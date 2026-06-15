Chemical Tankers Market Size to Surpass USD 59.89 Billion by 2035 as Global Chemical Trade and Fleet Modernization Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Chemical Tankers Market was valued at USD 37.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 59.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.34% over 2026–2035.

The chemical tankers market is growing at a steady and commercially extensive rate, supported by increasing demand for specialised chemical transport, high utilisation rates in key regions signalling robust trade flows, and technological advancements like eco-friendly coatings and digital monitoring from leading companies. The size of the fleet is increasing to cope with the unprecedented growth in global trade in chemicals, the Middle East is emerging as a major exporting region and the market for stainless steel tankers is reflecting the changing commercial conditions created by growth in demand for quality sensitive cargoes.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 39.32 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 59.89 Billion

CAGR: 4.34% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Fleet Type, IMO 2 Dominated the Market; IMO 1 Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

IMO 2 chemical tankers retained the dominant fleet type position with approximately 52% revenue share in 2025, reflecting its commercial versatility as the fleet category capable of transporting moderately dangerous chemicals including organic acids, alcohols, glycols, and petroleum-derived chemical products across the broadest range of cargo opportunities. The IMO 2 fleet's balance of specialized cargo handling capability, commercially accessible construction cost, and broad cargo approval list creates the most commercially flexible vessel specification that maximizes freight booking opportunity across diverse chemical product trade flows globally.

By Product Type, Organic Chemicals Dominated the Market; Vegetable Oils & Fats Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Organic Chemicals retained the dominant product type position with approximately 46% revenue share in 2025, reflecting the extraordinary scale of global petrochemical industry export flows whose methanol, ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, styrene monomer, and acrylonitrile collectively create the most commercially significant liquid chemical cargo category in seaborne trade. The Middle East's growing petrochemical production and the U.S. Gulf Coast's export competitiveness continue to sustain organic chemical trade volumes that underpin this segment's dominant commercial position.

By Fleet Material, Coated/Epoxy-Coated Dominated the Market; Stainless Steel Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Coated chemical tankers dominated the fleet material position with an estimated 62% of revenue share in 2025, as epoxy and phenolic epoxy coated steel tank construction benefits from a commercially accessible capital cost relative to stainless steel alternatives and broad cargo approval list compatibility with the majority of traded chemical products. The established approved coating system's commercial versatility creates favorable economics for commodity chemical transport that sustains coated vessels' dominant fleet position across diverse trade flows globally.

By Fleet Size, Deep-Sea Dominated the Market; Coastal Chemical Tankers Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Deep-Sea chemical tankers retained the dominant fleet size position with approximately 58% revenue share in 2025, driven by their role in intercontinental chemical trade between major production and consumption centers whose U.S. Gulf to Europe, Middle East to Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia to Western markets trade lanes create the most commercially significant aggregate freight revenue in the chemical tanker industry. Coastal chemical tankers are the fastest-growing size segment, driven by Asia Pacific's extraordinary intra-regional chemical trade growth, European short-sea chemical distribution, and Middle Eastern coastal chemical supply chain development — with each new chemical plant in India, Vietnam, or Indonesia requiring coastal distribution creating demand whose aggregate across the rapidly industrializing Asia Pacific region compounds with industrial development momentum.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global chemical tankers market in 2025 as the largest chemical production and export region, with the United States accounting for approximately 87.4% of regional revenues through its U.S. Gulf Coast's extraordinary petrochemical export programme. The U.S. Chemical Manufacturers Association's documentation of 40% global chemical export share from U.S. Gulf Coast facilities reflects the commercial scale whose tanker demand sustains North America's market leadership, with Stolt-Nielsen and Odfjell's commercial hub operations anchoring the domestic market.

The U.S. Chemical Tankers Market was valued at approximately USD 8.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. As the largest and most commercially significant market in North America, the U.S. benefits from the extensive petrochemical infrastructure of the Gulf Coast, where strong exports of ethylene derivatives, methanol, and bulk chemicals support consistently high tanker utilization. Key industry participants include Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell, Chembulk Tankers, and Univar Solutions.

Europe's sophisticated market advances through BASF's Ludwigshafen complex logistics requirements, Rotterdam's import hub infrastructure, and coastal distribution networks. Saudi Arabia leads MEA revenues at approximately 44.2% through SABIC's and Saudi Aramco's extraordinary petrochemical export programme, while Brazil leads Latin American revenues at approximately 44.2% through Braskem's chemical production and the agricultural chemical import demand.

The Europe Chemical Tankers Market is projected to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2035 from USD 10.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2026 to 2035. The Europe Chemical Tankers Market is a technically complex market comprising the Rhine and European inland chemical tanker trades, North Sea and Baltic coastal chemical distribution, and deep-sea import procurement, leading to varying fleet deployment across a number of vessel types.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by China's extraordinary chemical production expansion, India's petrochemical industry growth, South Korea's chemical export, and Southeast Asia's industrialization creating growing chemical import demand. China accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues through its position as both the world's largest chemical producer and consumer, whose intra-regional trade and import procurement collectively create the most commercially significant Asia Pacific tanker demand that compounds with each year of industrial development.

Global Chemical Trade Volume Growth and IMO Green Fuel Transition to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Global liquid chemical seaborne trade exceeding 200 million tons annually and growing at 3-4% per annum will continue to create proportional chemical tanker freight demand whose commercial scale sustains fleet investment and charter market activity in the years ahead. In addition, commercial innovation vectors supporting the steady growth trajectory of the chemical tankers market through 2035 include the growth of the green methanol tanker fleet, offering operators a dual commercial opportunity, the expansion of the stainless-steel tanker premium market driven by the growth in the trade of pharmaceuticals and speciality chemicals, and the implementation of digital fleet management to improve voyage optimisation and operational efficiency.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Wood Recycling Market Report:

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Odfjell SE

Navig8 Group

MISC Berhad

Bahri (National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia)

MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Maersk Tankers

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Stena Bulk AB

Nordic Tankers A/S

Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Hafnia Limited

MTM Ship Management

Navig8 Chemical Tankers

Scorpio Group

d’Amico International Shipping

International Seaways, Inc.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Odfjell SE continued fleet modernization with eco-design stainless steel chemical tankers and invested in digital cargo tracking systems to improve operational efficiency and safety compliance across its global fleet.

Odfjell SE continued fleet modernization with eco-design stainless steel chemical tankers and invested in digital cargo tracking systems to improve operational efficiency and safety compliance across its global fleet. 2025: MOL Chemical Tankers increased global chemical tanker capacity through newbuilding deliveries and long-term charter contracts supporting Asia-Middle East petrochemical trade expansion.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CHEMICAL TANKER DEPLOYMENT & FREIGHT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand fleet utilization trends across IMO 1, IMO 2, and IMO 3 vessel categories along with charter rate movements, cargo approval list breadth, and trade lane utilization performance metrics.

– helps you understand fleet utilization trends across IMO 1, IMO 2, and IMO 3 vessel categories along with charter rate movements, cargo approval list breadth, and trade lane utilization performance metrics. MIDDLE EAST PETROCHEMICAL EXPORT & TRADE LANE METRICS – helps you evaluate Middle East chemical export volume growth, SABIC and Aramco production programme freight demand, long-haul trade lane utilization, and ton-mile demand expansion across Gulf-Asia Pacific and Gulf-Europe routes.

– helps you evaluate Middle East chemical export volume growth, SABIC and Aramco production programme freight demand, long-haul trade lane utilization, and ton-mile demand expansion across Gulf-Asia Pacific and Gulf-Europe routes. GREEN FUEL TRANSITION & IMO DECARBONIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze methanol dual-fuel newbuilding investment, IMO CII rating compliance fleet modification, green shipping fuel adoption, and eco-efficient vessel specification trends across the global chemical tanker fleet.

– helps you analyze methanol dual-fuel newbuilding investment, IMO CII rating compliance fleet modification, green shipping fuel adoption, and eco-efficient vessel specification trends across the global chemical tanker fleet. STAINLESS STEEL & SPECIALTY CARGO PREMIUM METRICS – helps you uncover growth in pharmaceutical-grade chemical transport procurement, stainless steel charter rate premium trends, food-grade vegetable oil tanker demand, and ultra-high-purity specialty chemical cargo volume expansion.

– helps you uncover growth in pharmaceutical-grade chemical transport procurement, stainless steel charter rate premium trends, food-grade vegetable oil tanker demand, and ultra-high-purity specialty chemical cargo volume expansion. COASTAL & INTRA-REGIONAL TRADE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in Asia Pacific intra-regional chemical distribution, European short-sea trade lane activity, Middle Eastern coastal chemical supply chain development, and emerging market industrial chemical import logistics.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in Asia Pacific intra-regional chemical distribution, European short-sea trade lane activity, Middle Eastern coastal chemical supply chain development, and emerging market industrial chemical import logistics. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CHEMICAL TANKER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on fleet modernization investment, digital monitoring capability, specialty cargo handling approval, and long-term contract of affreightment relationship development globally.

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Chemical Tankers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 37.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 59.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.34% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Fleet Type (IMO 1/Highly Hazardous, IMO 2/Moderately Hazardous, IMO 3/Low Hazard)

• By Fleet Size (Inland Chemical Tankers 1,000–4,999 DWT, Coastal Chemical Tankers 5,000–9,999 DWT, Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers 10,000–50,000 DWT)

• By Fleet Material (Stainless Steel, Coated/Epoxy-Coated, Phenolic Epoxy)

• By Product Type (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils & Fats, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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