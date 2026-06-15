Montage Gold grows Koné higher grade satellite resources to 1.7Moz at 1.5 g/t Au Indicated and 0.8Moz at 1.3 g/t Au Inferred

HIGHLIGHTS:

M&I Resources for higher-grade satellite deposits at the Koné project have increased by 1.1Moz to 1.7Moz at 1.51 g/t Au compared to 520koz at 1.48 g/t Au which was used as a basis for the 2024 Updated Feasibility Study (“UFS”) whilst Inferred Resources for satellite deposits have increased from nil to 0.8Moz at 1.34 g/t Au

Koné project overall M&I Resource increased by 1.4Moz to 6.3Moz, with grade up 27% to 0.80 g/t Au and Inferred Resources increased by 1.6Moz to 2.0Moz with grade up 36% to 0.68 g/t Au, compared to the basis used for the UFS

Exceeded target set in October 2024 of delineating +1Moz of M&I Resources at a grade >50% higher than that of the Koné deposit (2024 M&I Resources stood at 0.59 g/t Au), with the goal of supplementing production from the onset

Mineralization intercepted at 25 targets with a growing pipeline of +20 targets still to be drill tested, while 12 deposits have now been delineated compared to 2 in the 2024 UFS based on a disciplined exploration approach consisting of outlining starter resources to assess grade and size of targets to prioritize subsequent infill and step-out drilling efforts M&I Resource grades of new discoveries range between 1.3 to 2.0 g/t Au for notable deposits such as Petit Yao (1.51 g/t Au), Gbongogo South (1.47 g/t Au), Soman (1.42 g/t Au), Koban North (1.29 g/t Au), Sena (2.06 g/t Au), Diouma North (1.33 g/t Au), ANV (1.83 g/t Au), Yeré North (2.03 g/t Au), and Lokolo Main (1.92 g/t Au) Step-out and infill drilling has mainly focused on growing M&I Resources at the Gbongogo Main, Gbongogo South, Koban North and ANV deposits with M&I Resources standing at respectively 783koz at 1.51 g/t Au, 230koz at 1.47 g/t Au, 167koz at 1.29 g/t Au and 168koz at 1.83 g/t Au, with further exploration underway Maiden M&I Resource achieved for Petit Yao of 102koz at 1.51 g/t Au with maiden Inferred Resource of 391koz at 1.28 g/t Au, while drilling is ongoing and mineralised extensions have been identified

Further resource updates are expected throughout the year with a 90,000-meter programme for the year well underway

Construction of the Koné project remains on-budget and ahead of schedule with first gold pour targeted in late Q4-2026

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to report that it has continued to make higher grade satellite discoveries at its Koné project, in Côte d’Ivoire, where construction remains on-budget and ahead of schedule with first gold pour targeted in late Q4-2026.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage commented: “We are pleased with our continued progress to unlock exploration value at the Koné project, where construction remains on-budget and ahead of schedule with first gold pour expected in late Q4-2026.

Since the publication of the 2024 Updated Feasibility Study, a total of approximately 330,000 metres has been drilled in addition to the 118,525 metres completed prior, focused on discovering higher-grade satellite deposits with the objective of enhancing the production profile of the operation from the commencement of production. In support of this objective, in October 2024 we published a target of delineating more than 1Moz of M&I Resources at a grade at least 50% higher than that of the Koné deposit, and we are very pleased to have already significantly exceeded this target.

We look forward to unlocking additional exploration value across the Koné project and our broader exploration portfolio as we continue on our journey of creating a premier multi-asset African gold producer and unlocking value for all stakeholders."

Silvia Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, commented: “To maximize the efficiency of the exploration programme, we have adopted a systematic approach whereby we initially drill test the highest-priority targets to confirm their potential and define starter resources to validate grade profiles before undertaking larger infill and step-out drilling campaigns. As such, our ongoing exploration programme continues to focus on three parallel workstreams: infill and step-out drilling of previously delineated deposits, advancing targets towards maiden resource status, and testing new targets through regional scout drilling.

We look forward to continuing to aggressively advance exploration across the Koné project through the ongoing 90,000-meter drill programme, which we expect will support further resource updates throughout the year. Looking ahead, we are also excited by the ongoing exploration programmes across our broader Côte d’Ivoire portfolio, including at Didievi and Wendé.”

RESOURCE UPDATE AND EXPLORATION OVERVIEW

Since the publication of the 2024 Updated Feasibility Study (“UFS”), a total of approximately 330,000 metres has been drilled in addition to the 118,525 meters completed prior, focused on discovering higher-grade satellite deposits with the objective of boosting production from the onset. In support of this objective, a target of delineating over 1Moz of M&I Resources at a grade at least 50% higher than that of the Koné deposit (2024 M&I Resources stood at 0.59 g/t Au) was published in October 20241, which has now been significantly exceeded.

As shown in Table 1 below, M&I Resources for higher grade satellite deposits have increased by 1.14Moz to 1.66Moz at 1.51 g/t Au compared to 520koz at 1.48 g/t Au, which was used as a basis for the 2024 UFS whilst Inferred Resources for satellite deposits have increased from nil to 766koz at 1.34 g/t Au. As a result, the overall Koné project M&I Resource has now increased by 1.42Moz to 6.29Moz, with grade improving by 27% to 0.80 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources have increased by 1.62Moz to 2.03Moz, with grade increasing by 36% to 0.68 g/t Au, compare to the basis used for the 2024 UFS.

Table 1: Koné project consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate variance versus previous estimates

UPDATED FEASIBILITY STUDY1

(Published January 2024) YEAR-END 2025 MRE2

(Published March 2026) UPDATED MRE3

(Published June 2026) Δ UFS1 vs. MRE3 Tonnage Grade Content Tonnage Grade Content Tonnage Grade Content Content (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Au koz) Koné deposit Measured - - - 8.6 0.83 229 8.6 0.83 229 +229 Indicated 229 0.59 4,340 200 0.68 4,404 200 0.68 4,404 +64 Measured & Indicated 229 0.59 4,340 209 0.69 4,632 209 0.69 4,632 +292 Inferred 25 0.50 400 75 0.52 1,259 75 0.52 1,259 +859 Satellite deposits Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated 11 1.48 520 29 1.34 1,249 34 1.51 1,660 +1,140 Measured & Indicated 11 1.48 520 29 1.34 1,249 34 1.51 1,660 +1,140 Inferred - - - 8.8 1.07 303 18 1.34 766 +766 Total Koné Project Measured - - - 8.6 0.83 229 8.6 0.83 229 +229 Indicated 240 0.63 4,870 229 0.77 5,652 236 0.80 6,064 +1,194 Measured & Indicated 240 0.63 4,870 238 0.77 5,881 244 0.80 6,292 +1,422 Inferred 25 0.50 400 84 0.58 1,562 93 0.68 2,025 +1,625 1) Updated Feasibility Study available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+. 2) Year-End 2025 MRE as disclosed in the Company’s press release dated March 30, 2026, available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+. 3) Refer to note 3 on Table 2 and “Technical Disclosure” below for further details.

As shown in Figure 1 below, 12 deposits have now been delineated compared to 2 in the 2024 UFS, while mineralization has been intercepted at 25 targets with a growing pipeline of over 20 exploration targets remaining to be drill tested, across 7 mineralized trends.

Figure 1: Koné project exploration trends, target map and mineral deposits





In order to maximize the efficiency of the exploration programme, the approach undertaken has been to systematically drill test best selected targets to confirm their potential and define starter resources to validate grade profiles before undertaking larger step-out drilling campaigns. Table 2 below presents the updated Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit for all satellite deposits along with their status and current programme of exploration. Infill and step-out drilling efforts have progressed at the Gbongogo South, Koban North, Petit Yao and ANV deposits following the delineation of starter resources, with infill and step-out drilling expected to ramp-up at other selected deposits for which a starter resources have been declared.

Table 2: Koné project satellite deposits detailed Mineral Resource Estimate variance versus previous estimates

















UPDATED FEASIBILITY STUDY1

(Published January 2024) YEAR-END 2025 MRE2

(Published March 2026) UPDATED MRE3

(Published June 2026) Δ YE MRE2 vs. MRE3 Tonnage Grade Content Tonnage Grade Content Tonnage Grade Content Content (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Mt) (Au g/t) (Au koz) (Au koz) Gbongogo Main Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated 11 1.48 520 16 1.51 783 16 1.51 783 - Measured & Indicated 11 1.48 520 16 1.51 783 16 1.51 783 - Inferred - - - 1.2 1.08 41 1.2 1.08 41 - Gbongogo South Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 3.9 1.22 154 4.9 1.47 230 +76 Measured & Indicated - - - 3.9 1.22 154 4.9 1.47 230 +76 Inferred - - - 1.8 1.17 70 1.7 1.41 75 +6 Koban North Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 4.1 1.07 141 4.0 1.29 167 +26 Measured & Indicated - - - 4.1 1.07 141 4.0 1.29 167 +26 Inferred - - - 1.5 0.89 43 0.1 0.95 2.9 (40 ) Soman Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - - - - 1.3 1.42 58 +58 Measured & Indicated - - - - - - 1.3 1.42 58 +58 Inferred - - - - - - 1.5 1.16 57 +57 Sena Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - - - - 0.36 2.06 24 +24 Measured & Indicated - - - - - - 0.36 2.06 24 +24 Inferred - - - 0.42 1.00 14 0.7 2.36 54 +40 Diouma North Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 0.38 0.95 12 1.0 1.33 43 +31 Measured & Indicated - - - 0.38 0.95 12 1.0 1.33 43 +31 Inferred - - - 0.01 1.00 0.3 0.55 1.22 22 +21 Petit Yao Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - - - - 2.1 1.51 102 +102 Measured & Indicated - - - - - - 2.1 1.51 102 +102 Inferred - - - - - - 9.5 1.28 391 +391 ANV Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 4.0 1.05 136 2.9 1.83 168 +32 Measured & Indicated - - - 4.0 1.05 136 2.9 1.83 168 +32 Inferred - - - 3.3 1.09 117 1.2 1.99 79 (38 ) Yeré North Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 0.19 1.05 6.4 0.4 2.03 28 +21 Measured & Indicated - - - 0.19 1.05 6.4 0.4 2.03 28 +21 Inferred - - - 0.43 1.10 15 0.1 1.39 3.1 (12 ) Lokolo Main Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 0.30 1.61 16 0.50 1.92 31 +16 Measured & Indicated - - - 0.30 1.61 16 0.50 1.92 31 +16 Inferred - - - 0.11 1.10 3.9 0.83 0.82 22 +18 Lokolo Northwest Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - - - - 0.76 1.10 27 +27 Measured & Indicated - - - - - - 0.76 1.10 27 +27 Inferred - - - - - - 0.49 1.22 19 +19 Total satellite deposits Measured - - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - 29 1.34 1,249 34 1.51 1,660 +411 Measured & Indicated - - - 29 1.34 1,249 34 1.51 1,660 +411 Inferred - - - 8.8 1.07 303 18 1.34 766 +463 1) Updated Feasibility Study available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+. 2) Year-End 2025 MRE as disclosed in the Company’s press release dated March 30, 2026, available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+.

3) The updated MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The updated MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed and approved by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Updated MRE includes changes to the Koban North deposit, with an effective date of November 28, 2025; Gbongogo South, Diouma North and Petit Yao deposits, with an effective date of January 20, 2026; and the Sena, Soman, ANV, Yeré North, Lokolo Main and Lokolo Northwest deposits, with an effective date of April 15, 2026. The updated MRE for the Gbongogo South, Koban North, Soman, Sena, Diouma North, Petit Yao, Lokolo Main and Lokolo Northwest deposits are reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au, and the ANV and Yeré North deposits are reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.60 g/t Au. All deposits are constrained with an optimised open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The MRE for the Koné and Gbongogo Main deposits are unchanged from their previous estimates, as published on March 30, 2026, available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+. The updated MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” below for further details.

As shown in Figure 2 below, the Koné project exploration target triangle continues to evolve, with notable movement of targets up the triangle reflecting the improvement in their confidence as a result of the exploration programmes.

Figure 2: Koné project exploration target triangle evolution





Note: Refer to press release dated October 7, 2024, for further details on target definitions.

Systematic exploration of targets and evaluation of all available geological data, including geological maps, cross sections, structural data, surface geology, geochemistry, geophysics, regolith mapping, alteration profiles, drilling data, cores, analysis of artisanal mining activity, outcrops, and other survey data, ensures a continuous process of developing a structured exploration targets pipeline.

The ongoing exploration programme continues to focus across three parallel tracks:

Infill and extension drilling of previously delineated starter deposits , including the more advanced Gbongogo South, Koban North, Soman, Petit Yao and ANV deposits, as well as other previously delineated deposits with starter resources;

, including the more advanced Gbongogo South, Koban North, Soman, Petit Yao and ANV deposits, as well as other previously delineated deposits with starter resources; Advancing pre-resource targets toward maiden resource definition , such as at ANIII; and

, such as at ANIII; and Testing new targets across the project’s extensive land package, based on systematic drilling of best selected targets to confirm their potential and define starter resources to validate their grade profiles before undertaking larger step-out drilling campaigns.



DETAILS FOR SELECTED NEW SATELLITE DEPOSITS

Gbongogo South deposit on the Gbongogo-Koroutou trend

A total of 6,478 meters of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling has been completed at Gbongogo South since July 2025, across 35 holes, with the objective of improving resource confidence, extending mineralized envelope extensions and validating the continuity of geological data.

Notable drilling intercepts over this period include the following:

GBRC0486: 8 meters at 5.09 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 12.31 g/t Au and 1 meter at 17.36 g/t Au); 13 meters at 3.50 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 25.99 g/t Au); 2 meters at 3.01 g/t Au; 3 meters at 3.86 g/t Au; 3 meters at 1.80 g/t Au; and 3 meters at 1.51 g/t Au;

8 meters at 5.09 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 12.31 g/t Au and 1 meter at 17.36 g/t Au); 13 meters at 3.50 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 25.99 g/t Au); 2 meters at 3.01 g/t Au; 3 meters at 3.86 g/t Au; 3 meters at 1.80 g/t Au; and 3 meters at 1.51 g/t Au; GBSRC0508: 7 meters at 1.50 g/t Au; 3 meters at 1.19 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.89 g/t Au; 8 meters at 4.23 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 14.81 g/t Au); 4 meters at 1.05 g/t Au; and 5 meters at 0.81 g/t Au; and

7 meters at 1.50 g/t Au; 3 meters at 1.19 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.89 g/t Au; 8 meters at 4.23 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 14.81 g/t Au); 4 meters at 1.05 g/t Au; and 5 meters at 0.81 g/t Au; and GBSRC0478: 5 meters at 2.65 g/t Au; 2 meters at 3.96 g/t Au; 12 meters at 1.55 g/t Au.



Mineralisation remains open downdip and along strike, as shown in Figure 3 below. Drilling is in progress which is expected to yield a further resource update.

Figure 3: Gbongogo South plan view showing optimal pit shell and drilling intercept highlights





Koban North deposit on the Gbongogo-Koroutou trend

A total of 3,603 meters of diamond drillhole (“DD”), RC and RC-DD drilling has been completed at Koban North since July 2025, across 31 holes, successfully improving resource confidence and extending mineralized envelopes.

Notable drilling intercepts over this period include the following:

KBNDD008: 6 meters at 1.74 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.25 g/t Au; and 14.5 meters at 1.65 g/t Au;

6 meters at 1.74 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.25 g/t Au; and 14.5 meters at 1.65 g/t Au; KBNRC0120: 6 meters at 1.14 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.00 g/t Au; 5 meters at 1.86 g/t Au; and 4 meters at 1.81 g/t Au;

6 meters at 1.14 g/t Au; 2 meters at 2.00 g/t Au; 5 meters at 1.86 g/t Au; and 4 meters at 1.81 g/t Au; KBNRC099: 10 meters at 5.42 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 17.68 g/t Au; and incl. 1 meter at 14.94 g/t Au); and

10 meters at 5.42 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 17.68 g/t Au; and incl. 1 meter at 14.94 g/t Au); and KBNRC098: 12 meters at 1.45 g/t Au.

Shallow depth exploration step-out drilling in an area approximately 300 meters northeast of the Koban North deposits has intercepted mineralization, suggesting the continuity of the mineralised system extending over 1km in strike length, notably:

KBNRC0126: 16 meters at 0.94 g/t Au; and

16 meters at 0.94 g/t Au; and KBNRC0128: 2 meters at 1.53 g/t Au.

Figure 4: Koban North plan view showing optimal pit shell and drilling intercept highlights





Soman deposit on the Gbongogo-Koroutou trend

A total of 21,648 meters of auger, Air Core (“AC”), RC and DD have been drilled at the Soman deposit to date, culminating in the reporting of maiden resources in the MRE. The Soman deposit hosts a suite of volcano-sediments, with mineralization stretching over a known NE-SW strike of at least 800 meters in length, and across two parallel structures. The splays of mineralization are located approximately 1 kilometer from the main Gbongogo-Koroutou trend, corresponding to a zone of interpreted dilation formed at the intersection of NNE and NE trending strikes, possibly linked to sinistral shear and faulting movement. Mineralization is hosted within the broad package of volcano-sediments, locally affected by fracturing and exhibiting quart-carbonate and quartz-tourmaline veins.

Notable intercepts from recent drilling include:

SORC0153: 22 meters at 3.52 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 16.71 g/t Au; 1 meter at 11.47 g/t Au; 1 meter at 16.75 g/t Au; 1 meter at 11.93 g/t Au); 3 meters at 5.08 g/t Au; and 2 meters at 2.17 g/t Au;

22 meters at 3.52 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 16.71 g/t Au; 1 meter at 11.47 g/t Au; 1 meter at 16.75 g/t Au; 1 meter at 11.93 g/t Au); 3 meters at 5.08 g/t Au; and 2 meters at 2.17 g/t Au; SORC0110: 9 meters at 7.03 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 47.74 g/t Au); 2 meters at 1.28 g/t Au; and

9 meters at 7.03 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 47.74 g/t Au); 2 meters at 1.28 g/t Au; and SORC094: 2 meters at 1.42 g/t Au; 3 meters at 1.25 g/t Au; 10 meters at 2.99 g/t Au; 2 meters at 1.97 g/t Au; 4 meters at 1.21 g/t Au.





Figure 5: Soman plan view showing optimal pit shell and drilling intercept highlights





Mineralisation has been defined to a vertical depth of 150 meters and is still open in all directions. Further infill and step-out drilling is planned throughout 2026, aiming to define the open extensions along strike and down dip, as shown in Figures 6 and 7 below.

Figure 6: Soman 1 block model cross section





Figure 7: Soman 2 block model cross section





Petit Yao deposit

The Petit Yao deposit is located approximately 7km from the Koné processing plant and within the existing mining permit. Since January 2025, the Company completed 22,434 meters of infill and step-out drilling at the Petit Yao deposit, across 378 holes. Drilling included 18,214 meters of RC drilling across 160 holes, 1,393 meters of DD drilling across 10 holes, 1,320 meters of RC-DD drilling across 7 holes and 1,508 meters of auger drilling across 201 holes.

Notable intercepts from the recent drilling programme include:

PYRC0050: 16 meters at 1.24 g/t Au;

16 meters at 1.24 g/t Au; PYRC0073A: 12 meters at 2.57 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 18.47 g/t Au); and

12 meters at 2.57 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 18.47 g/t Au); and PYRC0047: 4 meters at 6.72 g/t Au.



The Petit Yao deposit demonstrates significant potential to increase the resource as the latest MRE does not incorporate all results from the ongoing 12,500 meters of RC and DD infill and step out drilling at Petit Yao. The deposit remains open to the northwest and southeast, and at depth, as shown in Figure 8 below.

Figure 8: Petit Yao plan view showing optimal pit shell and drilling intercept highlights





The Petit Yao deposit is interpreted to lie on the limb of a large-scale regional fold with a northwest-trending fold axis, based on geological logging and interpretation of magnetic geophysical data. Lithologies comprise Birimian fine grained sediments intercalated with mafic volcanics, locally intruded by diorite. Mineralisation consists of a set of shear-hosted parallel quartz- pyrite ± tourmaline vein sets, associated with sericite and silica host rock alteration, preferentially exploiting the contact between these lithologies. The main mineralised zone is gently dipping 30° to the southwest and is still open downdip, as indicated in Figure 9 below where the resource model is data constrained.

Figure 9: Petit Yao cross section of block model





ANV deposit on the Sissédougou trend

A total of 6,050 meters of exploration RC drilling has been completed at ANV since June 2025, across 68 holes, successfully improving resource confidence and extending mineralized envelopes, in particular towards the northern extents of the deposits. Previous drilling on the deposit had highlighted potential extensions, whilst infill drilling has consequently improved the confidence of those extensions and demonstrated the continuity of mineralised structures. Drilling continues on the deposit, providing an opportunity for further resource growth throughout the year.

Notable drilling intercepts demonstrating the continuity of mineralisation downdip and along strike include:

SDRC0301: 38 meters at 1.36 g/t Au; and

38 meters at 1.36 g/t Au; and SDRC0281: 7 meters at 2.85 g/t Au (including 1 meter at 17.04 g/t Au).

Additionally, previously identified parallel and sub-parallel structures were drill tested and all were demonstrated to host mineralized extensions, as shown in Figure 10 below, with positive intercepts outside of the current optimised pit shell including:

NW-splay, RSDRC0318: 7 meters at 5.86 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 27.96 g/t Au);

7 meters at 5.86 g/t Au (incl. 1 meter at 27.96 g/t Au); NE- trending parallel structure, SDRC0278: 5 meters at 1.61 g/t Au;

5 meters at 1.61 g/t Au; NE-trending parallel structure: SDRC0263: 6 meters at 1.11 g/t Au; and

6 meters at 1.11 g/t Au; and SW-extension, SDRC0285: 4 meters at 5.86 g/t Au.

Figure 10: ANV plan view showing optimal pit shell and drilling intercept highlights





The 2026 ANV MRE model update incorporates a revised modelling approach, with interval selection guided by geological, structural, alteration and continuity criteria. High grade shoots demonstrate alignment between adjacent drillholes, supporting robust geological continuity and indicating strong potential for down dip extension beyond the current drilling limit.

Figure 11: ANV composite compared to block model grades (left) and domains (right)



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc060175-e0d3-4b62-9755-ed3912164049



Other reported deposits in the updated MRE

The Sena and Diouma North deposits on the Gbongogo-Koroutou trends, the Yeré North deposit on the Yeré trend, and Lokolo Main on the Lokolo Trend have also been subject to a geological re-interpretation, enabling greater resolution of mineralised envelopes. All deposits remain open and subject to further step-out drilling to continue to define the extents of mineralisation. Additionally, drilling took place on the Lokolo Northwest deposit, which shares similar geological and structural characteristics to the Lokolo Main deposit, resulting in a maiden resource in the MRE. The MRE for all other reported deposits reflect an improved modelling approach and explicit modelling of veins sets through the ordinary kriging methodology, whereas they were previous modelled under multiple indicator kriging.

UPCOMING GROUP CATALYSTS

Key upcoming catalysts across the Company include:

Table 3: Key upcoming catalysts

PROPERTY CATALYST Koné project Further exploration results from the ongoing 90,000-meter drilling programme throughout the year

Updated mineral resources for select deposits throughout the year

Updated life of mine plan along with 2026 year-end reserves and resources

First gold pour through the oxide circuit in late Q4-2026

Completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in Q2-2027 Didievi project Exploration results from the ongoing drilling programme in early Q3-2026, which is expected to yield an updated resource estimate Wendé property Exploration results from the ongoing 9,000-meter drill programme in Q3-2026 Mauritania greenfield properties Early stage exploration activities ongoing with drilling to commence in Q4-2026

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the “UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in late Q4-2026. The Company has also built a high-quality, multi-asset growth pipeline including the Didievi and Wendé properties in Côte d’Ivoire, and a portfolio of prospective exploration tenements in Mauritania.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jake Cain

Strategy & Investor Relations Manager

jcain@montagegold.com

+44-7788-687-567 For Media Inquiries:

John Vincic

Oakstrom Advisors

john@oakstrom.com

+1-647-402-6375 For Regulatory Inquiries:

Kathy Love

Corporate Secretary

klove@montagegold.com

+1-604-512-2959

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

The Qualified Person for each MRE in this press release other than the UFS is Dr. Gregory Zhang of Snowden Optiro (Australia) who meets the requirements of NI 43-101 and is independent of Montage Gold Corp. Dr. Gregory Zhang is a member in good standing of the MAIG and MausIMM and has sufficient relevant experience with the type of mineralization, deposit type, and activity undertaken to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Dr. Zhang did not directly participate in the fieldwork, but conducted a thorough review of the geological interpretation, drilling database, QA/QC results, and estimation methodology. In addition, he performed an independent peer review of the satellite deposits resource models, including checks on domain construction, variography, estimation parameters, and validation outputs. Dr. Zhang concluded that the resource modelling processes implemented by Montage Gold is consistent with industry best practices and provide a sound basis for classification and reporting of Mineral Resources. Dr. Gregory Zhang accepts full professional responsibility for each MRE in this press release other than the UFS, as presented in this press release.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Mineral Resource Estimates

Koné deposit MRE and Gbongogo Main deposit MRE

The Koné deposit MRE and the Gbongogo Main deposit MRE were previously published on March 30, 2026. For further details and technical disclosures, please refer to the news release dated March 30, 2026, titled “Montage Gold Announces Grade Control Results and Resource Increase For Its Koné and Gbongogo Main Deposits at Its Koné Project”, available on Montage’s website, and on SEDAR+.

Satellite deposits MRE

The MRE for the satellite deposits (Gbongogo South, Soman, Sena, Diouma North, Petit Yao, ANV, Yeré North, Lokolo Main and Lokolo Northwest deposits) have been prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, a full-time employee as Mineral Resource Manager of Montage Gold, and a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined under NI 43-101, with sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralization and types of deposits under consideration.

The MRE for Koban North, was prepared independently by Dr. Julien Feneyrol (EurGeol) of Arethuse Geology and peer reviewed by Mr. Remy Bosc (EurGeol) of Arethuse Geology, both QPs as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of Montage Gold.

All the estimates in the MREs were independently reviewed and approved by Mr. Gregory Zhang of Snowden Optiro (Australia), a QP as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of Montage Gold. The MRE has been classified and reported in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Definition Standards (May 2014). Effective dates are November 28, 2025 for Koban North; January 20, 2026 for Gbongogo South, Diouma Northand Petit Yao; and April 15, 2026 for Sena, Soman, ANV, Yeré North, Lokolo Main and Lokolo NW.

The MRE for the satellite deposits has been built on a revised geology-driven modelling approach, replacing the previous Multiple Indicator Kriging (“MIK”) and, at Koban North, Localised Uniform Conditioning (“LUC”) methodologies used in earlier model iterations. Mineralized domains are defined as explicit hard-boundary wireframes generated from a combined geological and quantitative workflow integrating DomainMCF (Maptek Computing Framework), Leapfrog implicit modelling and interval selection guided by geological, structural, alteration and grade-continuity criteria. A low-grade mineralized envelope at a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off was used to constrain the wireframes, with high-grade sub-domains modelled separately at a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off where supported by grade continuity, to limit grade smearing during estimation. Mineral Resources were estimated using a geology-driven Ordinary Kriging (“OK”) approach with dynamic anisotropy applied via control surfaces representing the overall structural geometry, such that variogram and search ellipsoids unfold dynamically along the modelled mineralized trends. At Koban North, two of the eleven modelled wireframes (solids 3 and 11) were estimated using inverse distance squared (“ID²”) due to limited composite numbers.

Gold assay data were composited to a dominant 1-meter sample length and analysed on a domain-by-domain basis. Top-capping thresholds were determined using a combined approach of histograms, log-probability plots and disintegration analysis (cap percentile range of 98.1% to 100% across the satellites, with deposit-specific cap values), complemented by high-yield restrictions to limit the spatial influence of outlier composites while preserving the overall grade distribution and geological continuity. Block size and search parameters were optimized through Kriging Neighbourhood Analysis (“KNA”), informed by drill spacing, domain thickness, slope of regression and kriging efficiency sensitivity, with a multi-pass search strategy progressively expanded to ensure full block estimation. Geological modelling and wireframing were performed in Leapfrog and Vulcan (Surpac for Koban North) while compositing, block modelling and grade estimation were completed in Maptek Vulcan (and Surpac at Koban North); statistical analysis, variography and KNA were undertaken in Supervisor and Python.

Bulk density measurements were determined using the immersion (water displacement) method on diamond core samples, providing reliable density estimates across the different weathering domains (saprolite, saprock and fresh rock), with values of 1.60–1.80 t/m³ (saprolite), 1.85–2.55 t/m³ (saprock) and 2.70–2.85 t/m³ (fresh rock) across the Koné Project deposits, including Koné, Gbongogo (Main and South), Koban North, Yeré North, ANV, Lokolo (Main and Northwest), Sena and Soman, with deposit-specific values applied based on available measurements or analogues.

Mineral Resource classification is based on drill spacing, geological continuity and estimation quality, supported by geostatistical parameters including kriging efficiency (“KE”) and slope of regression (“SoR”) and mining infrastructure. Indicated Resources are typically defined on ~25–50 meter drill spacing with moderate to high confidence in continuity and estimation quality; Inferred Resources are defined on wider drill spacing (up to ~100 meters) with lower confidence. Areas lacking sufficient data density or geological confidence are excluded from the Mineral Resource Estimate. Model validation comprised visual comparison of estimated grades with informing composites in section and plan view, block-versus-wireframe volumetric flagging, declustering checks and swath plot analysis, confirming acceptable agreement at the global scale, with localised under- or over-estimation falling within acceptable bounds and noted on a deposit basis.

Optimal pit constraints:

To satisfy the definition of Mineral Resources having reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, the estimates are constrained within optimised open pit shells generated by the Montage technical team using the corporate metal prices and cost assumptions. The following key parameters apply to all satellite deposits:

Gold price of US$2,500/oz

Combined royalties of 6%

Processing recovery of 90%

Overall slope angles of 35°, 40° and 45° were applied for saprolite, saprock and fresh rock, respectively, at Gbongogo South, Sena, Diouma North, Yeré North, Lokolo Main and Lokolo Northwest, while steeper angles of 40°, 45° and 50° were adopted for Koban North, Soman, Petit Yao and ANV, reflecting local geotechnical conditions

Mining costs of US$3.42 per tonne

Processing costs (including G&A) of US$9.92 per tonne

Cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au for reporting for Gbongogo South, Koban North, Soman, Sena, Diouma North, Petit Yao, Lokolo Main, and Lokolo North West

Cut-off grade of 0.6 g/t Au for reporting for ANV and Yeré North

Haulage Costs per tonne: Gbongogo South: US$7.90, Koban North: US$9.20, Soman: US$7.90, Sena: US$8.60, Diouma North: US$7.70, Petit Yao US$1.54, ANV: US$13.20, Yeré North: US$16.30, Lokolo Main and Lokolo Northwest: US$7.70





Gbongogo South Modelling

The drilling dataset compiled for the Gbongogo South MRE comprises 549 RC holes for 53,339 meters, 97 DD holes for 23,885 meters and 22 RC-with-diamond-tail (“RD”) holes for 4,428 meters, totalling approximately 81,652 meters of resource and surrounding drilling integrated across the broader Gbongogo–Koroutou trend area, complemented by 715 aircore (“AC”) scout holes (20,401 meters) used for near-surface mineralization continuity but not in the estimation. The database includes drilling by Endeavour, Randgold and Montage over 2016–2025, with critical deep holes drilled in November 2025 providing additional geological control on the high-grade corridor.

Gbongogo South lies immediately south of Gbongogo Main along the Gbongogo–Koroutou corridor and shares a comparable stratigraphic setting, defined by a mafic volcanic unit and a mixed volcano-sediment unit with amphibole-bearing gabbro intrusions exploiting the contact between the two domains. Mineralization is preferentially hosted within the mafic volcanic unit, occurring as anastomosed sub-parallel lenses 2–20 meters wide controlled by brittle–ductile deformation, characterized by quartz ± tourmaline ± carbonate veining with silica, tourmaline and K-feldspar alteration and disseminated fine pyrite. The dominant fabric (foliation “FO”) has a mean orientation of 57°/255°, lithological contacts strike 53°/281°, and vein–host contacts have an average orientation of 45°/263°. The mineralized system extends over approximately 1.2 kilometres of strike along a NNW trend (~350°) and remains open along strike and at depth. Three principal lode groups were modelled: the 2000 series (8 sub-parallel low-grade lodes 2001–2008), the nested 2100 series (3 high-grade domains 2101–2103) and the 9000 series (6 internal-waste domains 9001–9006). Drill spacing is approximately 25 m × 25 m for advanced grade control, 50 m × 50 m for resource drilling and greater than 50 m for exploration.

Bulk densities were assigned on a weathering basis using the immersion (water displacement) method on diamond core samples, with values of 1.64 t/m³ for saprolite, 2.38 t/m³ for saprock, and 2.78 t/m³ for fresh rock, based on density measurements collected across the Gbongogo South and adjacent Diouma North deposits.

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 1.1 kilometers of strike to a maximum depth of around 245 meters

Koban North Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the Koban North MRE comprises 171 holes for approximately 18,651 meters, including 139 RC holes for 13,290 meters, 6 RD holes for 1,162 meters and 26 DD holes for 4,198 meters (of which six DD holes were drilled for geotechnical purposes). The database also includes 31 AC scout holes (1,423 meters) and historical pitting and trenching used locally for wireframe continuity but excluded from grade interpolation. Drilling integrates holes by Montage Gold, Randgold, Barrick and Endeavour, at azimuths between N100° and N120° with dips of 50°–70° ESE on N105°-trending profiles spaced approximately 25 meters apart in the core of the prospect (along-profile spacing ~25–50 meters).

Koban North forms part of the N-S trending Gbongogo–Koroutou corridor and is hosted within deformed metasediments closely associated with a main intrusive body, with mineralized zones typically developed at or just above the contact. Eleven sub-parallel mineralized wireframes were constructed in Surpac (from Leapfrog grade shells using a 0.5 ppm Au cut-off and a 2-meter minimum mineralized intercept) striking ~N010°–N020° and dipping 30°–50° to the WNW, with the main wireframe (Solid 2) extending over approximately 530 meters at the contact with the main intrusive. Capping was applied solid-by-solid (5–8 ppm Au across the capped solids, no capping required on solids 1, 3, 10 and 11). The block model was constructed using a 12.5 m × 6.25 m × 2 m parent block with sub-blocking down to 3.125 m × 1.5625 m × 0.5 m and a model rotation of −70°. Quality control review covered 3,044 QC samples (~15.6% of original samples), with good blank and standard performance, acceptable RC recovery (~88% per hole) and DD recovery (~97%) but with field-duplicate performance flagged as poor and the sample-division procedure recommended for further investigation by Montage.

Bulk densities were assigned on a weathering basis using the immersion method on diamond core samples, with values of 1.66 t/m³ (saprolite), 2.24 t/m³ (saprock) and 2.77 t/m³ (fresh rock).

The US$2,500 resource pit shell extends over approximately 615 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 145 meters.

Soman Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the maiden Soman MRE comprises 201 RC holes for 20,098 meters and 20 DD holes for 4,987 meters totalling approximately 25,085 meters, complemented by 167 AC scout holes (4,218 meters). The dataset includes 6 historical DD holes (2,707 meters) drilled by Randgold Resources Limited, with the remainder completed by Montage Gold over 2023–2026 covering both Soman 1 and Soman 2 zones.

Mineralization is hosted within a broad volcano-sediment package within a dilation zone formed at the intersection of NNE and NE trending structures, interpreted to be associated with sinistral shear movement, with gold associated with quartz–carbonate and quartz–tourmaline veining accompanied by silicification, ankerite alteration and disseminated to coarse-grained pyrite, with frequent occurrences of visible gold; the mineralized corridor extends over approximately 2.0 kilometres of strike. Four mineralized domains were modelled at two cut-off levels (1001 and 1002 at 0.2 g/t Au; 1101 and 1102 at 1.0 g/t Au), with capping selected within the 98.4–100% percentile range. Block size selection comprised 10 m × 10 m × 5 m parent blocks for the Resource and Advanced Grade Control zones, with 25 m × 25 m × 10 m blocks for waste and exploration domains. Infill drilling is recommended in the transitional zone at Soman 1 (60–90 m depth) and across Soman 2 to upgrade Inferred material.

Bulk densities of 1.6 t/bcm (saprolite), 2.30 t/bcm (saprock) and 2.70 t/bcm (fresh rock) were assigned based on immersion measurements consistent with those applied to other satellite deposits in the project area.

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 450 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 140 meters.

Sena Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the Sena MRE comprises 100 RC holes for 6,826 meters and 2 DD holes for 259 meters totalling approximately 7,085 meters, complemented by 303 AC scout holes (8,724 meters). A total of 61 RC holes were added to the database since the September 2025 model update; all drilling was completed by Montage Gold over 2019–2025.

Sena is located on the Koroutou structural trend, hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence comprising rhyolitic and basaltic units, with the principal host lithologies comprising siliceous footwall rocks (VBA), variably grey to green siliceous units (VRH) which carry the highest grades within the shear and contact zones, and foliated hanging-wall sediments (VSED). Two dominant structural orientations were identified at approximately 177°/267° and 238°/328° (Dip/Direction). Gold mineralization is associated with brittle–ductile deformation within shear zones, occurring as quartz veining with K-feldspar and pyrite alteration. Two grade-based domains were modelled (1001 at 0.2 g/t and 1101 at 1.0 g/t Au), with a hard boundary applied between the two; capping was selected within the 98.9–100% percentile range. The Sena MRE replaces the previous Multiple Indicator Kriging (“MIK”) model from December 2024.

Bulk densities were assigned on a weathering basis using values derived from nearby geologically comparable deposits, as no site-specific density measurements were available, with values of 1.65 t/m³ (saprolite), 2.55 t/m³ (saprock) and 2.70 t/m³ (fresh rock).

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 900 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 120 meters.

Diouma North Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the Diouma North MRE comprises 64 RC holes for 6,698 meters and 10 DD holes for 1,579 meters totalling approximately 8,277 meters, complemented by 143 AC scout holes (4,042 meters). All drilling was completed by Montage Gold over 2018–2025 covering the Diouma North and Diouma areas.

Diouma North is located approximately 1 km south of Gbongogo South and is hosted within the same lithological package, comprising mafic volcanics and volcano-sediments cut by an amphibole-bearing gabbro intrusive identical to that at Gbongogo South, plus two texturally distinct diorite intrusives with similar pXRF geochemistry. A quartz-diorite intrusion plunges to the southwest at approximately 75–80° and hosts high-grade mineralization where it interacts with the shear zone. The deposit extends over approximately 780 meters along a NNE trend (~7.5°), modelled as a structurally controlled stacked-lode system through 19 lode domains (1001 to 1019). Drill spacing is approximately 20 m × 20 m for advanced grade control, 40 m × 40 m for resource drilling and greater than 50 m for exploration. The previous 2025 density values were assigned to the current model on a weathering basis (1.64, 2.38 and 2.78 t/bcm were assigned to saprolite, saprock and fresh material respectively).

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 790 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 157 meters.

Petit Yao Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the Petit Yao MRE comprises 122 RC holes for 11,685 meters, 4 DD holes for 569 meters and 7 RD holes for 1,410 meters totalling approximately 13,664 meters, complemented by 102 AC scout holes (4,013 meters) which were not used in the estimation. All drilling was completed by Montage Gold over 2019–2025.

Petit Yao is hosted within foliated volcano-sedimentary rocks adjacent to mafic volcanics, weakly altered felsic intrusives and a gabbro body emplaced parallel to foliation. The structural framework is defined by a sinistral bedding–foliation fabric striking N145° and dipping 52° SW, overprinted by dextral-extensional veining recording three deformation events (D1 regional metamorphism, D2 sinistral strike-slip, D3 dextral strike-slip with extensional stress); the only reliably measured gabbro contact dips along the foliation fabric with a mean plane of N152°/73° SW. Alteration is dominated by silica–sericite ± K-feldspar and sericite–chlorite ± silica developed within mylonitic high-strain corridors. Gold occurs as disseminated pyrite together with two structurally controlled vein sets: (i) intrafolial sheared quartz–carbonate–chlorite–sulphide veins (mean N125°/63° SW) and (ii) shallow extensional quartz–carbonate–tourmaline–sulphide veins (mean N088°/10° SW); the highest grades (greater than 0.5 g/t Au) are concentrated where both vein sets intersect within high-strain corridors, with an approximate mineralized shoot plunge of 17° toward 160° (SE). At least two mineralized zones are recognised at Petit Yao Main with the eastern zone carrying the highest grades and remaining open along strike, down-dip and down-plunge toward the northwest.

Bulk densities of 1.65 t/bcm (saprolite), 2.20 t/bcm (saprock) and 2.80 t/bcm (fresh rock) were assigned based on immersion measurements consistent with those applied to other satellite deposits in the project area.

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 1.2 kilometers of strike to a maximum depth of around 180 meters.

ANV Modelling

The drilling dataset compiled for the ANV MRE comprises 299 RC holes for 30,170 meters, 51 DD holes for 8,387 meters and 6 RD holes for 927 meters totalling approximately 39,484 meters, complemented by 38 AC scout holes (1,479 meters). The database includes holes drilled by Endeavour Mining Corporation and predecessor operators as part of historical exploration, as well as recent drilling completed by Montage Gold (287 holes for 27,691 meters of RC, DD and RD drilling plus the AC programme) including the 2024–2026 resource definition programme.

Mineralization is hosted within a structurally controlled, sheared sedimentary–volcaniclastic sequence locally intruded by felsic to intermediate bodies, with gold associated with zones of quartz–carbonate–sulphide veining, silicification and disseminated sulphides developed along the mineralized corridor; the prospect extends over approximately 1.8 kilometres of strike and remains open along strike and at depth. Domain-specific capping thresholds ranged from 5.0 g/t Au to 30.0 g/t Au. Bulk densities of 2.0 t/bcm (saprolite), 2.40 t/bcm (saprock) and 2.80 t/bcm (fresh rock) were assigned based on immersion measurements consistent with those applied to other satellite deposits in the project area.

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 1,600 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 172 meters.

Yeré North Modelling

The drilling dataset used for the Yeré North MRE comprises 81 RC holes for 7,937 meters and 13 DD holes for 2,125 meters totalling approximately 10,062 meters, complemented by 90 AC scout holes (3,471 meters). All drilling was completed by Montage Gold over 2020–2025, covering the Yeré North prospect.

Mineralization is structurally controlled and hosted within a Birimian volcano-sedimentary sequence cut by minor intermediate intrusions, with gold associated with shear-hosted quartz–carbonate–sulphide veining, silicification and disseminated sulphides along the mineralized corridor; the prospect extends over approximately 700 meters of strike and remains open along strike and at depth. Density values from the 2025 Yeré model were assigned to the current model on a weathering basis (bulk densities of 1.60, 2.25 and 2.75 t/bcm were assigned to saprolite, saprock and fresh material respectively on the basis of 110 immersion density measurements).

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 580 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 90 meters.

Lokolo Main Modelling

The Lokolo Main Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a dataset of 254 drillholes totalling approximately 16,558 m, comprising RC, DD and RD drilling, complemented by aircore drilling and trenching used for near-surface geological interpretation. Drilling supports a robust geological interpretation and demonstrates good continuity within the core of the deposit.

Mineralization is hosted within volcano-sedimentary sequences and intrusive contacts, forming structurally controlled sub-parallel lodes associated with brittle–ductile deformation and quartz–carbonate ± sulphide veining. Geological modelling was undertaken using a vein-based approach, guided by structural interpretation, alteration patterns and grade continuity. Drill spacing typically ranges from 25 m × 25 m in advanced areas to >50 m in peripheral zones, supporting appropriate confidence in resource classification.

Bulk densities were assigned on a weathering basis using the immersion (water displacement) method on diamond core samples, with values of 1.60 t/m³ (saprolite), 1.85 t/m³ (saprock) and 2.85 t/m³ (fresh rock).

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extends over approximately 1.2 kilometers of strike to a maximum depth of around 110 meters.

Lokolo Northwest modelling

The Lokolo Northwest Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a dataset of 101 drillholes totalling approximately 6,482 m, comprising RC and DD drilling, supplemented by aircore drilling, trenching and pit data used for geological interpretation. The dataset defines a continuation of the Lokolo mineralized system with geological characteristics consistent with Lokolo Main.

Mineralization is hosted within structurally controlled zones associated with intrusive contacts, forming sub-parallel lodes with good lateral and vertical continuity. Geological interpretation and modelling were guided by structural controls, alteration and grade distribution, with mineralized domains defined using appropriate cut-offs to reflect observed continuity. Drill spacing is generally 50 m × 50 m to >50 m, consistent with early-stage resource definition.

Bulk densities were assigned on a weathering basis using the immersion (water displacement) method on diamond core samples, with values of 1.60 t/m³ (saprolite), 2.15 t/m³ (saprock) and 2.70 t/m³ (fresh rock).

The US$2,500/oz resource pit shell extend over approximately 480 meters of strike to a maximum depth of around 140 meters.

Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC

All exploration activities on the Koné project are designed and carried out under the supervision of Silvia Bottero, Executive Vice President, Exploration who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Ms. Bottero is a Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Samples used for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate comprise diamond drilling (DD) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, which form the basis of the resource estimation. Aircore (AC) drilling was used to support the interpretation of near-surface mineralization continuity but was not included in the estimation. All samples were collected, handled and prepared in accordance with industry-standard protocols, ensuring that assay results are representative, reliable and suitable for Mineral Resource estimation. DD core samples were collected as 1 meter downhole composites, consistent with geological logging and sampling protocols. Core was cut longitudinally in half using a diamond saw at the field camp facilities, with one half submitted for assay and the remaining half retained for reference.

RC and AC samples were collected at nominal 1 meter downhole intervals from the cyclone and discharged into sample bags. The bulk sample was passed through a riffle splitter and/or a three-tier riffle splitter (1/3 splitter) to obtain a representative analytical sub-sample, while the remaining material was retained as a coarse reject. Sample weights were monitored to ensure consistency and representativity, with typical analytical sample masses in the order of 2–3 kg, depending on drilling conditions and sample characteristics. Strict sampling protocols were applied, including routine cleaning of the cyclone and splitter, to minimise contamination and ensure sample integrity. All samples were securely transported under chain-of-custody procedures to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire for preparation and analysis. All samples underwent the following preparation and analytical procedures:

› Crushing to 2 mm (≥ 80% passing)

› Splitting to obtain a 1 kg representative sub-sample

› Pulverisation to 75 μm (≥ 85% passing)

› Analysis by 50 g fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish

The analytical method has a lower detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au, which is appropriate for the grade range encountered at the Koné project.

A robust and systematic in-house QA/QC programme was implemented and actively managed by Montage to ensure continuous monitoring of analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination throughout the entire sampling, preparation, and analytical workflow. Batch-level QA/QC performance is reviewed systematically, allowing rapid identification and resolution of any analytical issues. To further validate analytical accuracy and laboratory performance, an independent umpire laboratory programme is implemented. Approximately 5% of selected pulp samples are routinely submitted to an external laboratory (MSALABS) for check assaying using internationally recognised analytical methods and QA/QC protocols. The submitted samples include a mix of routine samples, blanks, CRMs, and duplicates to ensure comprehensive verification of results. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and the results reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for standard and blank failure during import to the database, whilst longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis by Jonathan Hunt, an independent consultant to Montage and a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London.

Results from the primary laboratory (BV) and the umpire laboratory (MSALAB) are systematically compared using statistical methods (e.g., scatter plots, QQ plots, bias analysis), with no material bias typically identified. In addition, longer-term QA/QC performance trends are reviewed on a periodic basis by an independent consultant, ensuring an objective assessment of laboratory performance and data quality.

Auger drilling: Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC

Auger holes ranged from 0 to 16 meters in depth. Drilled material from each meter was retrieved as the auger was lifted and deposited in plastic containers aligned on ground. For each hole, two 1-meter interval samples were collected: one at the base of the laterite and one on top of the saprolite. Usually, colour and texture changes were obvious indicators of laterite vs saprolite material. The sampled material was mixed and homogenized by shaking the plastic container. An average of 2-kilogram sample was collected by pouring the homogenized material from the container into a labelled sampling plastic bag placed on a weighing scale. Field duplicates were prepared in the field at the same time as the parent sample. A representative chip sample is selected and stored in a plastic chip tray. The remaining homogenized material of the container is poured into another plastic bag having the same label. Both are stored in the camp for geological logging and future reference.

Auger samples were shipped by road to Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. All samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates were crushed to 2mm (70% passing) with 1 kilogram split out for pulverization to 75μm (85% passing) then analyzed by fire assay solvent extraction, AAS finish, using a 50-gram charge (2 ppb lower detection limit). Field duplicate, blanks and standards are inserted by Montage geologists into the sample sequence at a rate of one of each sample type per 25 samples. This ensures that there is a minimum 4% QA/QC sample insertion rate applied to each fire assay batch. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and to follow NI 43-101 standards and the interpretation reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for Standard and Blank failure during import to the database, whilst longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis by Jonathan Hunt, consultant independent of Montage and Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London.

Data Verification

Data verification for all satellites deposits was carried out by Rolly Wasonga, a full-time employee as Mineral Resource Manager of Montage Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Mr. Rolly Wasonga considers that the sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures adopted for drilling informing this release are an adequate basis for the statistical analysis. Procedures implemented to monitor the representativity of field sampling, as well as the reproducibility and accuracy of sample preparation and analytical results for the Koné project (AC, RC and DD drilling), are consistent with industry best practices and the experience of the Qualified Person (QP). Data supporting sample representativity include sample condition logs for RC, aircore and diamond drilling, recovered sample weights, core recovery measurements, and assay results from field duplicates. These controls confirm that sampling is conducted in a manner that is representative of the mineralized material. The reliability of sample preparation and analytical results is supported through the routine insertion and monitoring of quality control samples, including coarse blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicates, demonstrating acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

In addition, an independent site visit and technical review was conducted by Arethuse Geology in November 2025. Dr. Gregory Zhang visited site in April 2026. Both confirmed that the sampling methodologies, QA/QC procedures, and data management systems are robust, well implemented, and fit for purpose for Mineral Resource estimation.

These independent assessments are complemented by ongoing internal verification by the Company’s Qualified Person, including database validation, QA/QC monitoring, and periodic site reviews. Data verification checks undertaken by Mr. Rolly Wasonga included checking for internal consistency between and within database tables and comparisons between database entries and selected laboratory reports and selected original field records.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as “will”, “intends”, “proposed” and “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company’s objectives of achieving first gold pour in late Q4-2026 through an oxide circuit startup; the items listed under the heading “Upcoming Group Catalysts”; the Company’s mineral reserve and resource estimates; results of ongoing and planned exploration and drill programmes; expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project; timing in respect of the completion of construction of various components of the Koné project, the length of construction and of the mining operations at the Koné project, including estimated construction costs; timing and amount of necessary financing related to the mining operations at the Koné project; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; anticipated mining and processing methods of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; the publication of new resource estimates and updated LOM Plan and the timing thereof; supplementing the production profile from the onset; any significant return on exploration investment; significant exploration potential; opportunities for further resource growth; and further information related to exploration programmes.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including that the returns from the Koné project will be lower than estimated, that additions to the mineral resources will not be achieved (including the failure to delineate Petit Yao into a high-grade satellite of scale) or that the remaining cost of construction of the Koné project will be higher than estimated, that the updated LOM plan will indicate lower financial returns or production, or that the acquisition of African Gold will not result in any benefits to Montage. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, decreases in the price of gold, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d’Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



APPENDIX A: SATELLITE DEPOSITS CUT-OFF GRADE SENSITIVITIES

Table A1: Gbongogo South Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 9.15 0.93 274 4.03 0.78 101 0.20 8.60 0.98 271 3.74 0.83 100 0.30 7.49 1.09 263 3.13 0.94 95 0.40 6.02 1.27 246 2.32 1.14 85 0.50 4.86 1.47 230 1.76 1.41 75 0.60 4.13 1.63 217 1.27 1.68 69 0.70 3.61 1.77 205 1.08 1.87 65 0.80 3.23 1.9 197 0.97 2.01 62 0.90 2.91 2.01 188 0.86 2.14 59 1.00 2.63 2.12 179 0.80 2.23 57 The Gbonogogo South MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Gbongogo South MRE has an effective date of January 20, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Gbongogo South MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Gbongogo South MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A2: Koban North Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 4.17 1.26 169 0.10 0.92 3.1 0.20 4.17 1.26 169 0.10 0.92 3.1 0.30 4.17 1.27 170 0.10 0.92 3.1 0.40 4.13 1.27 169 0.10 0.92 3.1 0.50 4.02 1.30 168 0.10 0.95 2.9 0.60 3.76 1.35 163 0.07 1.15 2.4 0.70 3.44 1.41 156 0.06 1.24 2.2 0.80 3.09 1.49 148 0.05 1.31 2.0 0.90 2.78 1.56 140 0.04 1.36 1.9 1.00 2.47 1.64 130 0.04 1.41 1.8 The Koban North MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Koban North MRE has an effective date of November 28, 2025, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Koban North MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Koban North MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A3: Soman Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 3.56 0.73 84 3.44 0.71 79 0.20 3.52 0.74 83 3.37 0.72 78 0.30 2.91 0.84 78 2.85 0.81 74 0.40 1.89 1.10 67 2.10 0.97 66 0.50 1.27 1.42 58 1.54 1.16 57 0.60 0.93 1.73 52 1.12 1.39 50 0.70 0.74 2.02 48 0.88 1.59 45 0.80 0.63 2.23 46 0.73 1.77 42 0.90 0.63 2.23 46 0.73 1.77 42 1.00 0.53 2.49 43 0.53 2.09 36 The Soman MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Soman MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Soman MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Soman MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A4: Sena Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 1.37 0.80 35 2.94 0.82 78 0.20 1.36 0.81 35 2.76 0.86 77 0.30 1.15 0.91 33 2.26 1.00 72 0.40 0.59 1.43 27 1.13 1.64 60 0.50 0.36 2.06 24 0.70 2.36 54 0.60 0.35 2.10 24 0.64 2.54 52 0.70 0.35 2.10 24 0.64 2.54 52 0.80 0.35 2.10 24 0.64 2.54 52 0.90 0.35 2.10 24 0.64 2.54 52 1.00 0.35 2.10 24 0.64 2.54 52 The Sena MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Sena MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Sena MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Sena MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A5: Diouma North Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 1.39 1.06 47 0.84 0.91 25 0.20 1.35 1.09 47 0.81 0.94 24 0.30 1.25 1.16 47 0.73 1.02 24 0.40 1.13 1.24 45 0.63 1.12 23 0.50 1.02 1.33 43 0.55 1.22 22 0.60 0.91 1.43 42 0.49 1.3 20 0.70 0.82 1.51 40 0.42 1.4 19 0.80 0.73 1.61 38 0.33 1.58 17 0.90 0.63 1.73 35 0.29 1.69 16 1.00 0.55 1.85 32 0.26 1.78 15 The Diouma North MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Diouma North MRE has an effective date of January 20, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Diouma North MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Diouma North MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A6: Petit Yao Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 4.61 0.89 132 16.51 0.90 478 0.20 4.59 0.89 131 16.40 0.90 475 0.30 4.32 0.93 129 15.53 0.94 469 0.40 3.04 1.17 114 12.40 1.09 435 0.50 2.09 1.51 102 9.50 1.28 391 0.60 1.72 1.72 95 7.95 1.42 363 0.70 1.55 1.83 91 7.05 1.52 345 0.80 1.46 1.90 89 6.31 1.61 327 0.90 1.38 1.96 87 5.83 1.68 315 1.00 1.32 2.00 85 5.29 1.75 298 The Petit Yao MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Petit Yao MRE has an effective date of January 20, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Petit Yao MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Petit Yao MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A7: ANV Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 8.04 0.82 212 5.07 0.65 106 0.20 6.00 1.05 202 2.83 1.06 97 0.30 4.70 1.27 192 2.09 1.34 90 0.40 3.69 1.52 180 1.62 1.64 85 0.50 3.16 1.71 174 1.36 1.86 81 0.60 2.86 1.83 168 1.24 1.99 79 0.70 2.69 1.90 164 1.15 2.10 78 0.80 2.54 1.97 161 1.07 2.19 75 0.90 2.38 2.04 156 0.99 2.30 73 1.00 2.22 2.12 151 0.93 2.40 71 The ANV MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The ANV MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.60 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The ANV MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The ANV MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A8: Yeré North Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 1.00 1.10 35 0.26 0.65 5.5 0.20 1.00 1.10 35 0.26 0.65 5.5 0.30 0.98 1.12 35 0.23 0.71 5.1 0.40 0.76 1.34 33 0.13 0.97 4.1 0.50 0.53 1.73 29 0.11 1.09 3.8 0.60 0.42 2.03 28 0.07 1.39 3.1 0.70 0.39 2.13 27 0.05 1.68 2.7 0.80 0.37 2.19 26 0.05 1.70 2.6 0.90 0.35 2.31 26 0.04 1.85 2.4 1.00 0.33 2.38 25 0.04 1.87 2.4 The Yeré North MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Yeré North MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.60 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Yeré North MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Yeré North MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A9: Lokolo Main Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 0.51 1.91 31 0.92 0.78 23 0.20 0.51 1.91 31 0.92 0.78 23 0.30 0.51 1.91 31 0.92 0.78 23 0.40 0.51 1.91 31 0.91 0.78 23 0.50 0.50 1.92 31 0.83 0.82 22 0.60 0.49 1.94 31 0.58 0.93 17 0.70 0.48 1.98 31 0.40 1.05 13 0.80 0.45 2.06 30 0.34 1.11 12 0.90 0.41 2.17 29 0.26 1.18 10 1.00 0.39 2.25 28 0.19 1.27 8 Lokolo Main MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Lokolo Main MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Lokolo Main MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Lokolo Main MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.

Table A10: Lokolo Northwest Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade sensitivity at US$2,500/oz

INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off

Au g/t Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) 0.10 0.95 0.96 29 0.54 1.14 20 0.20 0.95 0.96 29 0.54 1.14 20 0.30 0.92 0.98 29 0.54 1.15 20 0.40 0.85 1.03 29 0.51 1.18 20 0.50 0.76 1.10 27 0.49 1.22 19 0.60 0.65 1.19 26 0.44 1.29 18 0.70 0.53 1.31 25 0.36 1.42 17 0.80 0.41 1.48 22 0.28 1.64 15 0.90 0.35 1.60 20 0.25 1.72 14 1.00 0.27 1.79 15 0.22 1.82 13 Lokolo Northwest MRE is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources. The Lokolo Northwest MRE has an effective date of April 15, 2026, and is reported at a gold cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell generated using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce. The Lokolo Northwest MRE was prepared by Mr. Rolly Wasonga, Qualified Person and employee of Montage, and reviewed by Dr. Gregory Zhang, employee of Snowden Optiro, Australia, who is independent from Montage and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Lokolo Northwest MRE is reported on a 100% basis. Rounding errors are apparent. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See “Technical Disclosure” above for details.



APPENDIX B: KONÉ PROJECT BEST INTERCEPTS FOR SATELLITE DEPOSITS1

Target







Hole ID







Drill Type







Collar Location Orientation



Length (m)







From (m)







To (m)







Apparent Width1 Grade Uncut Comments (UTM Zone 29N) m E m N mRL Dip Azim ANV











































SDRC0254 RC 782,972 1,015,175 438 -55 125 96 27 40 13.0 1.77 SDRC0279 RC 782,962 1,014,579 427 -55 125 105 94 98 4.0 3.46 SDRC0280 RC 782,922 1,014,609 427 -55 125 96 66 72 6.0 2.71 SDRC0280 RC 782,922 1,014,609 427 -55 125 96 80 87 7.0 4.83 Incl. 1m @ 16.58 g/t from 82m SDRC0281 RC 782,884 1,014,637 427 -55 125 87 6 13 7.0 2.85 Incl. 1m @ 17.04 g/t from 11m SDRC0285 RC 781,990 1,014,207 411 -55 125 90 2 4 2.0 1.19 SDRC0285 RC 781,990 1,014,207 411 -55 125 90 56 60 4.0 5.87 SDRC0285 RC 781,990 1,014,207 411 -55 125 90 71 73 2.0 1.15 SDRC0299 RC 782,922 1,015,093 433 -55 125 90 3 14 11.0 2.12 SDRC0305 RC 783,188 1,015,211 436 -55 125 90 10 12 2.0 2.17 SDRC0306 RC 783,147 1,015,239 436 -55 125 90 10 17 7.0 2.14 SDRC0306 RC 783,147 1,015,239 436 -55 125 90 49 52 3.0 1.25 ANV West



RSDRC0318 RC 782,081 1,015,316 437 -55 90 79 67 74 7.0 5.86 Incl. 1m @ 27.96 g/t from 69m RSDRC0321 RC 782,240 1,015,608 444 -55 90 97 57 59 2.0 1.90 Bafretou 2 BF2AC0035 AC 759,654 970,972 392 -55 120 35 24 27 3.0 2.08 Gbongogo South



























































































































































































































































































GBRC478 RC 769,133 992,523 333 -55 90 117 21 26 5.0 2.65 GBRC478 RC 769,133 992,523 333 -55 90 117 93 95 2.0 3.96 GBRC478 RC 769,133 992,523 333 -55 90 117 102 114 12.0 1.55 GBRC482 RC 769,047 992,472 331 -55 90 114 39 42 3.0 1.12 GBRC482 RC 769,047 992,472 331 -55 90 114 107 109 2.0 11.78 Incl. 1m @ 15.05 g/t from 107m GBRC0484 RC 769,083 992,574 329 -55 90 237 0 5 5.0 2.14 GBRC0484 RC 769,083 992,574 329 -55 90 237 148 160 12.0 2.52 GBRC0485 RC 769,124 992,549 340 -55 90 220 132 136 4.0 2.81 GBRC0485 RC 769,124 992,549 340 -55 90 220 156 158 2.0 4.41 GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 165 173 8.0 5.09 Incl. 1m @ 12.31 g/t from 169m; 1m @ 17.36 g/t from 170m GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 177 190 13.0 3.50 Incl. 1m @ 25.99 g/t from 185m GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 198 200 2.0 3.02 GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 208 211 3.0 3.86 GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 218 221 3.0 1.80 GBRC0486 RC 769,035 992,624 347 -55 90 250 235 238 3.0 1.51 GBRC0487 RC 769,043 992,675 365 -55 90 286 131 133 2.0 1.48 GBRC0487 RC 769,043 992,675 365 -55 90 286 202 214 12.0 1.18 GBRC0487 RC 769,043 992,675 365 -55 90 286 256 259 3.0 2.94 GBSRC0490 RC 768,985 992,624 334 -55 90 296 217 220 3.0 1.96 GBSRC0490 RC 768,985 992,624 334 -55 90 296 246 250 4.0 2.00 GBSRC0490 RC 768,985 992,624 334 -55 90 296 253 255 2.0 9.51 Incl. 1m @ 15.15 g/t from 253m GBSRC0490 RC 768,985 992,624 334 -55 90 296 265 267 2.0 1.64 GBSRC0493 RC 768,995 992,675 335 -55 90 296 7 9 2.0 1.06 GBSRC0493 RC 768,995 992,675 335 -55 90 296 52 54 2.0 3.82 GBSRC0493 RC 768,995 992,675 335 -55 90 296 150 161 11.0 1.09 GBSRC0493 RC 768,995 992,675 335 -55 90 296 265 267 2.0 4.62 GBSRC0493 RC 768,995 992,675 335 -55 90 296 294 296 2.0 1.31 GBSRC0497 RC 768,654 992,247 325 -55 90 84 18 23 5.0 2.04 GBSRC0497 RC 768,654 992,247 325 -55 90 84 54 58 4.0 1.10 GBSRC0497 RC 768,654 992,247 325 -55 90 84 77 80 3.0 2.22 GBSRC0503A RC 769,059 992,748 338 -55 90 280 8 12 4.0 1.04 GBSRC0503A RC 769,059 992,748 338 -55 90 280 21 24 3.0 3.56 GBSRC0503A RC 769,059 992,748 338 -55 90 280 40 57 17.0 1.10 GBSRC0503A RC 769,059 992,748 338 -55 90 280 74 76 2.0 1.60 GBSRC0503A RC 769,059 992,748 338 -55 90 280 185 188 3.0 2.15 GBSRC0504 RC 769,088 992,821 340 -55 90 229 8 10 2.0 2.34 GBSRC0504 RC 769,088 992,821 340 -55 90 229 29 32 3.0 1.91 GBSRC0504 RC 769,088 992,821 340 -55 90 229 211 214 3.0 1.76 GBSRC0505A RC 769,068 992,854 341 -55 90 230 25 27 2.0 3.79 GBSRC0505A RC 769,068 992,854 341 -55 90 230 108 116 8.0 1.55 GBSRC0506 RC 769,114 992,854 342 -55 90 229 26 29 3.0 4.11 Incl. 1m @ 10.58 g/t from 26m GBSRC0506 RC 769,114 992,854 342 -55 90 229 33 39 6.0 2.66 GBSRC0506 RC 769,114 992,854 342 -55 90 229 175 179 4.0 1.06 GBSRC0508 RC 769,109 992,797 340 -55 90 200 0 7 7.0 1.50 GBSRC0508 RC 769,109 992,797 340 -55 90 200 15 18 3.0 1.19 GBSRC0508 RC 769,109 992,797 340 -55 90 200 23 25 2.0 2.89 GBSRC0508 RC 769,109 992,797 340 -55 90 200 28 36 8.0 4.23 Incl. 1m @ 14.81 g/t from 29m GBSRC0508 RC 769,109 992,797 340 -55 90 200 132 136 4.0 1.05 GBSRC0509 RC 769,161 992,900 343 -55 90 151 6 10 4.0 4.71 Incl. 1m @ 11.39 g/t from 7m GBSRC0509 RC 769,161 992,900 343 -55 90 151 44 46 2.0 1.02 GBSRC0511 RC 768,994 992,525 330 -55 90 220 152 157 5.0 1.50 GBSRC0511 RC 768,994 992,525 330 -55 90 220 162 164 2.0 6.92 Incl. 1m @ 10.89 g/t from 163m GBSRC0511 RC 768,994 992,525 330 -55 90 220 209 212 3.0 1.31 GBSRC0512 RC 769,072 992,621 334 -55 90 230 130 133 3.0 1.00 GBSRC0512 RC 769,072 992,621 334 -55 90 230 180 185 5.0 2.04 GBSRC0512 RC 769,072 992,621 334 -55 90 230 202 206 4.0 4.64 GBSRC0513 RC 769,066 992,774 339 -55 90 230 167 173 6.0 1.95 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 54 58 4.0 1.56 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 82 84 2.0 3.07 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 111 113 2.0 1.23 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 138 142 4.0 2.48 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 212 214 2.0 1.08 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 228 232 4.0 1.50 GBSRC0514 RC 769,061 992,799 339 -55 90 260 241 246 5.0 1.75 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 23 26 3.0 1.97 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 57 59 2.0 1.23 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 108 110 2.0 1.27 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 139 144 5.0 1.22 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 177 179 2.0 2.65 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 201 207 6.0 1.93 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 250 257 7.0 2.07 GBSRC0515 RC 769,008 992,749 338 -55 90 302 269 271 2.0 2.66 Koban North







































































































KBNDD005 Core 769,984 1,000,637 396 -55 105 154 18 25 7.0 1.64 KBNDD005 Core 769,984 1,000,637 396 -55 105 154 39.8 43.8 4.0 2.85 KBNDD005 Core 769,984 1,000,637 396 -55 105 154 103 109 5.3 1.22 KBNDD005 Core 769,984 1,000,637 396 -55 105 154 125 129 4.0 1.83 KBNDD008 Core 769,970 1,000,485 393 -55.4 105.1 174.65 10 16 6.0 1.74 KBNDD008 Core 769,970 1,000,485 393 -55.4 105.1 174.65 57 59 2.0 2.25 KBNDD008 Core 769,970 1,000,485 393 -55.4 105.1 174.65 116 131 14.5 1.65 KBNDD017 Core 769,982 1,000,790 399 -55 105 160.9 20 23 2.6 1.29 KBNDD017 Core 769,982 1,000,790 399 -55 105 160.9 130 133 3.0 8.35 Incl. 1m @ 23.28 g/t from 130m KBNRC0120 RC 769,986 1,000,814 399 -55 105 240 25 31 6.0 1.14 KBNRC0120 RC 769,986 1,000,814 399 -55 105 240 76 78 2.0 2.00 KBNRC0120 RC 769,986 1,000,814 399 -55 105 240 126 131 5.0 1.86 KBNRC0120 RC 769,986 1,000,814 399 -55 105 240 212 216 4.0 1.82 KBNRC0135 RC 770,487 1,000,593 400 -55 105 96 7 9 2.0 1.86 KBNRC094 RC 769,964 1,000,512 393 -55 105 160 60 69 9.0 1.92 KBNRC094 RC 769,964 1,000,512 393 -55 105 160 135 140 5.0 1.20 KBNRC095 RC 770,151 1,000,745 400 -55 105 140 41 48 7.0 1.17 KBNRC095 RC 770,151 1,000,745 400 -55 105 140 83 85 2.0 2.08 KBNRC097 RC 770,214 1,000,731 402 -55 105 75 16 23 7.0 3.67 Incl. 1m @ 16.45 g/t from 16m KBNRC099 RC 770,067 1,000,303 391 -55 105 52 18 28 10.0 5.42 Incl. 1m @ 17.68 g/t from 20m; Incl. 1m @ 14.94 g/t from 21m KBNRC100 RC 770,021 1,000,367 392 -55 105 110 11 16 5.0 2.30 KBNRC108 RC 769,965 1,000,667 397 -55 105 156 40 42 2.0 1.77 KBNRC110 RC 769,967 1,000,769 398 -55 105 150 44 47 3.0 2.72 KBNRC110 RC 769,967 1,000,769 398 -55 105 150 86 88 2.0 6.52 KBNRD106 RD 769,927 1,000,676 397 -55 105 215.7 85 90 5.0 1.93 KBNRD109 RD 769,981 1,000,688 397 -55 105 179.7 60 68 8.0 1.87 KBNRD109 RD 769,981 1,000,688 397 -55 105 179.7 153 155 2.3 1.72 Lokolo Main







LKMAC0018 AC 778,877 989,986 347 -55 315 39 14 21 7.0 2.13 Incl. 1m @ 10.82 g/t from 15m LKMAC0024 AC 779,050 990,016 351 -55 315 33 22 24 2.0 5.90 Incl. 1m @ 11.27 g/t from 22m LKMAC0025 AC 779,041 990,025 351 -55 315 30 10 13 3.0 5.30 Incl. 1m @ 15.07 g/t from 10m Lokolo Main North



LKMNAC035 AC 779,972 990,725 363 -55 315 27 11 13 2.0 3.26 LKMNAC037 AC 779,952 990,743 363 -55 315 33 18 23 5.0 3.17 Incl. 1m @ 11.51 g/t from 20m Lokolo Main Northwest















































LKNWAC0013 AC 777,044 990,817 376 -55 315 46 34 45 11.0 1.80 LKNWRC016 RC 776,867 990,565 383 -55 315 138 0 23 23.0 2.06 Incl. 1m @ 23.99 g/t from 22m LKNWRC017 RC 776,927 990,610 382 -55 315 134 12 20 8.0 7.93 Incl. 1m @ 43.15 g/t from 12m LKNWRC017 RC 776,927 990,610 382 -55 315 134 95 98 3.0 2.08 LKNWRC023 RC 777,001 990,675 380 -55 315 138 45 49 4.0 2.13 LKNWRC023 RC 777,001 990,675 380 -55 315 138 106 114 8.0 2.36 LKNWRC023 RC 777,001 990,675 380 -55 315 138 118 121 3.0 1.86 LKNWRC023 RC 777,001 990,675 380 -55 315 138 131 135 4.0 1.75 LKNWRC024 RC 776,932 990,746 378 -55 315 60 22 25 3.0 2.58 LKNWRC028 RC 776,856 990,670 381 -55 315 60 22 36 14.0 2.50 Incl. 1m @ 23.59 g/t from 29m LKNWRC029 RC 776,843 990,593 383 -55 315 100 62 66 4.0 7.21 Incl. 1m @ 25.04 g/t from 63m LKNWRC032 RC 776,847 990,548 386 -55 315 132 34 41 7.0 2.08 LKNWRC032 RC 776,847 990,548 386 -55 315 132 93 96 3.0 1.04 Lokolo South LKSRC002 RC 775,487 987,111 361 -55 315 84 58 61 3.0 1.81 Petit Yao































































PYRC0044 RC 764,840 964,531 361 -60 40 136 5 11 6.0 1.89 PYRC0044 RC 764,840 964,531 361 -60 40 136 112 115 3.0 1.72 PYRC0054 RC 765,155 964,443 368 -60 40 75 26 29 3.0 2.14 PYRC0054 RC 765,155 964,443 368 -60 40 75 67 69 2.0 1.66 PYRC0061 RC 764,778 964,536 440 -60 40 153 127 129 2.0 31.53 Incl. 1m @ 60.43 g/t from 127m PYRC0064 RC 764,578 964,609 348 -60 40 202 39 42 3.0 6.87 Incl. 1m @ 18.95 g/t from 40m PYRC0066 RC 764,671 964,557 340 -60 40 238 32 34 2.0 3.09 PYRC0069 RC 765,063 964,331 342 -60 40 139 119 129 10.0 1.89 PYRC0073A RC 765,220 964,206 338 -60 40 136 51 63 12.0 2.57 Incl. 1m @ 18.47 g/t from 61m PYRC0083 RC 765,123 964,476 343 -60 40 108 66 70 4.0 4.39 Incl. 1m @ 13.58 g/t from 67m PYRC0085 RC 765,062 964,402 341 -60 40 87 69 72 3.0 2.07 PYRC0087 RC 765,129 964,405 341 -60 40 110 100 103 3.0 3.00 PYRD0047 RC-DD 764,651 964,694 356 -60 40 207.9 67 71 4.0 6.72 Incl. 1m @ 16.10 g/t from 68m PYRD0047 RC-DD 764,651 964,694 356 -60 40 207.9 153 157 4.0 1.00 PYRC0101 RC 765,386 964,169 346 -60 40 48 15 17 2.0 2.48 PYRC0103 RC 765,291 964,059 336 -60 40 86 10 12 2.0 2.65 PYRC0115 RC 765,371 963,919 348 -60 40 120 94 99 5.0 1.82 Soman 1











































































































































GBDDH099 Core 770,202 994,041 341 -55 140 170.8 19 29 10.5 1.00 GBDDH099 Core 770,202 994,041 341 -55 140 170.8 42 44 2.0 1.52 GBDDH099 Core 770,202 994,041 341 -55 140 170.8 97 101 3.5 1.35 GBDDH099 Core 770,202 994,041 341 -55 140 170.8 110 113 3.5 1.11 GBDDH099 Core 770,202 994,041 341 -55 140 170.8 138 146 8.0 1.86 GBDDH101 Core 770,249 994,099 344 -55 140 140.6 43 45 2.5 6.40 Incl. 0.5m @ 26.01 g/t from 43.6m GBDDH101 Core 770,249 994,099 344 -55 140 140.6 82 85 3.0 2.18 GBDDH101 Core 770,249 994,099 344 -55 140 140.6 103 105 2.0 2.98 SORC0057 RC 770,258 993,931 338 -55 140 108 5 9 4.0 1.32 SORC0057 RC 770,258 993,931 338 -55 140 108 18 20 2.0 1.62 SORC0057 RC 770,258 993,931 338 -55 140 108 41 46 5.0 1.95 SORC0059 RC 770,292 993,973 342 -55 140 110 1 8 7.0 1.99 SORC0059 RC 770,292 993,973 342 -55 140 110 28 33 5.0 1.23 SORC0061 RC 770,318 994,021 354 -55 140 75 44 51 7.0 2.37 SORC0063 RC 770,163 994,116 347 -55 140 194 125 129 4.0 2.36 SORC0063 RC 770,163 994,116 347 -55 140 194 165 167 2.0 1.04 SORC0063 RC 770,163 994,116 347 -55 140 194 174 176 2.0 1.26 SORC0063 RC 770,163 994,116 347 -55 140 194 179 181 2.0 3.13 SORC0072 RC 770,199 993,849 336 -55 140 70 45 50 5.0 1.86 SORC0072 RC 770,199 993,849 336 -55 140 70 65 68 3.0 5.80 Incl. 1m @ 15.67 g/t from 65m SORC0075 RC 770,144 993,986 339 -55 140 200 81 85 4.0 2.49 SORC0075 RC 770,144 993,986 339 -55 140 200 185 189 4.0 3.51 Incl. 1m @ 10.71 g/t from 188m SORC0085 RC 770,329 994,053 342 -55 140 90 18 21 3.0 1.97 SORC0085 RC 770,329 994,053 342 -55 140 90 30 34 4.0 1.86 SORC0085 RC 770,329 994,053 342 -55 140 90 59 64 5.0 1.65 SORC0088 RC 770,303 994,043 341 -55 140 96 1 15 14.0 2.77 Incl. 1m @ 18.52 g/t from 7m SORC0112 RC 770,569 994,163 340 -55 140 90 67 69 2.0 22.61 Incl. 1m @ 40.84 g/t from 67m SORC0114 RC 770,506 994,239 342 -55 140 90 32 38 6.0 2.21 SORC0150 RC 770,305 993,871 336 -55 140 60 17 20 3.0 6.88 SORC0150 RC 770,305 993,871 336 -55 140 60 53 56 3.0 1.75 Incl. 1m @ 16.27 g/t from 18m SORC0153 RC 770,375 994,038 341 -55 140 90 13 35 22.0 3.52 Incl. 1m @ 16.71 g/t from 20m; Incl. 1m @ 11.47 g/t from 21m;Incl. 1m @ 16.75 g/t from 26m; Incl. 1m @ 11.93 g/t from 40m SORC0153 RC 770,375 994,038 341 -55 140 90 39 42 3.0 5.08 SORC0153 RC 770,375 994,038 341 -55 140 90 47 49 2.0 2.17 SORC0154 RC 770,342 994,076 344 -55 140 90 18 26 8.0 3.02 Incl. 1m @ 13.23 g/t from 19m SORC0160 RC 770,408 994,192 345 -55 140 90 20 22 2.0 5.91 Incl. 1m @ 11.50 g/t from 21m SORC0160 RC 770,408 994,192 345 -55 140 90 54 57 3.0 1.22 Soman 2























































































































































GBDDH096 Core 770,197 994,550 351 -55 140 160.7 0 2 2.0 1.24 GBDDH096 Core 770,197 994,550 351 -55 140 160.7 8 15 7.2 3.05 GBDDH096 Core 770,197 994,550 351 -55 140 160.7 57 59 2.0 1.67 SORC0039 RC 770,154 994,565 344 -55 140 186 66 71 5.0 4.19 Incl. 1m @ 10.54 g/t from 88m SORC0039 RC 770,154 994,565 344 -55 140 186 78 81 3.0 1.09 SORC0039 RC 770,154 994,565 344 -55 140 186 112 114 2.0 1.03 SORC0039 RC 770,154 994,565 344 -55 140 186 132 134 2.0 2.42 SORC0039 RC 770,154 994,565 344 -55 140 186 139 145 6.0 1.02 SORC0046 RC 770,264 994,790 332 -55 140 100 18 21 3.0 2.58 SORC0093 RC 770,099 994,545 350 -55 140 174 95 100 5.0 1.93 SORC0093 RC 770,099 994,545 350 -55 140 174 119 124 5.0 3.35 Incl. 1m @ 13.10 g/t from 122m SORC0093 RC 770,099 994,545 350 -55 140 174 136 140 4.0 2.23 SORC0093 RC 770,099 994,545 350 -55 140 174 159 168 9.0 1.74 SORC0094 RC 770,122 994,603 351 -55 140 201 59 61 2.0 1.42 SORC0094 RC 770,122 994,603 351 -55 140 201 100 103 3.0 1.25 SORC0094 RC 770,122 994,603 351 -55 140 201 123 133 10.0 2.99 SORC0094 RC 770,122 994,603 351 -55 140 201 138 140 2.0 1.97 SORC0099 RC 770,347 994,567 352 -55 140 95 16 22 6.0 2.87 SORC0099 RC 770,347 994,567 352 -55 140 95 45 47 2.0 1.07 SORC0100 RC 770,147 994,611 351 -55 140 130 24 26 2.0 1.22 SORC0100 RC 770,147 994,611 351 -55 140 130 81 88 7.0 1.97 SORC0100 RC 770,147 994,611 351 -55 140 130 110 122 12.0 1.69 SORC0101 RC 770,153 994,677 352 -55 140 230 44 47 3.0 1.96 SORC0101 RC 770,153 994,677 352 -55 140 230 86 90 4.0 1.41 SORC0101 RC 770,153 994,677 352 -55 140 230 130 137 7.0 1.31 SORC0101 RC 770,153 994,677 352 -55 140 230 167 169 2.0 1.20 SORC0101 RC 770,153 994,677 352 -55 140 230 178 181 3.0 1.79 SORC0105 RC 770,350 994,602 352 -55 140 90 9 11 2.0 2.72 SORC0105 RC 770,350 994,602 352 -55 140 90 16 20 4.0 2.04 SORC0106 RC 770,297 994,507 349 -55 140 50 26 29 3.0 3.14 SORC0106 RC 770,297 994,507 349 -55 140 50 33 35 2.0 1.03 SORC0110 RC 770,285 994,679 354 -55 140 90 0 9 9.0 7.03 Incl. 1m @ 47.74 g/t from 0m SORC0110 RC 770,285 994,679 354 -55 140 90 46 48 2.0 1.28 SORC0172 RC 770,124 994,558 350 -55 140 207 96 102 6.0 1.46 SORC0172 RC 770,124 994,558 350 -55 140 207 130 134 4.0 1.03 SORC0172 RC 770,124 994,558 350 -55 140 207 179 182 3.0 3.57 SORC0173 RC 770,180 994,610 352 -55 140 111 39 42 3.0 1.69 SORC0173 RC 770,180 994,610 352 -55 140 111 60 62 2.0 2.61 SORC0173 RC 770,180 994,610 352 -55 140 111 78 81 3.0 3.13

1All intercepts are apparent width. Based upon current interpretation it is estimated true thickness range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.

Full drill results are available by clicking here.

1 For further information on the discovery target please refer to the Company’s news release dated October 7, 2024, and for information regarding the Koné deposit please refer to the Updated Feasibility Study available on Montage’s website and on SEDAR+. See “Technical Disclosure” below for details.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5862bb0-168a-46bf-94a3-83d9ac96d2e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80025f77-60ed-493d-8ad5-79bbb02e439d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29a783c9-e1c6-4272-9f87-437dcfa20c79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa341898-344a-45c8-9142-4ee679808e2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbba4933-2f41-4eb4-96e5-7e8c55eac855

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a629544a-9e38-4baf-8f45-efadbf43faba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f67aac9-8e9c-475a-8b9f-30d18dd545f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8ad012-cc32-4e97-bef4-68fed524a79b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f20bcc-d6ac-4cb1-99f7-3820e4c7aa18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce60cd07-ca2d-40a1-864a-d6f97b993818