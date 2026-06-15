Company announcement no. 31 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







15 June 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,679,019 318.6531 1,490,984,091 08 June 2026 69,358 328.0897 22,755,645 09 June 2026 17,932 331.5188 5,944,795 10 June 2026 132,759 327.6392 43,497,053 11 June 2026 17,716 330.6169 5,857,209 12 June 2026 16,174 337.6577 5,461,276 Total accumulated over week 24 253,939 328.8820 83,515,978 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,932,958 319.1797 1,574,500,069

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.605% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 08 June 2026 38,430 328.0691 12,607,696 09 June 2026 11,751 331.5776 3,896,368 10 June 2026 82,394 327.6301 26,994,754 11 June 2026 9,785 330.5623 3,234,552 12 June 2026 10,067 337.8466 3,401,102 Total accumulated over week 24 152,427 328.9081 50,134,472 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,110,245 318.9424 991,989,060





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 08 June 2026 30,928 328.1154 10,147,953 09 June 2026 6,181 331.4069 2,048,426 10 June 2026 50,365 327.6541 16,502,299 11 June 2026 7,931 330.6843 2,622,657 12 June 2026 6,107 337.3461 2,060,173 Total accumulated over week 24 101,512 328.8430 33,381,508 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,822,713 319.5846 582,510,998





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