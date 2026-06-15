Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 24

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 2,428 276.09 670,340 Monday, 8 June 2026 150 241.33 36,200 Tuesday, 9 June 2026 150 246.53 36,980 Wednesday, 10 June 2026 150 259.03 38,855 Thursday, 11 June 2026 170 257.41 43,760 Friday, 12 June 2026 129 262.00 33,798 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 3,177 270.67 859,932

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 58,286 shares, corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 50 246 XCSE 20260608 09:03:40.932025 +0100s 20260608 10:03:40.932025 50 240 XCSE 20260608 09:20:35.466686 +0100s 20260608 10:20:35.466686 50 238 XCSE 20260608 12:26:44.358391 +0100s 20260608 13:26:44.358391 20 250 XCSE 20260609 08:49:47.077992 +0100s 20260609 9:49:47.077992 30 246 XCSE 20260609 12:23:28.719201 +0100s 20260609 13:23:28.719201 50 246 XCSE 20260609 13:13:27.237176 +0100s 20260609 14:13:27.237176 50 246 XCSE 20260609 13:50:56.810888 +0100s 20260609 14:50:56.810888 28 252 XCSE 20260610 08:14:58.693188 +0100s 20260610 9:14:58.693188 22 252 XCSE 20260610 08:14:58.693291 +0100s 20260610 9:14:58.693291 40 262 XCSE 20260610 15:06:38.633755 +0100s 20260610 16:06:38.633755 20 262 XCSE 20260610 15:06:44.983932 +0100s 20260610 16:06:44.983932 13 262 XCSE 20260610 15:12:35.464999 +0100s 20260610 16:12:35.464999 27 264 XCSE 20260610 15:13:45.721115 +0100s 20260610 16:13:45.721115 30 264 XCSE 20260611 08:08:57.908085 +0100s 20260611 9:08:57.908085 60 256 XCSE 20260611 09:43:40.833937 +0100s 20260611 10:43:40.833937 31 256 XCSE 20260611 11:37:59.250494 +0100s 20260611 12:37:59.250494 9 256 XCSE 20260611 12:29:55.243278 +0100s 20260611 13:29:55.243278 30 256 XCSE 20260611 14:20:34.412473 +0100s 20260611 15:20:34.412473 10 256 XCSE 20260611 15:02:22.088799 +0100s 20260611 16:02:22.088799 100 262 XCSE 20260612 14:38:59.288197 +0100s 20260612 15:38:59.288197 29 262 XCSE 20260612 14:39:07.476736 +0100s 20260612 15:39:07.476736

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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