Gelcoat Market Size to Surpass USD 5,173.02 Million by 2035 as Wind Energy and Composite Manufacturing Drive Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Gelcoat Market was valued at USD 1,524.72 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5,173.02 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% over 2026–2035.

The Gelcoat Market is growing at a steady and commercially broad-based pace, driven by gelcoat's unique role as the protective and aesthetic surface coating applied to fiber-reinforced composite materials during the molding process — a material that becomes an integral part of the composite structure whose performance directly determines the final product's commercial acceptance across marine, construction, wind energy, and transportation applications.

Gelcoat Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E : USD 1,596.38 Million

: USD 1,596.38 Million Market Size by 2035 : USD 5,173.02 Million

: USD 5,173.02 Million CAGR : 4.70% from 2026 to 2035

: 4.70% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Resin Type, Polyester Dominated the Market; Epoxy Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Polyester Gelcoat was leading with a revenue share of 52.8% in 2025 due to being the most economical gelcoat resin system. The well-established manufacturing infrastructure, the availability of abundant suppliers and its ease of application at ambient temperatures make polyester gelcoat technically accessible to composite fabricators not equipped with specialised equipment. Epoxy Gelcoat is the fastest-growing resin type, driven by wind energy's turbine blade leading edge erosion protection requirement that creates structured demand for epoxy's superior toughness, elongation at failure, and chemical resistance that polyester alternatives cannot deliver under cumulative erosion impact at blade tip speeds exceeding 80 m/s — with Ashland's Derakane Momentum launch demonstrating the commercial investment in wind energy-specific formulation whose performance advantage sustains premium pricing.

By Application, Marine Dominated the Market; Wind Energy Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Marine retained the dominant application position with approximately 38% revenue share in 2025, reflecting the global recreational and commercial boating industry's fiberglass composite construction dependence that creates consistent gelcoat procurement across millions of boats in both production and maintenance. Wind Energy is the fastest-growing application, driven by the extraordinary global turbine installation pace combined with growing recognition of blade leading edge erosion's operational impact on turbine energy output — with each new turbine's three blades creating leading edge protection gelcoat procurement whose aggregate across tens of gigawatts of annual new wind capacity creates commercial scale that compounds with the growing aftermarket erosion repair programme.

By End User, Construction Dominated the Market; Transportation Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Construction retained the dominant end-user position with approximately 35% revenue share in 2025, reflecting the building sector's broad gelcoat application across fiberglass bathroom fixtures, bathtubs, shower trays, architectural facade panels, swimming pool shells, water tanks, and structural composite elements — creating diverse procurement channels whose combined volume sustains commercial dominance across residential and commercial construction globally. Transportation is the fastest-growing end user, driven by the automotive and commercial vehicle sector's systematic adoption of fiberglass composite body panels and structural components — with each commercial vehicle replacing steel cab components with fiberglass alternatives creating gelcoat procurement whose per-vehicle content compounds with commercial vehicle fleet electrification's weight reduction motivation.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the largest region in the world gelcoat market in 2025. It was also the most commercially developed region for the manufacturing of fibreglass composites. The U.S. accounted for about 87.4% of the regional revenues from the combined product portfolios of Ashland, INEOS Composites, and Polynt Reichhold that were serving the marine, construction, wind energy, and transportation industries. The U.S. recreational boating industry annually produces hundreds of thousands of fibreglass vessels, ensuring steady demand for marine gelcoat, while the wind energy sector’s installation pace is creating increasing structural demand with each year of turbine deployment.

The U.S. gelcoat market was valued at USD 426.52 million in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 727.13 million by 2035, increasing at a CAGR of 5.48%. North America was the largest gelcoat market in the U.S. The growth of the North American gelcoat market is attributed to the rising demand from the marine, construction, transportation, and wind energy sectors. The major players in the gelcoat market are Ashland Inc, INEOS Composites and Polynt Reichhold.

Europe’s technically sophisticated market is being reshaped by REACH styrene regulation that is simultaneously constraining conventional formulations and creating a commercial advantage for low-styrene and styrene-free alternatives. Brazil leads Latin America revenues at approximately 44.2% through its established boat building industry and growing onshore wind energy sector; Saudi Arabia leads MEA at approximately 31.2% through its extraordinary infrastructure development programme’s construction composite production and growing wind energy procurement.

The Europe Gelcoat Market is projected to grow from USD 411.6 million in 2025 to USD 1349.2 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. Gelcoat reformulation is a major investment and is helping to drive growth. Styrene exposure limits from EU REACH are helping to drive the development of alternative polyester and vinyl ester gelcoat compositions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rapid construction, marine, and wind energy sector expansion across China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China accounts for approximately 44.8% of regional revenues through its extraordinary wind turbine blade production scale and position as the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer — creating the most commercially significant wind energy gelcoat procurement globally — alongside its shipbuilding industry and construction sector fiberglass manufacturing.

Wind Energy Blade Protection Innovation and Marine Sector Sustained Procurement to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The IEA's projection of over 2,000 GW cumulative wind capacity by 2030 creates turbine blade manufacturing gelcoat procurement that grows proportionally with each new blade set's leading edge protection requirement, while the operational wind fleet's growing leading edge erosion repair programme creates expanding aftermarket procurement whose commercial scale reflects decades of cumulative global fleet service life. The marine sector's sustained gelcoat procurement reflects recreational boating's above-average consumer engagement in outdoor activities, with the post-pandemic leisure market trajectory creating consistent fiberglass vessel production procurement that compounds with global vessel refurbishment cycles.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gelcoat Market Report:

Ashland Inc.

Allnex GmbH

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

INEOS Composites

Polynt Reichhold Group

Bufa Composite Systems GmbH

AOC Resins (Advanced Composites Inc.)

HK Research Corporation

Interplastic Corporation

Reichhold LLC

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials

Lonza Group AG

Gurit Holding AG

Olin Epoxy (Blue Cube)

Aditya Birla Chemicals

SIR Industrial (Sirtek)

Cray Valley (Total Energies)

Zhongshan Jinhao Plastics Co., Ltd

Recent Developments:

2024: Ashland Inc. launched its Derakane Momentum epoxy vinyl ester gelcoat series for wind turbine blade leading edge protection, addressing cumulative erosion damage from rain, hail, and particle impact with superior toughness and erosion resistance relative to conventional polyester alternatives.

Ashland Inc. launched its Derakane Momentum epoxy vinyl ester gelcoat series for wind turbine blade leading edge protection, addressing cumulative erosion damage from rain, hail, and particle impact with superior toughness and erosion resistance relative to conventional polyester alternatives. 2024: Scott Bader expanded its Crystic gelcoat range with new low-styrene formulations for European and North American marine manufacturing, achieving EU workplace exposure limits without compromising application characteristics and surface quality for boat builders.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GELCOAT DEPLOYMENT & COMPOSITE SURFACE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across marine, construction, wind energy, and transportation applications along with improvements in gelcoat erosion resistance, aesthetic durability, and composite surface protection performance.

– helps you understand usage trends across marine, construction, wind energy, and transportation applications along with improvements in gelcoat erosion resistance, aesthetic durability, and composite surface protection performance. WIND ENERGY BLADE PROTECTION & EROSION REPAIR METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in epoxy gelcoat leading edge protection specification, turbine blade erosion repair programme procurement, and offshore versus onshore erosion protection performance requirements globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in epoxy gelcoat leading edge protection specification, turbine blade erosion repair programme procurement, and offshore versus onshore erosion protection performance requirements globally. STYRENE REGULATION & SUSTAINABLE FORMULATION METRICS – helps you analyze REACH compliance reformulation investment, low-styrene and styrene-free product adoption, bio-based renewable resin content development, and regulatory-driven product innovation across European and North American markets.

– helps you analyze REACH compliance reformulation investment, low-styrene and styrene-free product adoption, bio-based renewable resin content development, and regulatory-driven product innovation across European and North American markets. MARINE LEISURE & COMMERCIAL VESSEL PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in recreational boating gelcoat procurement, vessel refurbishment aftermarket demand, anti-fouling and self-cleaning gelcoat adoption, and commercial marine composite manufacturing trends globally.

– helps you uncover growth in recreational boating gelcoat procurement, vessel refurbishment aftermarket demand, anti-fouling and self-cleaning gelcoat adoption, and commercial marine composite manufacturing trends globally. TRANSPORTATION & AUTOMOTIVE COMPOSITE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in commercial vehicle fiberglass cab component gelcoat procurement, automotive composite body panel specification, and EV lightweighting-driven composite material adoption trends.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in commercial vehicle fiberglass cab component gelcoat procurement, automotive composite body panel specification, and EV lightweighting-driven composite material adoption trends. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GELCOAT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on wind energy formulation innovation, regulatory compliance investment, marine product portfolio breadth, and regional supply chain development globally.

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Gelcoat Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1,524.72 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 5,173.02 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Resin Type (Polyester Gelcoat, Epoxy Gelcoat, Vinyl Ester Gelcoat, Others)

• By Application (Marine/Boat Building, Wind Energy/Turbine Blades, Transportation/Automotive, Construction/Building & Infrastructure, Sanitary Ware & Tubs, Others)

• By End User (Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, Transportation & Automotive, Sanitary Ware, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).



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