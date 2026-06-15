Consumer Spending Remains Resilient Amid Shifting Demand Patterns in May, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumers continued to spend in May despite mounting economic pressures, underscoring ongoing resilience even as purchasing behaviors evolve. Overall retail spending rose 1.3% year over year, while unit demand declined 1.5%, signaling a more selective and value-conscious shopper, according to Circana , LLC . May spending patterns highlighted increasingly erratic consumer behavior, shaped in part by the delayed impact of elevated fuel costs.

In the four weeks ending May 30, 2026, performance varied across retail sectors. Retail food and beverage sales increased 2.2%, with unit demand essentially flat (+0.1%), indicating stable consumption despite early signs of moderation. Non-edible consumer packaged goods (CPG) posted a 2.3% increase in dollar sales, even as unit demand fell 2.1% year over year. Discretionary general merchandise saw 1.2% growth in revenue, alongside a sharper 4.3% decline in unit sales, reflecting heightened sensitivity to price and necessity.

“While gas prices have eased slightly, consumers appear to have adjusted to elevated levels, unlocking pent-up demand. The pain at the pump didn’t dampen Memorial Day spending either — the week delivered modest year-over-year growth,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for Circana. “That being said, consumers may be callused to higher prices, but they’re not numb — they remain highly engaged and intentional in how they spend.”

Discretionary Spending Faces Pressure

While overall consumption remains steady, discretionary categories are showing some strain, with non-edible CPG and general merchandise experiencing more pronounced softening in unit demand. Footwear and apparel are under the greatest pressure, with declining volumes and pricing compression. Notably, private label brands now account for 49% of apparel sales revenue, signaling value-driven trade-down behavior. Across retail, unit demand will be a critical indicator moving forward, as it reveals early signals of shifting priorities and potential pullbacks.

Lifestyle Priorities Guide Purchase Decisions

Despite tightening budgets, consumers continue to invest in categories aligned with lifestyle and enjoyment.

Entertainment-driven segments, such as video games and toys, recorded notable gains.

Beauty products remain a steady driver of discretionary spending.

Practical purchases — including automotive products, technology, and small appliances — reflect ongoing prioritization of essential needs.

These behavioral patterns mirror those observed during the pandemic, though current shifts are rooted in economic uncertainty rather than health concerns, suggesting this is the consumer’s new go-to response to external volatility.

“Resilience in consumer spending is not automatic — it must be activated,” added Cohen. “Consumers remain willing to pay a premium for quality, but they are increasingly selective. Coupled with the current digital-first environment, impulse buying is hard to come by. Success lies in the ability to transform purchase moments into compelling, destination-driven experiences that balance both enjoyment and value.”

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About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.