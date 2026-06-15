“Travelogue of China 2026” Jiangsu Tour Concludes, Highlighting Innovation, Openness and People-Centered Development

WUXI, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seven-day “Travelogue of China 2026” Jiangsu Tour concluded recently in east China’s Jiangsu Province. Co-hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online, the event welcomed 19 journalists from 18 countries. Participants visited Suzhou, Wuxi and Yangzhou to explore China’s innovation, sustainable development and international cooperation.

At Star Plus Legend Holdings, an IP-driven cultural technology company, journalists explored how artificial intelligence, digital intellectual property and immersive technologies are enabling new cultural consumption and forms of user interaction.

At Wuxi EYOU Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd, a robotics component manufacturer, humanoid robots performed tai chi, danced and interacted with visitors, showcasing integrated robotic joints independently developed by the company.

The delegation also visited Yadea, a global manufacturer of electric two- and three-wheelers, where they tried out a variety of electric vehicles and learned about the company’s overseas operations. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions.

Beyond industry, the tour highlighted China’s efforts to advance agricultural modernization and contribute to global food security. At the Xishan National Modern Agricultural Industrial Park in Wuxi, a modern agricultural demonstration and innovation hub, journalists observed smart farming technologies such as seeding drones, intelligent machinery and digital management systems.

They also visited FAMSUN in Yangzhou, an agricultural and food-processing equipment provider, where they learned how the company supports agricultural modernization projects across Asia, Africa and Europe.

In Jiangyin, east China’s Jiangsu Province, journalists observed both community renewal and ecological transformation. The renovation of an aging residential neighborhood integrated smart services, environmental protection and community-centered governance through a gradual and people-centered approach. Intelligent waste-sorting systems, self-cleaning public facilities and community reading spaces have improved residents’ quality of life while preserving the neighborhood’s everyday vitality.

The same approach was also reflected in the city’s ecological efforts along the Yangtze River, where former industrial waterfronts have been restored into green public spaces.

A highlight of the tour came at a match of the Jiangsu Football City League (“Su Chao”), where a packed stadium and enthusiastic football fans reflected the vitality of local communities.

From robotics and smart agriculture to ecological restoration and community life, the Jiangsu tour offered a comprehensive view of contemporary China.

Global Times Online

Jian Liu

liujian1@huanqiu.com

www.huanqiu.com

Beijing, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4e6212-ed11-4a03-a7c5-812d31be3ed0