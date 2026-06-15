Capital Electric Brings 100 Jobs to Charlotte as Part of Carolinas Expansion

Upper Marlboro, MD, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Electric, a leading regional electrical distributor and part of the global Sonepar Group, has officially opened its new central distribution center (CDC) in Charlotte. The CDC expands its distribution footprint and strengthens service capabilities for customers throughout the Carolinas and southeastern Georgia. The facility will bring 100 new jobs to Charlotte over the next six months. Capital plans to open additional branches in North and South Carolina this year as part of its long-term strategy in response to growth in segments like data centers and automotive manufacturing. Company leadership and representatives from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11.

The 258,000‑square‑foot CDC is designed to support industrial, commercial, residential, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, providing increased inventory depth, faster order fulfillment, and enhanced logistics capabilities. The facility represents a significant investment in infrastructure to meet growing customer demand. With faster service and more inventory, Capital Electric’s customers will be able to get what they need, when they need it and grow their own businesses.

“The opening of our Charlotte CDC marks a significant milestone for Capital Electric and reflects a strategic investment in the future of our business,” commented Brendan O’Hare, President Capital Electric. “It is a critical step in our growth strategy, expanding our footprint in the Carolinas and strengthening our distribution network to support larger projects, new markets, and sustained long-term success.”

Customers in the greater Charlotte area will benefit from strong in-stock inventory and reliable next-day delivery and pickup options. With approximately 20,000 unique SKUs and $30 million in inventory on hand, the facility ensures high product availability across a broad range of applications. Additional capabilities include on-site wire cutting services, an in-house panel building shop, and indoor pipe storage.

The Charlotte CDC will serve as a critical hub supporting Capital Electric’s branch network and customers throughout the region. The facility is located at 9320 Porters View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273. The opening of the CDC underscores parent company Sonepar’s continued investment in modern logistics hubs that enhance service, reliability, and the overall customer experience across its nationwide distribution network.

###

About Capital Electric

Capital Electric is a value-added electrical distributor, providing products, solutions, and services to electrical contractors, commercial projects, and industrial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Capital Electric has grown to become a premier electrical distributor in the region.

With more than 70 locations across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and powered by more than 1,200 associates, Capital Electric is The Electrical Distributor of Choice™. Learn more at capitalelectricsupply.com.

Capital Electric Is Part of Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2025, Sonepar achieved sales of $37.9 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 571 locations nationwide and 12,700 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.6 billion at 1.129 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

Attachment