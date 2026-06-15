JCDecaux : Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, June 15th, 2026

The disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out June 12th, 2026, was sent to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on June 15th, 2026. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: www.jcdecaux.com (Investors / Regulated information / Share buyback).

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Phone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

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