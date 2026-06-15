Doubling Down on AI Transparency, PageUp Completes Warden AI Certification Ahead of New Regulations

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp , a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the results of an independent audit by Warden AI , an AI assurance platform that helps organizations certify and continuously monitor AI systems for compliance and accountability. Monthly audits have confirmed that PageUp’s AI systems meet Warden AI’s highest standards of fairness and transparency, as well as those for disparate impact and consistency.



As hiring teams continue to incorporate AI-powered solutions into their daily workflows, demand has increased for more transparency and oversight into how those tools support hiring decisions. Warden AI’s audit and ongoing monitoring provide PageUp’s clients with evidence that their hiring systems operate fairly and compliantly. In the interest of total transparency, up-to-date testing results of the monitored platform are publicly available on Warden AI’s Assured Directory .

The audit evaluated elements of PageUp’s AI capabilities to ensure alignment with evolving employment-related AI regulations and civil rights requirements through independent benchmarking, ongoing technical audits, and dual-method bias testing methodologies, including disparate impact and counterfactual analyses. Warden AI tests for equality of outcomes across demographic groups and equal treatment of individuals. Because LLMs are constantly changing, systems audited by Warden AI are monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with both Warden AI's standards and global standards, including NYC Local Law 144, the EU AI Act, Colorado SB205, and California FEHA.

“AI is moving faster than most organizations can evaluate it, especially in hiring, where the stakes are incredibly high,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of PageUp. “The industry has spent a lot of time talking about AI innovation but proving how these systems are being held accountable in real-world environments is often left by the wayside. Warden AI’s independent audit of PageUp’s solutions helps us move from promises to evidence, which is what enterprise customers are increasingly looking for from their providers.”

“Independent validation is critical to building trust in AI hiring technology. PageUp welcomed that scrutiny, and we are proud to welcome them to the Warden Assured ecosystem,” said Jeff Pole, co-founder & CEO at Warden AI.

PageUp's continued investment in responsibly built AI spans the full hiring lifecycle, from sourcing and recruitment marketing through candidate matching, workflow automation, and onboarding. As enterprise organizations evaluate how to embed AI into hiring with confidence, PageUp remains committed to building it transparently, accountably, and on independent evidence.

About Warden AI

Founded in 2023 by Jeffrey Pole and Eduard Schikurski, Warden AI provides a platform that enables enterprises and vendors to audit AI using proprietary datasets, benchmarks, and real-time dashboards. This helps companies comply with regulations such as the EU AI Act and NYC Local Law 144. Warden AI’s mission is to safeguard the use of AI in HR by certifying systems for fairness and compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and London, U.K., Warden AI is already used by leading HR tech platforms, including Greenhouse, Sense, and Beamery.

About PageUp

PageUp believes the most powerful talent acquisition technology is built on one simple principle: human connection. As the chosen talent acquisition partner for the world's most trusted brands, PageUp delivers a world-class customer experience by building deep, lasting partnerships. This commitment is reflected in PageUp’s intelligent talent acquisition platform, an intuitive, AI-powered system that’s easy to use, adaptable to your unique hiring needs and always innovating. We strip away complexity so talent teams can focus on what matters—creating the strong, human connections that forge a resilient workforce.

For more information, visit www.pageuppeople.com.