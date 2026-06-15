Quickwork Launches Fully Self-Managed Integration Infrastructure for the AI Era

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quickwork Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading enterprise integration infrastructure platform, announced the availability of its fully self-managed deployment model, enabling enterprises to run Quickwork entirely within their own infrastructure, including on-premises data centers, virtual private clouds, and hybrid environments.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, integration infrastructure has become increasingly critical. AI agents and co-pilots are only as useful as the systems they can interact with. To answer questions, execute tasks, and automate business processes, they need access to enterprise systems, information assets, service endpoints, and approval mechanisms. This has created a growing need for integration platforms that provide secure connectivity, governance, observability, and compliance within regulated environments.

Quickwork describes this capability as Operational Sovereignty: the ability for enterprise IT teams to run critical integration infrastructure entirely within their own environment, with full control and reduced external dependencies.

"Automation and AI workflows cannot depend on black-box infrastructure. Enterprises need full control over the systems that connect their applications, APIs, data, and workflows. Quickwork's self-managed deployment model gives organizations the ability to operate critical integration infrastructure within their own environment, securely, with compliance and at enterprise scale," said Dr. Milind R. Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Quickwork Technologies.





The self-managed deployment model is designed for large enterprises and regulated industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, government organizations, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and multinational enterprises with stringent data residency and compliance requirements.

Quickwork can be installed using single-click installers, highly customizable configuration installers, or Kubernetes-based deployment methods. Automated readiness checks validate infrastructure compatibility, resource availability, storage, networking, and software dependencies before deployment. Enterprises can also leverage capabilities such as pre-flight validation, observability, update and patch lifecycle management, diagnostic support, and production operations guidance.

To simplify day-to-day operations, Quickwork includes a unified management console called "Backoffice". It serves as a central hub for Quickwork deployments. It helps administrators manage installed tenant environments; deploy and maintain connectors; monitor system health; troubleshoot network and integration issues; manage users and access; retrieve Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) data; perform network debugging; and more. Administrators can monitor and control the entire connector lifecycle from inside the customer's cluster.

Quickwork's Backoffice includes server-side network tools such as HTTP checks, DNS lookup, traceroute, ping, and outbound IP verification, for testing the actual customer network environment. These capabilities help IT teams diagnose integration failures, verify connectivity to core systems, and ensure compliance with internal network policies.

Through Backoffice, teams can monitor platform performance in real time, track message rates and resource utilization, view component health, access live logs, preview updates before deployment, roll back to previous versions, and manage storage and network connectivity checks. These capabilities help reduce operational dependency on vendors while improving visibility and control over mission-critical systems.

With this launch, enterprises gain deployment flexibility, lower vendor dependency, greater security transparency, support for regulatory requirements, and the ability to operate integration and AI-enabled workloads entirely within their own infrastructure.

Quickwork's fully self-managed deployment model is now available to enterprise customers worldwide. Installation packages, guided installer options, disconnected-environment bundles, security documentation, and software component inventories are available as part of qualified enterprise evaluations.

For more information, visit www.quickwork.com .

About Quickwork

Quickwork Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an enterprise integration infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Built for the AI era, Quickwork helps enterprises connect systems, orchestrate workflows, manage APIs, deploy governed AI agents in code sandboxes, stream events, and exchange data securely on-premises, VPC, cloud, and hybrid environments.

With 1,600+ connectors, Kafka-native streaming, no-code, low-code, and pro-code development capabilities, and enterprise-grade security, observability, and operational control, Quickwork enables organizations to modernize integration and automation while meeting compliance and data residency requirements. Its platform allows enterprises to run real-time, compliant, and mission-critical operations within environments they control.

Media Contact

Quickwork Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Email: marketing@quickwork.com

Phone: +91-8657933672

Website: www.quickwork.com

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