WeRide Achieves Record Six Consecutive Wins at China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition

TIANJIN, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Tianjin event of the Second China Intelligent Driving Competition hosted by D1EV.COM, a leading electric and intelligent vehicle media platform, the Chery Exeed Sterra ES equipped with WeRide Driving (WRD 3.0), co-developed by WeRide and Bosch, took first place with its stable and efficient driving performance throughout the competition. This landmark victory secures the first and only six-win streak in the history of the competition, further solidifies WRD 3.0's industry-leading position in consistent full-scene performance.





Final results from the Second China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition (Tianjin round)

Unlike previous sessions, the rules of Tianjin round introduced pivotal upgrades. For the first time, P2P NOA(Parking-to-Parking Navigation on ADAS) was incorporated into the scoring system, alongside evaluations of vehicles' full-journey driving performance in automatic parking exit, gate passage, complex public road navigation and automatic parking. Meanwhile, any parking failure or human takeover (including accelerator operation) results in score deductions. With tightened rules, the competition has evolved from a single evaluation of urban driving performance into a comprehensive evaluation of the overall continuity, stability and reliability of complete intelligent driving systems.

Under the high-intensity assessment, WRD3.0 demonstrated outstanding systematic advantages with sustained top-tier performance across diverse driving scenarios. Unlike modular and two-stage driving solutions that suffer from data fragmentation and inconsistent decision-making strategies, WRD3.0 adopts a one-stage end-to-end large model to cover both driving and parking scenarios, enabling unified modeling and decision-making across diverse parking spaces. The system generates more precise and stable driving trajectories in low-speed parking scenarios. It also proficiently handles complex interactions with other vehicles, VRUs and various traffic participants in high-speed and intricate urban road conditions.





The 2027 Exeed Sterra ES, equipped with the championship-winning intelligent driving solution

2026 serves as a critical year for the large-scale commercial deployment of WRD 3.0. Hitherto, WRD 3.0 has secured mass-production design appointments for more than 30 vehicle types from Chery Automobile and GAC Group, with continuous expansion to more OEM customers and computing platforms.

Moving forward, WeRide will continue to prioritize user experience. The company is committed to advance the technological iteration and deployment of WRD3.0, delivering user-friendly, reassuring and reliable advanced driving assistance experiences for consumers worldwide.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune’s 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contacts

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

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