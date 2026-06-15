African Media Professionals Visit Yangliuqing Ancient Town in north China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a group of journalists from mainstream media outlets across 22 African countries took part in a media tour across north China's Tianjin Municipality, paying a visit to the district's world-renowned Yangliuqing Ancient Town to experience the charm of this time-honored ancient settlement, according to the event's organizer, the publicity department of city's Xiqing District.

The group first toured the Shi Family Grand Courtyard. First built in 1875, the complex consists of 18 courtyards and was once hailed as the "No.1 Mansion in north China."

Featuring well-arranged grey tiles and black bricks, the entire compound is adorned with exquisite brick, wood and stone carvings on corridors, eaves, doors and windows. With courtyards unfolding one after another, the place exudes a classic ancient charm. Wandering through the age-old yards, the journalists stopped frequently, capturing the exquisite craftsmanship and aesthetic charm of traditional Chinese architecture with their cameras.

Walking along Qingyuan Road, the group came across a lively folk custom parade. The team performing the traditional "big-head doll dance," a unique local folk art of Yangliuqing, danced in a lively and cheerful manner. Performers dressed as traditional deities representing fortune, prosperity, longevity, joy and wealth interacted warmly with visitors. Journalists and tourists alike joined in the fun, making the parade even more bustling.

Nearby, a Yangliuqing paper-cutting studio displayed a rich array of works featuring flowers, birds, insects, fish, auspicious patterns and historical stories. Under the guidance of intangible cultural heritage inheritors, visitors experienced the magic of this handcraft. Works included cute giant pandas and vivid blooming flowers.

Next door stands Yucheng Chinese New Year woodblock painting workshop. Zhang Hong, an inheritor of Yangliuqing woodblock Chinese New Year paintings - a national intangible cultural heritage - demonstrated the traditional printing process. In one smooth sequence of inking, laying paper and pressing, a classic Chinese New Year painting "Surplus Year after Year" took shape on the paper.

This cross-cultural tour allowed African journalists to get a close feel of the warmth of traditional Chinese crafts. It also helped spread the unique culture of Yangliuqing to every corner of the globe.

Source: The Publicity Department of Xiqing District