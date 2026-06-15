Changes in the management board of Eesti Energia

The Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia AS, upon the proposal of Chairman of the Management Board, Andrus Durejko, has appointed Mr Gerrit Mäesalu as Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ and Member of the Management Board of Eesti Energia AS. Mäesalu’s term of office will commence on 19 June 2026 and continue until 1 April 2027.

The current Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ and Member of the Management Board of Eesti Energia AS, Juhan Aguraiuja, will leave the company at his own request on 19 June 2026. Enefit OÜ is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia that is responsible for renewable electricity generation and sales.

“Over the past year and a half, Gerrit Mäesalu has played an important role in the development and management of the Eesti Energia group. As a member of Eesti Energia’s extended management team, he has a strong understanding of our business operations, the challenges facing the energy sector, and the expectations of the state. He has been involved in shaping Enefit’s strategic direction and understands the company’s objectives and business opportunities across both our home and international markets. I am confident that, together with Enefit’s strong management team, Gerrit will ensure the company’s continued development and successful achievement of its goals,” commented Andrus Durejko, Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Energia, on the appointment of the new leader. According to Durejko, Enefit will continue to focus on executing its integrated electricity business strategy and delivering on its business objectives in its home markets. Mäesalu’s appointment as Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit, after two years within the group, supports both the company’s continued development and the consistent implementation of its current strategy.

Gerrit Mäesalu has worked for the Eesti Energia group since March 2025 as Head of Corporate Affairs and is a member of the group’s extended management team. Prior to joining Eesti Energia, Mäesalu served as Head of Office to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia. He has leadership experience in both the private and public sectors.

Enefit OÜ is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, bringing together energy sales, energy trading, renewable energy generation and public charging infrastructure operations across Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.



Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com