure or asset type".

The Panel: Four Operators Choosing a Different Stack

The session will be moderated by Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital, a leading self-directed IRA platform. Maloney’s perspective spans both traditional retirement capital and digital asset exposure, a combination that speaks directly to the family office audience evaluating on-chain structures.

Matt Nicosia , a member of the founding team at Trusted Smart Chain (TSC), will offer an expert perspective on the project’s mission to provide a dedicated home for Real-World Assets (RWAs) on-chain. As a founding member, Matt will guide the audience through the architecture of TSC, a Layer 1 blockchain specifically engineered to support the tokenization of tangible assets like real estate and commodities through secure smart contracts and fast finality.

Dean Medwid, CEO of GroEstate , will present an approach to tokenizing real estate assets as a working alternative to the traditional Reg D syndication model, enabling fractional ownership and a broader potential investor base. Megan Shaw, CEO of Deedflow will speak about how Deedflow is using on-chain infrastructure to modernize the capital stack for real estate operators.

Presentation of these projects are "testing the waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. (1) No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted; (2) No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified by the SEC, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date; (3) An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. A preliminary offering circular will be made available as required by law for those interested in the offering.

Building Inside U.S. Law

T7X’s infrastructure was designed to operate inside the U.S. regulatory framework. Digital securities are issued natively on-chain with compliance enforcement—including KYC, AML, and transfer restrictions—embedded at the protocol level. T7X Equities serves as the registered transfer agent, maintaining the master securityholder file on-chain in accordance with SEC guidance.

The regulatory environment is maturing alongside this infrastructure. The GENIUS Act established a federal framework for payment stablecoins, while the proposed CLARITY Act (which has passed the House and is pending in the Senate) would draw jurisdictional lines between the SEC and CFTC. Additionally, the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative, launched in July 2025, signals an intent to integrate tokenized securities into mainstream capital markets.

As of the end of 2025, there were approximately 3,184 registered broker-dealers in the United States. T7X’s structure is designed to eventually allow these broker-dealers to distribute on-chain securities across their networks, depending on the specific qualification and structure of each offering.

Meet the T7X Team at IMN

The T7X team will be available June 15-16 at the T7X booth at Monarch Beach Resort. Family offices and operators interested in the T7X compliance-first issuance model, or those wishing to discuss the different project offerings (subject to the "testing the waters" disclosures above), are encouraged to visit the booth or schedule time with the team.

About T7X

T7X is a compliance-first digital asset infrastructure company focused on regulated tokenization and modern capital formation. T7X operates as a registered transfer agent through T7X Equities, issuing digital securities natively on-chain with compliance enforcement at the protocol level.

Media Contact: Ivan Kan, CMO | ivan@t7x.io| t7x.io

Disclosures and Disclaimers

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulator has approved or disapproved of the contents of this communication. This article contains forward-looking statements and projections regarding the proposed CLARITY Act and future market capabilities, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Secondary trading availability and investor participation thresholds depend entirely on how a specific offering is structured and qualified under applicable law. SEC staff statements represent the views of the staff and do not carry the legal force of the Commission.

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