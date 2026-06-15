Morpho Publishes Annual Mode of Operation, Outlines Vision for 2026-2027

Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpho, a leading product design and contract manufacturing company based in China, specializing in electronics, IoT, and consumer products , has published its annual Mode of Operation letter, outlining the company's strategic vision and priorities for 2026-2027. The letter demonstrates Morpho's commitment to transparency, long-term thinking, and operational excellence.

"When I first came to China 15 years ago, the sourcing industry was overcrowded," writes Josh Fairbairn, Founder & CEO of Morpho. "Everyone was trying to source products. Very few people were trying to build great ones. Morpho was built to fill that gap: not sourcing, but actually building."

The Mode of Operation letter outlines three strategic priorities for the year ahead:

Build Fewer, Better Products — Morpho is focused on quality over quantity, building products that are well designed, well engineered, and deserve to exist.

— Morpho is focused on quality over quantity, building products that are well designed, well engineered, and deserve to exist. Strengthen the Morpho Platform — Continuing to invest in the infrastructure that makes every product the company touches better: engineering capability, manufacturing partnerships, and internal systems.

— Continuing to invest in the infrastructure that makes every product the company touches better: engineering capability, manufacturing partnerships, and internal systems. Expand Internal Brands — Launching products under Morpho's own brands, including écoute headphones and BrainBlink, through the Morpho Stagegate division.

China has evolved as a manufacturing destination. The old narrative of cheap labor and low-cost production has been replaced by something more sophisticated. Today, China contributes approximately 30% of global manufacturing added value, maintaining its position as the world's largest manufacturing powerhouse for 16 consecutive years. Made in China 2025 achieved 86% of its goals, surpassing targets in electric vehicles, solar panels, robotics, and renewable energy.

"Great products are not sourced," Fairbairn writes. "They are built from scratch."

Morpho's approach reflects this evolved reality. Rather than chasing the lowest possible price, the company focuses on building the best version of each product in its category — not the cheapest, not the fastest. The goal is to help founders navigate what Morpho calls "the difficult middle", the complex space between concept and mass production where most hardware projects fail.

"When Morpho works on a product, the goal is simple: Build the best version of that product in its category," writes Fairbairn. "Not the cheapest. Not the fastest. The best."

The annual Mode of Operation letter is part of Morpho's broader commitment to transparency and long-term thinking. By publishing this document publicly, the company aims to build trust with founders, partners, and the broader hardware community.

About Morpho

Morpho is a product design and contract manufacturing company based in China, serving global clients since 2017 and specializing in electronics, IoT, and consumer products. Founded by Josh Fairbairn, the company has helped 1000+ founders through design, engineering, prototyping, tooling, and mass production. Morpho has launched its own products under the Morpho Stagegate division, including écoute headphones and BrainBlink. For more information, visit morphomfg.com.

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