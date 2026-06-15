AB Akola Group will buy-back its own shares

AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company) continues the implementation of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 October 2025 regarding the acquisition of its own shares (ISIN code LT0000128092) to repurchase the Company’s ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

The final share purchase price, determined on the basis of the Dutch auction, is EUR 1.66 per share and the Company will purchase 900,000 shares for a total amount of EUR 1,494,000. During the share buy-back 12,884,429 units of shares were tendered (in all indicated price levels), resulting in 6.99% total allocation or 15.74% allocation for share sellers who have bid at EUR 1.66 price. Tenders at the higher than EUR 1.66 price will not be executed.

The share buy-back started on 8 June 2026 and ended on 12 June 2026.

Settlement for the acquired shares will take place on 16 June 2026.

“The two share buyback stages completed this year provided shareholders with additional flexibility in managing their investments. Strong investor participation in both stages confirmed the relevance of this instrument. Our objective remains unchanged – to increase the Company’s value through continued business growth, investments, and the execution of strategic projects,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

More information about the share buy-back process is available here:

Decision of the Board of AB Akola Group on the Acquisition of own shares

If you have any questions regarding the repurchase of AB Akola Group's own shares, please contact UAB FMĮ Orion Securities.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403