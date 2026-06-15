|Company announcement no. 31 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
15 June 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,679,019
|318.6531
|1,490,984,091
|08 June 2026
|69,358
|328.0897
|22,755,645
|09 June 2026
|17,932
|331.5188
|5,944,795
|10 June 2026
|132,759
|327.6392
|43,497,053
|11 June 2026
|17,716
|330.6169
|5,857,209
|12 June 2026
|16,174
|337.6577
|5,461,276
|Total accumulated over week 24
|253,939
|328.8820
|83,515,978
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,932,958
|319.1797
|1,574,500,069
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.605% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|08 June 2026
|38,430
|328.0691
|12,607,696
|09 June 2026
|11,751
|331.5776
|3,896,368
|10 June 2026
|82,394
|327.6301
|26,994,754
|11 June 2026
|9,785
|330.5623
|3,234,552
|12 June 2026
|10,067
|337.8466
|3,401,102
|Total accumulated over week 24
|152,427
|328.9081
|50,134,472
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,110,245
|318.9424
|991,989,060
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|08 June 2026
|30,928
|328.1154
|10,147,953
|09 June 2026
|6,181
|331.4069
|2,048,426
|10 June 2026
|50,365
|327.6541
|16,502,299
|11 June 2026
|7,931
|330.6843
|2,622,657
|12 June 2026
|6,107
|337.3461
|2,060,173
|Total accumulated over week 24
|101,512
|328.8430
|33,381,508
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,822,713
|319.5846
|582,510,998
Attachment