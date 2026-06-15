Bio Usawa Appoints Dr. Aida Habtezion, Former Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer, to its Board of Directors

KIGALI, Rwanda and SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa, a biotechnology company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality biologic medicines across Africa, today announced the appointment of Dr. Aida Habtezion to its Board of Directors. Her appointment marks a significant milestone as the company accelerates its efforts to build sustainable biotechnology manufacturing capacity on the continent and improve access to life-changing therapies for patients across Africa.

Dr. Habtezion is an internationally recognized physician-scientist, healthcare executive, and academic leader whose distinguished career spans academic medicine, translational research, clinical innovation, and the development of transformative medicines. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Worldwide Medical & Safety at Pfizer, where she led global medical and patient safety activities across a diverse portfolio of innovative therapeutics and vaccines, helping to advance treatments that have improved the lives of millions worldwide.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bio Usawa as the company advances its vision of establishing world-class biomanufacturing capabilities in Africa, strengthening regional health security, and contributing to the continent’s scientific, technological, and industrial development.

“Dr. Habtezion has dedicated her career to advancing medical science, improving patient outcomes, and translating innovation into meaningful impact for patients around the world,” said Dr. Menghis Bairu, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bio Usawa. “Her extensive experience at the highest levels of medicine, research, and global biopharmaceutical leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build a biotechnology company capable of transforming access to biologic medicines across Africa. We are honored to welcome her to our Board of Directors.”

Prior to her leadership role at Pfizer, Dr. Habtezion was a tenured and endowed professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, where her pioneering research advanced the understanding of immune mechanisms in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. She has earned widespread recognition for her scientific contributions, clinical leadership, and commitment to mentoring future generations of physicians and scientists.

“Bio Usawa is pursuing a mission that is both visionary and urgently needed,” said Dr. Habtezion. “The opportunity to expand access to advanced biologic therapies while simultaneously building sustainable biotechnology capabilities in Africa represents a powerful model for achieving greater global health equity. I am honored to join the Board and look forward to supporting the company’s growth, innovation, and long-term impact.”

Dr. Habtezion’s appointment reflects Bio Usawa’s commitment to strengthening its governance and strategic leadership with globally respected experts who share the company’s vision of making cutting-edge biologic medicines more accessible and affordable for patients throughout Africa.

About Bio Usawa

Bio Usawa is a biotechnology company focused on expanding access to high-quality biologic medicines across Africa through local manufacturing, scientific excellence, and strategic partnerships. By developing sustainable biotechnology capabilities on the continent, Bio Usawa seeks to strengthen healthcare systems, improve patient outcomes, enhance health security, and contribute to a more equitable and resilient global health future.