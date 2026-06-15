Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 24

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement2,428276.09670,340
Monday, 8 June 2026150241.3336,200
Tuesday, 9 June 2026150246.5336,980
Wednesday, 10 June 2026150259.0338,855
Thursday, 11 June 2026170257.4143,760
Friday, 12 June 2026129262.0033,798
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions3,177270.67859,932

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 58,286 shares, corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
50246XCSE20260608 09:03:40.932025 +0100s20260608 10:03:40.932025
50240XCSE20260608 09:20:35.466686 +0100s20260608 10:20:35.466686
50238XCSE20260608 12:26:44.358391 +0100s20260608 13:26:44.358391
20250XCSE20260609 08:49:47.077992 +0100s20260609 9:49:47.077992
30246XCSE20260609 12:23:28.719201 +0100s20260609 13:23:28.719201
50246XCSE20260609 13:13:27.237176 +0100s20260609 14:13:27.237176
50246XCSE20260609 13:50:56.810888 +0100s20260609 14:50:56.810888
28252XCSE20260610 08:14:58.693188 +0100s20260610 9:14:58.693188
22252XCSE20260610 08:14:58.693291 +0100s20260610 9:14:58.693291
40262XCSE20260610 15:06:38.633755 +0100s20260610 16:06:38.633755
20262XCSE20260610 15:06:44.983932 +0100s20260610 16:06:44.983932
13262XCSE20260610 15:12:35.464999 +0100s20260610 16:12:35.464999
27264XCSE20260610 15:13:45.721115 +0100s20260610 16:13:45.721115
30264XCSE20260611 08:08:57.908085 +0100s20260611 9:08:57.908085
60256XCSE20260611 09:43:40.833937 +0100s20260611 10:43:40.833937
31256XCSE20260611 11:37:59.250494 +0100s20260611 12:37:59.250494
9256XCSE20260611 12:29:55.243278 +0100s20260611 13:29:55.243278
30256XCSE20260611 14:20:34.412473 +0100s20260611 15:20:34.412473
10256XCSE20260611 15:02:22.088799 +0100s20260611 16:02:22.088799
100262XCSE20260612 14:38:59.288197 +0100s20260612 15:38:59.288197
29262XCSE20260612 14:39:07.476736 +0100s20260612 15:39:07.476736

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 13 - share buy back week 24
GlobeNewswire

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