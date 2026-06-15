Alm. Brand A/S - Announces invitation to holders of its outstanding DKK 900 million Tier 2 Capital Notes to tender any and all notes for repurchase

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand" or the "Company") is inviting holders of its outstanding DKK 900 million Tier 2 Capital Notes, with ISIN DK0030487806 (the "Existing Notes") to tender for repurchase for cash any and all of its Existing Notes at the purchase price set out below, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). Any repurchase by Alm. Brand of Existing Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 15 June 2026 (the “Tender Information Document”), which, inter alia, includes a condition of successful completion of the issuance by Alm. Brand and settlement of new DKK-denominated FRN Tier 2 Capital notes with a target maturity of 30NC5.25-year (the “New Notes”).

Description of the Existing Notes / ISIN / Outstanding Amount / Minimum Denomination / Purchase Price

Tier 2 Capital Notes Callable October 2026 / DK0030487806 / DKK 900,000,000 / DKK 1,000,000 / 100.350%

The Tender Offer expires at 16:00 CEST on 17 June 2026, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Company. Settlement of the Tender Offer is subject to and expected to occur in connection with the settlement of the New Notes to the extent possible.

The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider, among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation (which may take place prior to expiration of the Tender Offer), validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so, the aggregate nominal amount of Notes tendered by such investor as further stipulated in the Tender Information Document.

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available at Alm. Brand - Debt.

Alm. Brand has mandated Nordea as dealer manager for the Tender Offer (the “Dealer Manager”).

Dealer Manager

Nordea Bank Abp

E-mail: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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