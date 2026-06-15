4basebio Appoints Dr. Jeff Coller to Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Coller , a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of RNA Biology and Therapeutics, brings deep expertise to accelerate synthetic DNA and mRNA manufacturing

Dr. Coller’s laboratory team has made seminal discoveries in the area of messenger RNA stability and translation

CAMBRIDGE, UK – June 15, 2026 – 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing for next-generation genomic medicines and advanced therapies, today announces the appointment of Jeff Coller, Ph.D., to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). A globally recognised figure in mRNA biology and translation, Dr. Coller’s expertise will assist with the Company’s efforts to reshape the scalable manufacturing of next-generation nucleic acid therapeutics.

Dr. Coller joins 4basebio at a pivotal moment as the Company scales its synthetic DNA technology for mRNA synthesis, AAV vector manufacturing, and state-of-the-art gene editing applications. Dr. Coller’s understanding of translation efficiency and mRNA stability will help guide 4basebio’s strategy to deliver optimised, high-fidelity DNA templates that maximise the therapeutic potential of genetic medicines.

As 4basebio expands its capabilities, including the highly anticipated transition to its new state-of-the-art Cambridge manufacturing facility, Dr. Coller’s insights will be instrumental. His presence on the SAB reinforces 4basebio's commitment to bridging high-impact scientific innovation with robust, commercial-scale bioprocessing solutions.

Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer at 4basebio, commented: “Jeff’s groundbreaking discoveries in mRNA stability and translation are nothing short of transformative for our industry. His vision aligns perfectly with 4basebio’s bold mission to dismantle the bottlenecks of traditional manufacturing. With Jeff on our Strategic Advisory Board, we are supercharging our ability to deliver the highest-performing synthetic DNA platforms to our partners - faster, purer, and built for the future of genetic medicine.”

Dr. Coller added: “The future of mRNA therapeutics hinges entirely on the quality and scalability of the starting materials. 4basebio has engineered a truly disruptive approach to synthetic DNA manufacturing that eliminates the legacy challenges of plasmid DNA. I am thrilled to join the Strategic Advisory Board and collaborate with a team that is redefining what is biologically and commercially possible for genetic medicines.”

Jeff Coller, Ph.D., is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of RNA Biology and Therapeutics at The Johns Hopkins University and the Inaugural Director of the RNA Innovation Center. With over 30 years dedicated to the study of mRNA, his pioneering research has fundamentally shifted the scientific understanding of gene expression, demonstrating that the genetic code acts as a master determinant of mRNA stability and transcript fate. Dr. Coller’s transformative work has not only shaped foundational RNA biology but has also accelerated the development of life-saving mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. He is the co-founder of Tevard Biosciences, a founding member and Board Director of the Alliance for mRNA Medicines, and an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He earned his Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

For further enquiries, please contact:



4basebio PLC Dr. Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.