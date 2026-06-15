OTC Markets Group Names Thomas Fasano Head of Broker-Dealer Sales

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today named Thomas Fasano as SVP, Head of Broker-Dealer Sales. Fasano joins from Citi, where he held senior roles across equity and options market structure, wholesale market making, retail order routing and execution, and broker-dealer relationship management. He will be responsible for growing and managing OTC Markets’ broker-dealer and market maker client base across the company’s OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems.

“Tom has spent his career working directly with broker-dealers and market makers on how they can better access and execute more trades across rapidly changing markets. That is exactly the experience this role requires,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of OTC Markets Group. “As we expand overnight trading access through MOON ATS® and OTC Overnight®, and as more broker-dealers connect to our platforms, having a senior sales leader with deep relationships is critical to what we are building.”

As a long-standing member of the broker-dealer community, Fasano holds FINRA Supervisory licenses (Series 4, 9, 10, 24) and Product licenses (Series 7, 55, 63) and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Security Traders Association of New York (STANY).

“Broker-dealers and market makers need critical infrastructure they can depend on, and a client-focused partner who understands their business today and where it is going tomorrow,” said Fasano. “OTC Markets operates at the center of how those firms access and trade OTC and now NMS securities. I have been on the other side of that conversation for my entire career, and I am looking forward to putting that experience to work here.”

OTC Markets’ OTC Link® ATSs include OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS®, each an SEC-regulated alternative trading system operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. The platform served 145 unique broker-dealer subscribers at year-end 2025, up from 141 the prior year. OTC Link revenue increased 17% in 2025.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com