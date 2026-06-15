Cultural Relics from Five Ming Dynasty Imperial Mausoleums to Be Showcased at Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026

BEIJING, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026 will be held on July 4 at the Ming Tombs scenic area in Changping District, Beijing, where cultural relics from five major Ming Dynasty imperial mausoleums - the Ming Ancestors' Mausoleum, the Ming Imperial Mausoleum, the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, the Ming Tombs (Shisanling), and the Xianling Mausoleum - will be jointly exhibited, according to a press release.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Themed "World Heritage Splendor, Cultural Renaissance," the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026 consists of an opening ceremony, four parallel forums, one academic symposium, and a thematic exhibition of Ming Dynasty artifacts. The opening ceremony will be held at the visitor center of the Ming Tombs scenic area, where "Chang Xiaoming," a holographic AI virtual figure, will make its debut. The parallel forums will focus on four topics: "Technology Empowerment: Digitally Driven Heritage Protection and Adaptive Reuse," "Integration of Culture and Tourism: Innovation in Cultural Tourism Models and Enhancement of Urban Quality," "Legacy of Traditional Chinese Medicine: Academic Achievements and Contemporary Value of Ming Dynasty TCM," and "Great Wall Salon: Innovative Practices and Adaptive Reuse of the Great Wall."

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the excavation of Dingling Mausoleum. In celebration, the forum will join hands with the Chinese Society on Ming Dynasty History to host an academic symposium on Ming culture, featuring in-depth discussions on topics such as Ming material culture, Ming sites and relics, artifacts unearthed from Dingling, and the development of Ming culture theme parks. Additionally, in collaboration with cultural and museum institutions including the Palace Museum and the Capital Museum, the forum will present the thematic exhibition "World Heritage Splendor, Cultural Renaissance - Ming Dynasty Cultural Relics," bringing together treasures from the five aforementioned Ming imperial mausoleums in Changping.

Lin Yu, Deputy Head of Changping District, noted that the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum has been held annually since 2022. Building on Changping's profound cultural heritage, this year's forum will focus on "World Heritage Protection and the Revitalization of Ming Culture." Adhering to the principles of preserving authenticity while fostering innovation, the forum will emphasize academic rigor, public engagement, and technological empowerment, promoting the integration of ancient and modern elements as well as the synergy between culture and tourism.

Liu Hongchang, a second-level inspector of the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, announced at the press conference that the "Master Plan for the Protection of the Ming Tombs (2022-2035)" has been largely completed and has gone through the public consultation phase. It is scheduled to be officially released within the year.

Source: Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026