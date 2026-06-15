Smart Home Security Market Size to Worth USD 226.29 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Home Security Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Home Security Market Size was valued at USD 87.56 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 226.29 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% over 2026–2035.”

Rising IoT Adoption and Expanding Smart Home Ecosystem Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Strong growth opportunities across the Smart Home Security market are being driven by growing use of AI, cloud analytics and smart home ecosystems, with more companies than ever offering subscription monitoring, hybrid hardware/software solutions and smart assistant integration. Rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable income and the growing trend towards multi-family housing are collectively driving greater market penetration and more comprehensive security solutions in both developed and emerging markets.

Smart Home Security Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 87.56 Billion

: 87.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 226.29 Billion

: 226.29 Billion CAGR : 9.96% during 2026–2035

: 9.96% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ADT Inc.

Amazon Ring LLC

Google Nest

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Brinks Home Security

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Blink Home Inc.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Canary Connect Inc.

August Home Inc.

Aqara (Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd.)

Eufy Security (Anker Innovations)

EZVIZ Inc.

Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Kwikset Corporation

Nuki Home Solutions GmbH

Smart Home Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type: (Smart Cameras, Smart Locks, Sensors & Alarms)

• By Technology: (IoT-enabled Devices, AI & Cloud Analytics, Wireless & Hybrid Systems)

• By Application: (Residential Homes, Commercial Buildings, Multi-family Housing)

• By End User: (Homeowners, Property Management Companies, Retail & Office Spaces)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type, Smart Cameras Dominated the Market; Smart Locks Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Smart Cameras are the most used component in smart security systems for residential and commercial purposes, generated the majority of the market’s revenue, accounting for about 55% of the total in 2025. During 2026-2035, the Smart Locks segment is expected to be the fastest growing component category due to the increasing adoption of keyless entry systems, biometric identification and easy interaction with smart home ecosystems for better convenience, security and automated access control.

By Technology, IoT-enabled Devices Dominated the Market; AI & Cloud Analytics Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The IoT-enabled Devices segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2025, at about 50% owing to the ease of installation and smooth integration with existing home networks. Advancements in machine learning, facial recognition and predictive threat detection, and remote management capabilities, are driving the rapid growth of AI & Cloud Analytics, making it the fastest growing segment in the market.

By Application, Residential Homes Dominated the Market; Multi-family Housing Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Residential Homes accounted for around 48% of the market share in 2025, due to the homeowners’ topmost priority to secure single-family homes with the increased awareness of burglary, convenience, and the growing integration with smart home ecosystems. The Multi-family Housing application is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period 2026-2035 due to the growing urbanisation and construction of apartment complexes and condominium developments are driving the demand for multi-family housing.

By End User, Homeowners Dominated the Market; Retail & Office Spaces Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

In 2025, homeowners accounted for a significant portion of about 60% of the revenue as it is the primary customer segment for smart home security systems, driven by the desire for personal security and the protection of private property. Retail & Office Spaces are the fastest-growing end-user segment as businesses are looking for merged security that can deal with theft prevention, employee safety, and regulatory compliance at the same time.

Regional Insights:

North America had the revenue share of 38% of the worldwide Smart Home Security market. High consumer awareness and early adoption of IoT-embedded devices, the strong disposable income, encouraging constant expansion of the industry are the factors driving the growth of the region’s market. Market maturity is being driven by technology advances in AI-based threat detection, cloud analytics, and smart home ecosystem integration, while sustained regional growth is being supported by rising concerns over property safety and increasing need for remote monitoring solutions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest expanding market with a CAGR of 12.8% due to rapid urbanisation, increased disposable incomes and increasing attention on safety at home throughout China, India, Japan and South East Asia. The demand for smart cameras, sensors and AI-enabled security platforms is increasing throughout the region. The rising smart home infrastructure, government assistance and increasing e-commerce channels for smart devices are further boosting the market development.

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Recent Developments:

2025: ADT expanded its smart home security offerings with AI-enabled cameras and cloud-connected sensors, strengthening its market presence in both North America and emerging international markets.

ADT expanded its smart home security offerings with AI-enabled cameras and cloud-connected sensors, strengthening its market presence in both North America and emerging international markets. 2025: Amazon Ring launched next-generation AI-enabled cameras and integrated smart doorbells with Amazon Alexa, expanding its ecosystem and increasing adoption across residential properties in North America and Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Home Security Market Report (The USPs):

SMART HOME SECURITY DEPLOYMENT & DEVICE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across smart cameras, locks, sensors, and alarm systems along with improvements in threat detection accuracy, response times, and remote monitoring reliability.

– helps you understand usage trends across smart cameras, locks, sensors, and alarm systems along with improvements in threat detection accuracy, response times, and remote monitoring reliability. AI & CLOUD ANALYTICS INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in machine learning-based facial recognition, predictive threat detection, cloud-based monitoring platforms, and real-time security data analytics across residential and commercial deployments.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in machine learning-based facial recognition, predictive threat detection, cloud-based monitoring platforms, and real-time security data analytics across residential and commercial deployments. SMART LOCK & ACCESS CONTROL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across keyless entry systems, biometric authentication, and smart home ecosystem integration along with consumer adoption rates and convenience-driven purchasing trends.

– helps you analyze demand across keyless entry systems, biometric authentication, and smart home ecosystem integration along with consumer adoption rates and convenience-driven purchasing trends. MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in apartment complex and condominium security deployment, property developer adoption rates, and automated monitoring system integration across urbanizing markets globally.

– helps you uncover growth in apartment complex and condominium security deployment, property developer adoption rates, and automated monitoring system integration across urbanizing markets globally. COMMERCIAL & RETAIL SECURITY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in retail and office space security adoption, theft prevention technology integration, employee safety systems, and regulatory compliance-driven security investment.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in retail and office space security adoption, theft prevention technology integration, employee safety systems, and regulatory compliance-driven security investment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SMART HOME SECURITY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, ecosystem integration capabilities, subscription service development, and regional market penetration globally.

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