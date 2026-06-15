InterDigital to Spotlight Innovation Underpinning Interactive AR and Energy-Efficient Video Streaming at 2026 FOKUS Media Web Symposium

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, will participate in the 13th FOKUS Media Web Symposium to demonstrate expertise and the latest innovations enabling interactive AR experiences and energy-efficient video streaming.

The FOKUS Media Web Symposium brings together global media technology experts to explore advancements in web-based media delivery, with this year’s program spotlighting AI-driven creativity, immersive experiences, and sustainable practices across the media value chain. InterDigital is a silver sponsor of the event, and will demonstrate innovation empowering more interactive, interoperable, and sustainable ways to deliver and consume media.

“Next-generation media experiences will be defined by two equally important requirements: greater immersion and greater efficiency,” said Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer at InterDigital. “At FOKUS, InterDigital will demonstrate how our research expertise and contributions to global standards are helping make interactive AR experiences feel seamless and also enabling video streaming that reduces energy use without sacrificing quality.”

During the symposium, InterDigital will showcase expertise through demonstrations and workshop presentations.

Energy-Efficient Video Streaming: This demo showcases how InterDigital’s AI-enabled Pixel Value Reduction (PVR) technology enables energy-efficient adaptive video streaming and can boost energy efficiency in video services without compromising perceived visual quality or user experience. AI-enabled PVR has extended video watch time on smartphones by up to 22% in controlled testing, and this demo highlights how PVR-supported adaptive streaming can enable devices to dynamically optimize between energy efficiency and quality of experience.



As part of the Green Streaming workshop on June 16 at 16:30 CET, InterDigital’s Principal Engineer Franck Aumont will deliver a presentation on “Enabling Energy-Efficient Luminance-Adaptive Video Streaming.” Franck will outline how InterDigital’s approach to luminance-aware adaptive bitrate streaming can adapt different quality, luminance, and device energy metrics to balance quality of experience and energy objectives. This approach uses InterDigital’s AI-enabled PVR as a content pre-processing technique alongside the MPEG Energy-Efficient Media Consumption standard for novel luminance-aware adaptive bitrate algorithms on the end device.

Interactive AR Experiences: This augmented reality-enhanced interactive world enabled by InterDigital’s contributions to 3GPP and MPEG Scene Description, Avatar, and Haptic standards blends physical and virtual environments in real time. The demo allows virtual objects to remain anchored in a physical environment while responding naturally to user actions and integrating multiple media inputs, like video, spatial audio, avatars, and haptic feedback. InterDigital’s standards contributions support interoperability and scalable deployment across devices and networks, enabling content and service providers to “design once and play everywhere.”



As part of the Provenance in Digital & Virtual Worlds workshop on June 16 at 15:00 CET, InterDigital’s Senior Scientist Patrice Hirtzlin will deliver a presentation on “MPEG-I Scene Description,” and its role as a standard enabling interactive and immersive media experiences. Patrice will explain the architecture, procedures, and standards efforts that are shaping new levels of interactivity and engagement in immersive and augmented reality communication.

The 13th FOKUS Media Web Symposium will take place in Berlin, Germany from June 16 - 17, 2026. To register, please visit: https://mws.fraunhofer.de/mws26/registrationmws26/

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714