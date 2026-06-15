Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 31 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



15 June 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,679,019318.65311,490,984,091
08 June 202669,358328.089722,755,645
09 June 202617,932331.51885,944,795
10 June 2026132,759327.639243,497,053
11 June 202617,716330.61695,857,209
12 June 202616,174337.65775,461,276
Total accumulated over week 24253,939328.882083,515,978
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,932,958319.17971,574,500,069

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.605% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
08 June 202638,430328.069112,607,696
09 June 202611,751331.57763,896,368
10 June 202682,394327.630126,994,754
11 June 20269,785330.56233,234,552
12 June 202610,067337.84663,401,102
Total accumulated over week 24152,427328.908150,134,472
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,110,245318.9424991,989,060


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
08 June 202630,928328.115410,147,953
09 June 20266,181331.40692,048,426
10 June 202650,365327.654116,502,299
11 June 20267,931330.68432,622,657
12 June 20266,107337.34612,060,173
Total accumulated over week 24101,512328.843033,381,508
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,822,713319.5846582,510,998


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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