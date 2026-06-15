To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 15 June 2026 Announcement no. 51/2026

Final terms for bonds admitted to trading 17th June 2026

On 17th June 2026, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be admitted to trading new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consists of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 4th 2026.





Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com

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