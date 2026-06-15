























Company Announcement No 31/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















15 June 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 24

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



708,000



373,743,660.00 08 June 2026

09 June 2026

10 June 2026

11 June 2026

12 June 2026 18,000

17,000

16,000

12,000

6,000 510.07

510.67

512.08

518.93

544.67 9,181,260.00

8,681,390.00

8,193,280.00

6,227,160.00

3,268,020.00 Total over week 24 69,000 35,551,110.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



777,000



409,294,770.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 777,600 own shares, equal to 0.88% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment